Cobra Kai

newterp

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2022, 09:40:02 pm
This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Its shit, no doubt about it, but theres little else as watchable and as fun. Like Ive said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.

In fact its confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wont be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether its a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arent involved and it wont involve Cobra Kai cast members.

Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like hes had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like hes constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Im here for it.

He was the best actor of the lot!

You could see the Kreese thing coming the moment it happened.

I like how they got the crane kick back in at the end.
Slick_Beef

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #201 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Just finished S5 and also enjoyed it more than I expected. Terry Silver is a superb antagonist.
Machae

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:57:11 pm »
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead
afc turkish

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:57:11 pm
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead

Deleted, Director's Cut scene we'd all pay to see...
