Unfortunately, I think one of the English sides are winning this. 1-1 isn't even a great result away from home in the first leg, not the way it used to be, so I can still see United going through. Spurs and Arsenal aren't going out to inferior opposition either. Our best bet is Ajax winning it I think.



Normally any La Liga sides at this stage would be well fancied, but the standards have massively dropped over there and Sevilla seem to be the one who always win it. Villareal and Granada are decent sides in that league this season. Ajax are useful. Roma never win anything and notorious bottlers. Rangers budget wise so far behind the PL teams. Not bad sides though, there's some real rubbish in this round like Molde, Zagreb and Olympiakos which has made for formalities. The quarter finals should be strong ties.You'd be surprised if one of the English teams don't go on to win it. Then again United could go out in Milan and Spurs could draw Arsenal.