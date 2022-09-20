This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Its shit, no doubt about it, but theres little else as watchable and as fun. Like Ive said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.In fact its confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wont be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether its a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arent involved and it wont involve Cobra Kai cast members. Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like hes had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like hes constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Im here for it.
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead
