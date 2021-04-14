Cape Tear and RJH continue their fight for the title, while tommy LFC will probably need another seven points in the last six games to survive. Not much to play for for the rest of us.
The national lottery draw: 01 - 10 - 11 - 16 - 46 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
110111646 / 7 = 15730235 remainder 1
remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 16 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v Barneylfc 14-14
Cape Tear v vivabobbygraham 15-0
joezydudek v BoRed 15-14
JSteve v Mivi 0-22
KeegansPerm v ollyfrom.tv 12-22
Perham v Yorkshire-Red 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
redforlife v Ndeyanka 11-14
RJH v Vishwa Atma 15-12
tommy LFC v Kopite1971 22-14
Trendisdestiny v LovelyCushionedHeader 13-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
550 443 +107 67 Cape Tear
511 456 +055 63 RJH
557 459 +098 56 Mivi
497 449 +048 55 ollyfrom.tv (2)
506 437 +069 54 BoRed
534 442 +092 52 LovelyCushionedHeader
521 468 +053 51 Kopite1971
464 428 +036 51 Vishwa Atma (2)
521 420 +101 49 Barneylfc (1)
471 435 +036 49 joezydudek (2)
473 409 +064 46 Trendisdestiny (1)
538 507 +031 46 KeegansPerm
500 468 +032 45 Ndeyanka
463 482 -019 40 vivabobbygraham (3)
488 456 +032 37 Buck Pete
466 383 +083 34 redforlife
320 443 -123 32 JSteve (13) R
379 468 -089 25 tommy LFC (6)
190 463 -273 12 Yorkshire-Red (21) R
014 447 -433 03 Perham (31) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646