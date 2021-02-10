« previous next »
Author Topic: Cobra Kai  (Read 7529 times)

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #120 on: February 10, 2021, 12:52:37 am »
It's a 21 year age gap beyween Silver and Mig's mum. So eww if that is what happens.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #121 on: February 10, 2021, 12:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 10, 2021, 12:52:37 am
It's a 21 year age gap beyween Silver and Mig's mum. So eww if that is what happens.
It doesn't show that as being the case but her and Johnny can't have much different an age gap to that can they?

Just checked: Zabka is 3 years younger so ostensibly an 18 year age gap. I would say, given they were seniors, that Zabka's age is the same as what Johnny's should be, and Macchio is playing a few years younger than his true age, but he's still baby-faced enough to get away with it.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #122 on: May 27, 2021, 11:39:16 am »
Sounds like season 4 could well be out later this year. Finished shooting end of April.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #123 on: May 28, 2021, 02:52:58 pm »
Terry Silver will be returning. He's on the new promotional material.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #124 on: December 9, 2021, 09:35:53 pm »
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #125 on: December 13, 2021, 01:51:18 am »
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #126 on: December 30, 2021, 12:34:34 am »
Bump
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #127 on: December 30, 2021, 10:08:21 pm »
First season was really good but has been going downhill since, honestly think it is one of them shows that should have just been a mini-series...
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #128 on: December 30, 2021, 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on December 30, 2021, 10:08:21 pm
First season was really good but has been going downhill since, honestly think it is one of them shows that should have just been a mini-series...
Miserable fucker. We all know its shit.

I cant wait to see if the world is about to end because of 8 teenagers who arent very good at karate
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #129 on: December 30, 2021, 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: ElDuderino on December 30, 2021, 10:23:24 pm
Miserable fucker. We all know its shit.

I cant wait to see if the world is about to end because of 8 teenagers who arent very good at karate
Can't argue with that...
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #130 on: December 30, 2021, 11:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on December 30, 2021, 10:08:21 pm
First season was really good but has been going downhill since, honestly think it is one of them shows that should have just been a mini-series...


Don't want to agree, but do.

Ever since Netflix got their algorithmic claws into the series, it's become more silly and former-star cameo based.

Hillary Swank will definitely appear in season 5, more's the pity...
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #131 on: January 1, 2022, 06:23:06 am »
Enjoyed season 4 but it is probably time to finish. The last ep was just ridiculous. Called it completely
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #132 on: January 1, 2022, 12:13:42 pm »
Tried watching the first episode of season 4 last night, gave up after 15mins.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #133 on: January 1, 2022, 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on January  1, 2022, 12:13:42 pm
Tried watching the first episode of season 4 last night, gave up after 15mins.

Interesting, felt it had enough Johnny being a sentimental, under-developed dick moments to make it amusing enough to watch.

Still agree with the criticisms that the show's "plotting" and dialogue are too on the nose.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #134 on: January 2, 2022, 03:39:38 am »
Oh I enjoyed the last couple of episodes. Some good twists (even if a bit obvious).
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #135 on: January 2, 2022, 08:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on January  1, 2022, 12:13:42 pm
Tried watching the first episode of season 4 last night, gave up after 15mins.

I binged watched most of the new season last night and will finish it off tonight, but like you Mrs WLR lasted all of about 15 minutes of the first episode before she declared its a piece of shit and went to bed. Cant argue with that to be honest, but its cheesyness is kind of addictive.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on January  2, 2022, 08:03:15 pm
but its cheesyness is kind of addictive.

Yeah I've found this too. There's plenty of shows I've binned off in the past, but even though Cobra Kai has some poor aspects I just can't bring myself to sack it off. Binged S4 in 2 days and will probably do the same when S5 comes out.

It does have some good stuff though as well, Johnny's character is hilarious at times, and I thought Robbie's story in this season was better in the way he started to feel responsible for his actions where he's never usually cared.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:21:01 pm »
I really enjoyed this season and thought it the best since season one. Its cheesy, its sometimes predictable and the quality of the writing is somewhat lacking but it is watchable and bingeable. We watched the series over 3 days and enjoyed it a lot.

Heavy spoilers for Season 4:

Spoiler
The writing was better in this series. Some more believable motivations, well plotted redemption arcs and less 180 spins by characters (figuratively).

Johnny is always good value and had some good emotional scenes, especially with Miguel then a nice bit of catharsis with Robby at the end.

Terry Silver was a huge highlight for me. The actor seemed to have a lot of fun with it and he represents a new big bad thats fun to watch and stops it being a stale 3rd season of Kreese v Johnny/Daniel. He gave it the cheesy 80s villain shtick and it was great.

Silvers turn on Kreese had a good hinge in terms of motivation and left enough thread for the whole thing to unravel on him in season 5.

Season 5 should, in my opinion, be its last. Theres certainly enough story left to justify it, but a 10 episode run should be enough to resolve most of the plot points, redeem some characters and consign others to the bin. Im in a minority that dont think its ran for too long but they shouldnt really be thinking of story lines past next season. I certainly wasnt invested in the Kenny v Anthony storyline enough to be that arsed about it being concluded.
[close]

Overall it was what most other seasons were; good fun, cheesy, laughably shit in places but enjoyable to watch.

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Haven't seen Karate Kid 3 yet. Should I watch that prior to season 4?
