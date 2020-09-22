Attrickus of Gerrence has been Severenced

The more I see of the monied classes, the more I understand the guillotine ― George Bernard ShawWhen you think about wealth in our guillotine game, there are few fantasy oligarch owners who have more than Gerry Attrick with Russell Wilson. A self-made owner, GA plucked the top QB in the league in the fourth round from the rest of the herd. In the early weeks, Wilson was a big difference maker for Gerrence. And it looked like the same could be said this week, but unfortunately GGMM (Gesicki, Gordon, Moore, and Mixon) led to his early demise (none scoring more than 10 points - making the investment in Russell Wilson all but worthless. However, old money has secrets, and the big secret here was Gerry's not checking with his medical crew before Sunday, as Devante Adams was for all intensive purposes sidelined with a bad hammy (masked in a game time decision). Leaving a hobbled player starting in a league like this is just begging the executioner to take off your head. Statto challenged the fates with this in week 1, but now Gerry Attrick is the one to pay the price.Alas, the call never came and Gerry's fate was stolen by a sharpened blade and some luck from the upper "Classy" that saved his neck by inches. Gerrence was a brilliant man, known for his Diontae man love, and his Pulp Fiction impressions.He was a man of few words, which now has been cut all the more short. RIP Attrickus of Gerrence.At 90 points, Attrickus of Gerrence joins his other upper crust friends Buckmaster Pete, and Ball Fondling Carlito's Weigh under the guillotine's cruel glint. On the bright side, he'll have some time to catch up on his cricket habit as it works well as another headless endeavor.People who want to send condolences, can send money and wishes toA of G leaves a pet canary named Carra behind --- and a large estate of players to see below.Russell Wilson - QB Rex Burkhead Joe BurrowMelvin Gordon - RB Justin Jefferson Tom BradyJoe Mixon - RB Aaron Rodgers Matt StaffordDeVante Adams - WR Ryan Tannehill Gardner MinshewDJ Moore - WR Ryan Fitzpatrick Devante ParkerMike Gesicki - TE Cedric Wilson Baker MayfieldWill Fuller - WR Jonnu Smith Marvin JonesMarquise Brown - WR Alan Lazard David JohnsonAntonio Gibson -RB Jared GoffKareem Hunt - RB Tyler BoydJames RobinsonJimmy GrahamDarrell HendersonHayden HurstMike Davis