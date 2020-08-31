« previous next »
Europa League 20/21

Europa League 20/21
August 31, 2020, 12:33:13 PM
Shamrock Rovers V AC Milan!

Fantastic draw and good luck to the plucky Rovers!
Re: Europa League 20/21
August 31, 2020, 12:57:17 PM
What a great draw and at home too

Re: Europa League 20/21
August 31, 2020, 03:26:25 PM
Cracking draw for the Hoops ;D

Only a couple of weeks away too - Thursday 17th September


The full 2nd Rd of Qualifying Draw - https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0260-10312e977466-bc6ff29a06a4-1000--uefa-europa-league-second-qualifying-round-draw

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Spurs, Bala Town vs St. Liege, Lincoln (Gib) vs Rangers, Linfield vs Floriana, Viking vs Aberdeen, B36 Torshavn vs TNS, Coleraine vs Motherwell, Connah's Q. vs Din. Tbilisi, Inter Escaldes vs Dundalk.


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Europa League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-uefa-europa-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Europa League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-europa-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

More Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_UEFA_Europa_League

Re: Europa League 20/21
August 31, 2020, 10:29:41 PM
Single games offer up the possibility of some real upsets
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 17, 2020, 07:31:56 PM
Some bloke called Zlatan has put AC Milan 1-0 up.
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 17, 2020, 08:07:45 PM
Shamrock fans must be gutted not to be in the ground tonight. Such a shame for them.
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 17, 2020, 10:41:19 PM
https://www.espn.com/soccer/match?gameId=581806

TSC Backa Topola  6 - 6  FCSB

FCSB (the current name of the complicated history of Steaua Bucharest) had their manager and several players unavailable due to COVID.

4-4 after 90 minutes.  6-6 after 120 minutes.  Penalties now.
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 17, 2020, 10:44:10 PM
Steuea can go and get fucked. Cost me a considerable wedge conceding the equaliser in injury time after going 4-3 up.
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 25, 2020, 09:31:15 AM
That was a quality win for Rangers last night, Galatasaray at Ibrox next for a place in the group stage.
Re: Europa League 20/21
September 25, 2020, 09:37:12 AM
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 25, 2020, 09:31:15 AM
That was a quality win for Rangers last night, Galatasaray at Ibrox next for a place in the group stage.
Yeah Willem II are a decent side did not expect Rangers to win that one 4-0.

Gerrard has had some boss results so far at Rangers in Europe if he ever wins the league with them I could see him reaching the Champions League group stages unlike Celitc have in recent years.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 11:21:53 AM
Mad win on penalties for AC Milan last night.

Group stage draw at 12pm. Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers all involved.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:36:03 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  2, 2020, 11:21:53 AM
Mad win on penalties for AC Milan last night.

Group stage draw at 12pm. Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers all involved.
Seen them, absolutely mental. Never seen a shootout like it in my life
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:40:22 PM
Twat of a draw for Celtic and Rangers.

Dundalk to play Arsenal, too.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:41:41 PM
Group A: AS Roma - Young Boys - Cluj - CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal - Rapid Vienna - Molde - Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen - Slavia Prague -  Hapoel B. Sheva - Nice

Group D: Benfica - Standard Liege - Rangers - Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV - PAOK - Granada - Omonia

Group F: Napoli - R. Sociedad - AZ - Rijeka

Group G: Braga - Leicester - AEK - Z Luhansk

Group H: Celtic - Sparta Prague - AC  Milan - Lille

Group I: Villarreal - Qarabag - M. Tel Aviv - Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham - Ludogorets - LASK - Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moscow - Dinamo Zagreb - Feyenoord - Wolfsberger

Group L: Gent - Red Star - Hoffenheim - Slovan Liberec
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:41:41 PM
Celtic get AC Milan (and Sparta Prague and Lille).  Dundalk get Arsenal (and Rapid Vienna and Molde).  Spurs get a few farmers teams.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:42:45 PM
Rangers and especially Celtic (considering that they were in pot 1) very unlucky.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:43:28 PM
Great draw for Rangers, they'll be disappointed if they don't get through that one given Gerrard's results in it so far.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:46:02 PM
ARSENAL, Rapid Vienna, Molde & Dundalk Group B

Benfica, Standard Liege, RANGERS, Lech Poznan, Group D

Sporting Braga, LEICESTER CITY, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine), Group G

CELTIC, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille, Group H

TOTTENHAM, Ludogorets, LASK Linz, Royal Antwerp, Group J

Some interesting groupings, but still feels pretty sub-standard when compared to most of the CL groups.  Most English/Scottish sides should qualify for the knockout stages when you get the 3rd place teams from the CL enter.


Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:46:25 PM
Great draw for Dundalk as well!

I see Man Utd are favourites for this competition but I can't see them in the draw..... ;)
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:47:02 PM
Mental to think the mighty AC Milan are pot 3 in the fucking Europa League.

Shows how far they've fallen.
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 12:48:23 PM
Villarreal have got some travelling to do!
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 02:47:04 PM
Quote from: deano2727 on October  2, 2020, 12:47:02 PM
Mental to think the mighty AC Milan are pot 3 in the fucking Europa League.

Shows how far they've fallen.

They had some penalty shootout yesterday. On BBC sport page

Unbelievable misses and fortune to see them through
Re: Europa League 20/21
October 2, 2020, 08:21:30 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on September 25, 2020, 09:37:12 AM
Yeah Willem II are a decent side did not expect Rangers to win that one 4-0.

Gerrard has had some boss results so far at Rangers in Europe if he ever wins the league with them I could see him reaching the Champions League group stages unlike Celitc have in recent years.

I think Scotland get two places in the CL qualifiers next year anyway.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Today at 05:19:17 PM
Europa league start the group stages this evening.

Of the early ones I reckon Bayer Leverkusen vs Nice, Standard Liege vs Rangers and PSV vs Granada are the pick of the games. Oh and of course - cant forget that Dundalk vs Molde match  :P

Of the later ones, TSG Hoffenheim vs Crvena Zvezda and Celtic vs Milan are maybe the pick, although I know many will be tempted with RZ Pellets WAC vs CSKA Moscow.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Today at 05:40:47 PM
CBS did a "Red Zone" type feed for the CL the last 2 days that I thought was pretty good on Tuesday but didn't watch yesterday for obvious reasons.  Hopefully they continue that today with all these games as I doubt picking just one to be "good" will be possible.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Today at 05:44:01 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:19:17 PM
Europa league start the group stages this evening.

Of the early ones I reckon Bayer Leverkusen vs Nice, Standard Liege vs Rangers and PSV vs Granada are the pick of the games. Oh and of course - cant forget that Dundalk vs Molde match  :P

Of the later ones, TSG Hoffenheim vs Crvena Zvezda and Celtic vs Milan are maybe the pick, although I know many will be tempted with RZ Pellets WAC vs CSKA Moscow.

Some proper plop there,I think I'll watch the Arsenal game.
