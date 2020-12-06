« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 11417 times)

Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #600 on: December 6, 2020, 05:12:22 PM »
Vs Wolves

Kelleher
Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Henderson
Jones
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Offline Webuyahoolahoop for xmas!

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #601 on: December 6, 2020, 05:22:40 PM »
Wolves

Kelleher

Trent
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

henderson
Gini

Jota
Mane
Salah
Firmino

3-1
Jota
DP: 6
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #602 on: December 6, 2020, 05:40:48 PM »
v Wolves

Kelleher
N Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Jones Wijnaldum Henderson
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 12:52:30 PM »
Vs Midtjylland

Adrian
N.Williams
R.Williams
Koumetio
Tsimikas
Keita
Cain
Clarkson
Origi
Minamino
Jota

First Goal Sisto
Final Score 2-2
DP 6
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 02:17:08 PM »
vs Midtjylland

Adrian

TAA
R. Williams
Koumetio
Tsimikas

Keita
Longstaff
Larouci

Origi
Minamino
Millar

FS: 1-1
FG: Minimino
DP: 4
Online Treeisdecoratively

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 02:31:50 PM »
@ Midtjylland

Adrian
Neco Rhys Matip Tsmikas
Keita Jones Clarkson
Minamino Origi Minamino

FS:1-2 LFC
FG:Keita
DP: 8
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 06:58:48 PM »
v Atalanta (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
R. Williams
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jones
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Jota
FS - Atalanta 5 - 0 Liverpool (Jota x 3, Salah, Mane)
DP - 4 (Jones, Wijnaldum)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 06:59:34 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Atalanta A

01   18   236   KeegansPerm
02   18   232   Jsteve
03   25   227   joezydudek
04   25   222   LovelyCushionedHeader
05   19   221   ollyfrom.tv
06   12   218   BoRed
07   19   218   Mivi
08   11   213   vivabobbygraham
09   17   213   Vishwa Atma
10   15   210   Kopite1971
11   15   202   tommy LFC
12   19   202   CornerTakenQuickly
13   10   200   Barneylfc
14   18   199   RJH
15   19   199   Cape_Tear
16   18   198   v15kop
17   13   197   Ndeyanka
18   05   196   redforlife
19   07   196   Trendisdestiny
20   13   194   mickitez
21   00   189   Ycuzz
22   00   187   Yorkshire-Red
23   18   161   Shelts
24   15   158   rushyman
25   00   150   AmanShah21
26   00   117   carraggeriise
27   14   108   Carrard
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorers - Joezydudek, LovelyCushionedHeader (25)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 07:00:45 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   19   202   CornerTakenQuickly
02   18   198   v15kop
03   13   194   mickitez
--------------------------------------------
04   00   189   Ycuzz
05   18   161   Shelts
06   15   158   rushyman
07   00   150   AmanShah21
08   00   117   carraggeriise
09   14   108   Carrard
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 PM »
v Man City (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jota
Firmino
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Man City 1 - 1 Liverpool (Salah; Jesus)
DP - 8 (Walker, Laporte, Sterling; Matip)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 07:16:30 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Man City A

01   25   257   Jsteve
02   13   249   KeegansPerm
03   29   247   Mivi
04   18   245   joezydudek
05   15   237   LovelyCushionedHeader
06   15   236   ollyfrom.tv
07   26   236   Kopite1971
08   16   234   BoRed
09   16   229   Vishwa Atma
10   13   226   vivabobbygraham
11   24   226   CornerTakenQuickly
12   23   223   Barneylfc
13   24   223   Cape_Tear
14   25   223   v15kop
15   24   220   redforlife
16   23   219   Trendisdestiny
17   25   219   mickitez
18   15   217   tommy LFC
19   16   215   RJH
20   23   212   Ycuzz
21   13   210   Ndeyanka
22   00   187   Yorkshire-Red
23   18   179   Shelts
24   15   173   rushyman
25   00   150   AmanShah21
26   28   136   Carrard
27   14   131   carraggeriise
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorer - Mivi (29)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 07:18:58 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   24   226   CornerTakenQuickly
02   25   223   v15kop
03   25   219   mickitez
--------------------------------------------
04   23   212   Ycuzz
05   18   179   Shelts
06   15   173   rushyman
07   00   150   AmanShah21
08   28   136   Carrard
09   14   131   carraggeriise
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 08:23:03 PM »
The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 14 - 21 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

311142144 / 28 = 11112219 remainder 12

remainder + 1 = 13, so we use Round 13 (Round 18 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v JSteve 25-15
BoRed v tommy LFC 17-22
Kopite1971 v Perham 16-0
LovelyCushionedHeader v RJH 27-17
Mivi v joezydudek 27-15
Ndeyanka v Cape Tear 16-26
ollyfrom.tv v Buck Pete 24-14
vivabobbygraham v redforlife 24-24
Vishwa Atma v Trendisdestiny 18-16
Yorkshire-Red v KeegansPerm 27-28

