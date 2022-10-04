« previous next »
Cobra Kai

newterp

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #200 on: October 4, 2022, 11:41:41 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2022, 09:40:02 pm
This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Its shit, no doubt about it, but theres little else as watchable and as fun. Like Ive said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.

In fact its confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wont be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether its a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arent involved and it wont involve Cobra Kai cast members.

Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like hes had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like hes constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Im here for it.

He was the best actor of the lot!

You could see the Kreese thing coming the moment it happened.

I like how they got the crane kick back in at the end.
Slick_Beef

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #201 on: October 5, 2022, 11:08:54 am
Just finished S5 and also enjoyed it more than I expected. Terry Silver is a superb antagonist.
Machae

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #202 on: October 5, 2022, 05:57:11 pm
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #203 on: October 5, 2022, 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: Machae on October  5, 2022, 05:57:11 pm
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead

Deleted, Director's Cut scene we'd all pay to see...
Chakan

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #204 on: October 5, 2022, 06:12:41 pm
Holy crap I didn't realize Raplh Maccio is 60!
BER

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #205 on: November 12, 2022, 01:36:33 pm
Think it's reached the point of diminishing returns, latest season felt stale. They should focus more on the kids and less on Larusso.
Darren G

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #206 on: November 13, 2022, 07:53:37 am
Quote from: Chakan on October  5, 2022, 06:12:41 pm
Holy crap I didn't realize Raplh Maccio is 60!

Lighting and makeup.  Youthful looking for his age for sure, but he doesn't look a world away from it to me:

 
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #207 on: November 13, 2022, 08:01:49 am
Looked a lot older in The Deuce. Didnt recognise him until I saw his name in the credits
Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #208 on: July 14, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
Back next week

Final series. 5 episodes now, 5 in Nov, 5 next year
classycarra

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #209 on: July 14, 2024, 05:56:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 14, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
Back next week

Final series. 5 episodes now, 5 in Nov, 5 next year
ooh didn't know it was the last one. shame it's not concluding til November, but i'll probably be glad in winter!
Graeme

Re: Cobra Kai
Reply #210 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm
Its cheesy and awful but that wont keep me away. Season 6 now up on Netflix!
