Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Europa League 20/21
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Europa League 20/21 (Read 1350 times)
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Believer
Posts: 24,759
Re: Europa League 20/21
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:54:31 PM »
Mario Götze scored a lovely goal to put PSV 1-0 up.
Logged
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Believer
Posts: 5,581
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League 20/21
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 07:06:00 PM »
ARF!
Dreadful passing it out from the back.
Logged
AHA!
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Believer
Posts: 42,668
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 07:12:25 PM »
Arsenal are wank.
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Believer
Posts: 24,759
Re: Europa League 20/21
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 07:14:39 PM »
3-1 Leverkusen, Diaby pouncing after Schneiderlein was pick-pocketed right on the edge of the area
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Europa League 20/21
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2