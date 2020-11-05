Pretty poor from Rangers tonight, although I'm glad they scraped a draw. If it wasn't for Stevie G, I'd want them to fail, as my loyalties lie with Celtic in Scottish football.



I think them managing to pull a draw is a sign of how they're changing the mindset of the team. A year or so ago, their heads would've fallen off, and they'd have ended up losing.



The Europa League is really interesting at the moment - lots of huge teams you'd normally expect in the CL, and they're getting battered by teams who'd normally go out in the first rounds.