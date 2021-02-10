Spoiler

The writing was better in this series. Some more believable motivations, well plotted redemption arcs and less 180 spins by characters (figuratively).



Johnny is always good value and had some good emotional scenes, especially with Miguel then a nice bit of catharsis with Robby at the end.



Terry Silver was a huge highlight for me. The actor seemed to have a lot of fun with it and he represents a new big bad thats fun to watch and stops it being a stale 3rd season of Kreese v Johnny/Daniel. He gave it the cheesy 80s villain shtick and it was great.



Silvers turn on Kreese had a good hinge in terms of motivation and left enough thread for the whole thing to unravel on him in season 5.



Season 5 should, in my opinion, be its last. Theres certainly enough story left to justify it, but a 10 episode run should be enough to resolve most of the plot points, redeem some characters and consign others to the bin. Im in a minority that dont think its ran for too long but they shouldnt really be thinking of story lines past next season. I certainly wasnt invested in the Kenny v Anthony storyline enough to be that arsed about it being concluded.