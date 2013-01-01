« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Unfortunately, I think one of the English sides are winning this. 1-1 isn't even a great result away from home in the first leg, not the way it used to be, so I can still see United going through. Spurs and Arsenal aren't going out to inferior opposition either. Our best bet is Ajax winning it I think.

I didn't see anything in the Mancs that said they will win the tie never mind the tournament. They are dogshit and really suffer without the refs being onside.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm »
I remember when Gooners used to call Harry Kane a purple patch player...
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Unfortunately, I think one of the English sides are winning this. 1-1 isn't even a great result away from home in the first leg, not the way it used to be, so I can still see United going through. Spurs and Arsenal aren't going out to inferior opposition either. Our best bet is Ajax winning it I think.

I wouldn't worry about us winning it, we need to score at least 2 every game to win it after we give our customary goal away through playing it out from the back.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #683 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
Id quite like to see Arsenal win it to be honest. Even with my family being Celtic, would also be amazing to see Stevie do it with Rangers.
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #684 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:42:10 pm
I wouldn't worry about us winning it, we need to score at least 2 every game to win it after we give our customary goal away through playing it out from the back.

Well youre ahead of the game tonight!!
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #685 on: Today at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:42:10 pm
I wouldn't worry about us winning it, we need to score at least 2 every game to win it after we give our customary goal away through playing it out from the back.

Great result for Arsenal tonight, can't see that being overturned. Some interesting (potential) ties in the next round should they go as suspected. I'd fancy Arsenal against the likes of Granada and definitely the winner of the Prague/Rangers tie. Roma/Ajax/Villarreal and Tottenham won't have their scores turned round in the return legs, they'll all go through and could be tough opposition. There are some decent teams to be fair, I'd probably be looking to the winners of Prague and Rangers match, though even either of them wouldn't be an easy tie
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #686 on: Today at 09:50:45 pm »
Looking forward to 7th place Liverpool and 10th place Arsenal being top seeds for next season's Champions League.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #687 on: Today at 09:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 09:46:21 pm
Well youre ahead of the game tonight!!

Might get away with it sometimes. Will get really punished for it others.
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:04:33 pm
Ajax and Villareal looking good for the quarters. Throw in Roma, Tottenham, Arsenal, Rangers, Granada (if they go through) and United or Milan and it's reasonably strong. No real mugs.

Looks like this will be the quarter final line up pretty much.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Ive quite enjoyed my night of Europa cup footy tonight.

Doing a reccy for next season
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #690 on: Today at 10:02:06 pm »
Not the best set of results for the neutrals for the 2nd leg.  At best you could say maybe 3 will still be competitive barring a miracle but I guess 3 is better than zero.  Should be some good quarterfinal matchups though.
Online The North Bank

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #691 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm »
Another good performance nearly ruined by the customary fuck up at the back.
Odegaard had his best match tonight.
Hopefully we did enough to get through and extend the season for a few more weeks.
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Unfortunately, I think one of the English sides are winning this. 1-1 isn't even a great result away from home in the first leg, not the way it used to be, so I can still see United going through. Spurs and Arsenal aren't going out to inferior opposition either. Our best bet is Ajax winning it I think.


Normally any La Liga sides at this stage would be well fancied, but the standards have massively dropped over there and Sevilla seem to be the one who always win it. Villareal and Granada are decent sides in that league this season. Ajax are useful. Roma never win anything and notorious bottlers. Rangers budget wise so far behind the PL teams. Not bad sides though, there's some real rubbish in this round like Molde, Zagreb and Olympiakos which has made for formalities. The quarter finals should be strong ties.

You'd be surprised if one of the English teams don't go on to win it. Then again United could go out in Milan and Spurs could draw Arsenal.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #693 on: Today at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:02:23 pm
Another good performance nearly ruined by the customary fuck up at the back.
Odegaard had his best match tonight.
Hopefully we did enough to get through and extend the season for a few more weeks.

It's so frustrating. The mental thing is, our goals against record is actually quite good. Imagine how good it would be if we didnt hand a team a goal every game!
Online The North Bank

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:20:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:16:19 pm
It's so frustrating. The mental thing is, our goals against record is actually quite good. Imagine how good it would be if we didnt hand a team a goal every game!

There's nothing wrong with clearing your lines every now and then. Even a punt upfield against a team chasing the game could turn into a chance on goal . We have to work hard for our goals and the opposition get theirs gift wrapped. They need to cut this shit out.
