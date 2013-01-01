« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 20/21  (Read 1350 times)

Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:54:31 PM »
Mario Götze scored a lovely goal to put PSV 1-0 up.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:06:00 PM »
ARF!

Dreadful passing it out from the back.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:12:25 PM »
Arsenal are wank.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:14:39 PM »
3-1 Leverkusen, Diaby pouncing after Schneiderlein was pick-pocketed right on the edge of the area  :P
