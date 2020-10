Does no-one find that if they had toast and butter (and/or topping) in the morning that they just crave sugar for the rest of the day?



If I have white bread toasted with butter for breakfast, I will be eating biscuits by lunchtime. So I just try and avoid it and it kills!!



Saturday morning my Husband will go to the bakery and get a fresh loaf - some weeks Iíll cave and have some, Others I can stay away from it. I just find white bread lethal for me.