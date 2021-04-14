« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 29819 times)

Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1400 on: April 14, 2021, 10:53:13 am »
vs Real Madrid (home)

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Gini

Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Scorer: Thiago
Final Score: 3 - 0
DP: 10
Logged

Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1401 on: April 14, 2021, 11:15:23 am »
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 10
Logged
Online Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1402 on: April 14, 2021, 11:34:56 am »
vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Online RJH

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1403 on: April 14, 2021, 01:16:01 pm »
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 7
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1404 on: April 14, 2021, 03:12:54 pm »
Liverpool v Real Madrid

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum

Salah
Mane
Firmino

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1405 on: April 14, 2021, 03:34:28 pm »
Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA Kabak NAT Robertson
Fabinho Firmino Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Benzema
DP: 10
Logged
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1406 on: April 14, 2021, 04:54:28 pm »
v Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA Kabak Fabinho Robertson
Thiago Wijnaldum Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1407 on: April 14, 2021, 04:55:15 pm »
Vs Real Madrid

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Fabinho
Robertson

Jota
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 LFC
DP: 6
Logged
Offline MacAloolah

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1408 on: April 14, 2021, 06:09:56 pm »
Real Madrid

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Jota
Thiago
Fabinho

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 1-1
DP: 8
Logged
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1409 on: April 14, 2021, 06:15:08 pm »

Vs Real Madrid

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1
DP 10
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1410 on: April 14, 2021, 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 14, 2021, 09:45:38 am
Personally, I hope you get maximum points and wipe the floor with me. Mine is purely a consolation effort. ;)

Hope no one turns up to your parade  :P
Logged

Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1411 on: April 14, 2021, 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2021, 10:08:50 pm
Hope no one turns up to your parade  :P

I won't turn up for one. Could have done without winning this one.

I'll still take it, though. :P
Logged

Online Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1412 on: April 16, 2021, 10:05:19 am »
v Leeds

Alisson
TAA Kabak Phillips Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-4 (LFC Win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1413 on: April 16, 2021, 10:17:48 am »
v Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1414 on: April 16, 2021, 11:14:59 am »
vs Leeds

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Fabinho
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1415 on: April 16, 2021, 05:10:57 pm »
vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent
Kabak
Phillips
Robbo

Thiago
Fabinho
Gini

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1416 on: April 17, 2021, 08:03:36 am »
Vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent
Kabak
Phillips
Robbo

Thiago
Fabinho
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1417 on: April 17, 2021, 09:57:50 am »
Leeds

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1418 on: April 18, 2021, 09:08:12 am »
Leeds

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 4
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1419 on: April 18, 2021, 06:09:03 pm »
v Leeds

Alisson

TAA
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1420 on: April 19, 2021, 09:17:53 am »
Vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Fabinho
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Gini
Firmino

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 0 - 3
DP: 6
Logged

Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1421 on: April 19, 2021, 10:55:45 am »
Vs Leeds

Alisson
Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Chamberlain
Jota
Firmino
Salah

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 3-1LFC
DP 8
Logged
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1422 on: April 19, 2021, 11:21:25 am »
v Leeds

Alisson
TAA Kabak Phillips Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Online RJH

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1423 on: April 19, 2021, 01:30:46 pm »
Vs Leeds

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to.LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1424 on: April 19, 2021, 02:39:37 pm »
Vs Leeds

Alisson

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Jota
Salah
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 t0 LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1425 on: April 19, 2021, 03:25:20 pm »
v Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-1 Leeds
First goal: Dallas
DP: 4
Logged
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1426 on: April 19, 2021, 03:52:15 pm »

vs Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 1-3 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1427 on: April 19, 2021, 04:00:59 pm »
Leeds v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum

Salah
Jota
Mane

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mané

DP - 4
Logged

Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1428 on: April 19, 2021, 04:49:05 pm »
Vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Gini
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
DP: 4
Logged
Offline MacAloolah

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1429 on: April 19, 2021, 05:33:09 pm »
vs Leeds

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Jones
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Firmino

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 1-1
DP: 6
Logged
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1430 on: April 19, 2021, 06:03:19 pm »

vs Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 1-3 Liverpool
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Logged
Online Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1431 on: April 19, 2021, 08:14:05 pm »
Aargh. Forgot, sorry lads.
Logged
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1432 on: April 19, 2021, 10:13:44 pm »
Cape Tear and RJH continue their fight for the title, while tommy LFC will probably need another seven points in the last six games to survive. Not much to play for for the rest of us.

The national lottery draw: 01 - 10 - 11 - 16 - 46 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

110111646 / 7 = 15730235 remainder 1

remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 16 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v Barneylfc 14-14
Cape Tear v vivabobbygraham 15-0
joezydudek v BoRed 15-14
JSteve v Mivi 0-22
KeegansPerm v ollyfrom.tv 12-22
Perham v Yorkshire-Red 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
redforlife v Ndeyanka 11-14
RJH v Vishwa Atma 15-12
tommy LFC v Kopite1971 22-14
Trendisdestiny v LovelyCushionedHeader 13-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
550   443   +107   67   Cape Tear
511   456   +055   63   RJH
557   459   +098   56   Mivi
497   449   +048   55   ollyfrom.tv (2)
506   437   +069   54   BoRed
534   442   +092   52   LovelyCushionedHeader
521   468   +053   51   Kopite1971
464   428   +036   51   Vishwa Atma (2)
521   420   +101   49   Barneylfc (1)
471   435   +036   49   joezydudek (2)
473   409   +064   46   Trendisdestiny (1)
538   507   +031   46   KeegansPerm
500   468   +032   45   Ndeyanka
463   482   -019   40   vivabobbygraham (3)
488   456   +032   37   Buck Pete
466   383   +083   34   redforlife
320   443   -123   32   JSteve (13) R
379   468   -089   25   tommy LFC (6)
190   463   -273   12   Yorkshire-Red (21) R
014   447   -433   03   Perham (31) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Logged

Online Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1433 on: April 21, 2021, 06:56:15 pm »
v Newcastle

Alisson
TAA Fabinho Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Jota Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 09:58:07 am »
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Fabinho
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Milner
Wijnaldum

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 10:03:58 am »
v Newcastle

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Phillips Kabak Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Jota

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 4
Logged
Online Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
vs Newcastle

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 3 - 0
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
