The national lottery draw: 16 - 24 - 29 - 30 - 32 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
162429303238 / 6 = 27071550539 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 33 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v KeegansPerm 24-23
BoRed v Trendisdestiny 23-15
Kopite1971 v tommy LFC 25-13
LovelyCushionedHeader v Perham 25-0
Mivi v JSteve 23-0
Ndeyanka v redforlife 15-25
ollyfrom.tv v RJH 23-23
vivabobbygraham v Buck Pete 0-25
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek 16-25
Yorkshire-Red v Cape Tear 0-26
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
576 443 +133 70 Cape Tear
534 479 +055 64 RJH
580 459 +121 59 Mivi
529 452 +077 57 BoRed
520 472 +048 56 ollyfrom.tv (2)
559 442 +117 55 LovelyCushionedHeader
546 481 +065 54 Kopite1971
545 443 +102 52 Barneylfc (1)
496 451 +045 52 joezydudek (2)
480 453 +027 51 Vishwa Atma (2)
488 432 +056 46 Trendisdestiny (1)
561 531 +030 46 KeegansPerm
515 493 +022 45 Ndeyanka
513 456 +057 40 Buck Pete
463 507 -044 40 vivabobbygraham (4)
491 398 +093 37 redforlife
320 466 -146 32 JSteve (14) R
392 493 -101 25 tommy LFC (6)
190 489 -299 12 Yorkshire-Red (22) R
014 472 -458 03 Perham (32) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646