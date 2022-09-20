This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Its shit, no doubt about it, but theres little else as watchable and as fun. Like Ive said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.



In fact its confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wont be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether its a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arent involved and it wont involve Cobra Kai cast members.



Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like hes had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like hes constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Im here for it.



He was the best actor of the lot!You could see the Kreese thing coming the moment it happened.I like how they got the crane kick back in at the end.