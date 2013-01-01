Can teams from the same country draw each other in the last 16 or is it the last 8? Surely it's one of the English clubs trophy to lose. Wouldn't mind seeing Ajax or Milan winning it.
Thatd be like saying Liverpool wont be a miss in the CL.Leverkusen are going through a terrible run of form, but on talent alone, they are better than about 7 or 8 teams who will be in the next round.But they hit a big rut, so this game came at totally the wrong time, so they cant have any complaints.
