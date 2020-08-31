ARSENAL, Rapid Vienna, Molde & Dundalk Group B
Benfica, Standard Liege, RANGERS, Lech Poznan, Group D
Sporting Braga, LEICESTER CITY, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine), Group G
CELTIC, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille, Group H
TOTTENHAM, Ludogorets, LASK Linz, Royal Antwerp, Group J
Some interesting groupings, but still feels pretty sub-standard when compared to most of the CL groups. Most English/Scottish sides should qualify for the knockout stages when you get the 3rd place teams from the CL enter.