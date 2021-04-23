« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 30112 times)

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1440 on: April 23, 2021, 04:01:18 pm »
VS. Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
KAbak
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Thiago
Milner

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1441 on: April 23, 2021, 04:31:40 pm »
v Newcastle

Alisson
TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Milner
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1442 on: April 23, 2021, 04:37:36 pm »
Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago

Firmino

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1443 on: April 23, 2021, 06:10:38 pm »
Newcastle

Alisson
Trent Fabinho Kabak Robertson
Milner Wijnaldum Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 3-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1444 on: April 23, 2021, 11:26:49 pm »
V. Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Thiago
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 4-0 Liverpool
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1445 on: April 24, 2021, 08:11:26 am »
VS. Newcastle

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Kabak
Fabinho
Robertson

Gini
Thiago
Milner

Mane
Firmino
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 2-0
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1446 on: April 24, 2021, 09:07:32 am »
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Fabinho
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Milner
Wijnaldum

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
« Reply #1447 on: April 24, 2021, 09:14:04 am »

Newcastle

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Fabinho
Robertson
Keita
Thiago
Milner
Firmino
Mane
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1448 on: April 24, 2021, 09:25:58 am »
v Newcastle

Alisson
TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1449 on: April 24, 2021, 09:42:14 am »
Liverpool v Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Milner
Wijnaldum

Mane
Jota
Salah

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1450 on: April 24, 2021, 10:11:48 am »

Liverpool v Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Milner
Wijnaldum

Mane
Jota
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP -6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1451 on: April 24, 2021, 10:23:59 am »
Liverpool v Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Jones
Wijnaldum

Mane
Firmino
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP -6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1452 on: April 24, 2021, 10:26:13 am »
Vs Newcastle

Alisson
Arnold
Kabak
Fabinho
Robertson
Thiago
Wijnaldum
Milner
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1453 on: April 24, 2021, 11:20:22 am »
Vs Newcastle

Alisson
Arnold
Kabak
Fabinho
Ox
Thiago
Keita
Milner
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1454 on: April 24, 2021, 08:02:18 pm »
The national lottery draw: 16 - 24 - 29 - 30 - 32 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

162429303238 / 6 = 27071550539 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 33 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v KeegansPerm 24-23
BoRed v Trendisdestiny 23-15
Kopite1971 v tommy LFC 25-13
LovelyCushionedHeader v Perham 25-0
Mivi v JSteve 23-0
Ndeyanka v redforlife 15-25
ollyfrom.tv v RJH 23-23
vivabobbygraham v Buck Pete 0-25
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek 16-25
Yorkshire-Red v Cape Tear 0-26

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

576   443   +133   70   Cape Tear
534   479   +055   64   RJH
580   459   +121   59   Mivi
529   452   +077   57   BoRed
520   472   +048   56   ollyfrom.tv (2)
559   442   +117   55   LovelyCushionedHeader
546   481   +065   54   Kopite1971
545   443   +102   52   Barneylfc (1)
496   451   +045   52   joezydudek (2)
480   453   +027   51   Vishwa Atma (2)
488   432   +056   46   Trendisdestiny (1)
561   531   +030   46   KeegansPerm
515   493   +022   45   Ndeyanka
513   456   +057   40   Buck Pete
463   507   -044   40   vivabobbygraham (4)
491   398   +093   37   redforlife
320   466   -146   32   JSteve (14) R
392   493   -101   25   tommy LFC (6)
190   489   -299   12   Yorkshire-Red (22) R
014   472   -458   03   Perham (32) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
