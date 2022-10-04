Its been rinse and repeat really since Netflix got hold of it. No coincidence the best two series are the first two prior to Netflix.
Just a case of wanting to see it through to the end now. Although sounds like theres a new Karate Kid film in the works
Thats a little harsh on Netflix, duvva. Sony make it, YouTube and then Netflix just distribute, and afaik its had the same creatives the entire time. For me the low point still remains the school brawl, which was season 2 when it was still on Netflix.
For me, the show has always been better than it has any right to be, and it is firmly in the guilty pleasure category more than anything. Its a soap opera with some fighting.
It is rinse and repeat, but that is just inevitable given the concept.