Vs Real Madrid

Allison

TAA
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Firmino
Jota
Salah

FS: 1-3 to LFC
FG: Benzema
DP: 10
Vs Real Madrid

Allison

Trent Alexander
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Gini

Mane
Jota
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 0 -3
DP: 8
Real Madrid v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Mané
Firmino
Salah

1-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Vs Real Madrid

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Jota
Firmino
Mane
Salah

FS: 1-3 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Real Madrid

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
v Real Madrid

Alisson
TAA Phillips Kabak Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Real Madrid

Allison

AA
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago
Jota

Firmino
Mane
Salah

2-1
Jota
DP: 8
So Mivi is into the final by default, while the other semifinal looks set to be decided by DP. I hope I'll be rewarded for doing the decent thing and not going down the Barney route. :P
Vs Real Madrid

Allison

TAA
Phillips
Kabak
Robertson

Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Firmino
Mane
Salah

FS: 1-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
V Villa

Alisson
TAA Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Mane Jota Salah

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Firmino
DP: 6
v Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Phillips Kabak Robertson
Jones Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Vs Villa

Allison

TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Milner

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
V Villa

Alisson
TAA Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Milner
Mane Jota Salah

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
V Villa

Alisson
TAA Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Firmino Jota Salah

FS: 3-1
FG:
DP: 8
Villa

Alisson
Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson
Wijnaldum Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 2-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
vs Villa

Allison
TAA
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Ox
Salah
Jota
Firmino

FS: 3-1LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Aston Villa

Alisson

Trent
Kabak
Phillips
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Milner

Salah
Jota
Firmino

FS: 1-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
