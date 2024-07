This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Itís shit, no doubt about it, but thereís little else as watchable and as fun. Like Iíve said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.



In fact itís confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wonít be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether itís a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arenít involved and it wonít involve Cobra Kai cast members.



Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like heís had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like heís constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Iím here for it.



He was the best actor of the lot!You could see the Kreese thing coming the moment it happened.I like how they got the crane kick back in at the end.