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

202   164   +038   25   Cape Tear
218   183   +035   25   Mivi
203   171   +032   20   Kopite1971
205   187   +018   20   JSteve
206   178   +028   18   ollyfrom.tv
210   186   +024   18   LovelyCushionedHeader
205   192   +013   17   vivabobbygraham
197   172   +025   16   Barneylfc (1)
214   196   +018   16   KeegansPerm
189   202   -013   16   Vishwa Atma
182   197   -015   16   tommy LFC
183   186   -003   15   joezydudek
193   173   +020   14   Ndeyanka
181   162   +019   13   redforlife
189   181   +008   13   Trendisdestiny
196   193   +003   12   BoRed
151   185   -034   12   Yorkshire-Red (3)
175   222   -047   11   RJH
168   195   -027   06   Buck Pete
014   156   -142   03   Perham (10) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 08:28:40 PM »
v Midtjylland

Adrian
N. Williams R. Williams Koumetio Tsimikas
Keita Clarkson Cain
Millar Origi Minamino

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Origi
DP: 2
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 PM »
v Leicester (H)

Alisson
Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson
Jones
Wijnaldum
Keita
Jota
Firmino
Mane

FG - Own Goal
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Leicester (OG, Jota, Firmino)
DP - 4 (Mendy, Justin)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Leicester

01   16   273   Jsteve
02   20   269   KeegansPerm
03   15   262   Mivi
04   16   261   joezydudek
05   19   256   LovelyCushionedHeader
06   17   253   ollyfrom.tv
07   17   253   Kopite1971
08   14   248   BoRed
09   13   242   Vishwa Atma
10   15   241   CornerTakenQuickly
11   14   240   vivabobbygraham
12   15   238   Cape_Tear
13   12   235   Barneylfc
14   15   235   redforlife
15   13   232   Trendisdestiny
16   15   232   tommy LFC
17   17   232   RJH
18   17   229   Ycuzz
19   08   227   mickitez
20   17   227   Ndeyanka
21   00   223   v15kop
22   12   199   Yorkshire-Red
23   17   196   Shelts
24   14   187   rushyman
25   20   156   Carrard
26   00   150   AmanShah21
27   15   146   carraggeriise
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorer - KeegansPerm (20)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   241   CornerTakenQuickly
02   17   229   Ycuzz
03   08   227   mickitez
--------------------------------------------
04   00   223   v15kop
05   17   196   Shelts
06   14   187   rushyman
07   20   156   Carrard
08   00   150   AmanShah21
09   15   146   carraggeriise
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 11:16:09 PM »
v Atalanta (H)

Alisson
N. Williams
R. Williams
Matip
Tsimikas
Jones
Wijnaldum
Milner
Salah
Origi
Mane

FG - Ilicic
FS - Liverpool 0 - 2 Atalanta (Ilicic, Gosens)
DP - 4 (Tsimikas, de Roon)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 11:16:44 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Atalanta H

01   10   283   Jsteve
02   13   282   KeegansPerm
03   16   278   Mivi
04   13   274   joezydudek
05   15   271   LovelyCushionedHeader
06   13   266   ollyfrom.tv
07   12   265   Kopite1971
08   13   261   BoRed
09   13   255   Vishwa Atma
10   11   252   CornerTakenQuickly
11   12   252   vivabobbygraham
12   12   250   Cape_Tear
13   13   248   Barneylfc
14   12   247   redforlife
15   13   245   RJH
16   09   241   Trendisdestiny
17   11   238   Ndeyanka
18   09   238   Ycuzz
19   08   235   mickitez
20   00   232   tommy LFC
21   00   223   v15kop
22   14   213   Yorkshire-Red
23   11   207   Shelts
24   11   198   rushyman
25   12   168   Carrard
26   11   157   carraggeriise
27   00   150   AmanShah21
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorer - Mivi (16)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   252   CornerTakenQuickly
02   09   238   Ycuzz
03   08   235   mickitez
--------------------------------------------
04   00   223   v15kop
05   11   207   Shelts
06   11   198   rushyman
07   12   168   Carrard
08   11   157   carraggeriise
09   00   150   AmanShah21
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 PM »
LEAGUE CUP QUARTER SEMI FINAL RESULTS

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly 11 vs 13 Barneylfc

Match 2 : Cape Tear 12 vs 11 Ndeyanka
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 PM »
v Brighton (A)

Alisson
N. Williams
Phillips
Fabinho
Robertson
Minamino
Wijnaldum
Milner
Salah
Firmino
Jota

FG - Jota
FS - Brighton 1 - 1 Liverpool (Gross; Jota)
DP - 6 (White, Veltman; Alisson)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 11:47:04 PM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Brighton A

01   13   296   Jsteve
02   11   293   KeegansPerm
03   13   291   Mivi
04   11   285   joezydudek
05   13   284   LovelyCushionedHeader
06   13   278   Kopite1971
07   11   277   ollyfrom.tv
08   25   277   CornerTakenQuickly
09   24   276   vivabobbygraham
10   11   272   BoRed
11   13   268   Vishwa Atma
12   13   263   Cape_Tear
13   14   261   redforlife
14   11   256   RJH
15   12   253   Trendisdestiny
16   12   250   Ndeyanka
17   00   248   Barneylfc
18   13   248   mickitez
19   12   244   tommy LFC
20   00   238   Ycuzz
21   21   228   Shelts
22   00   223   v15kop
23   00   213   Yorkshire-Red
24   11   209   rushyman
25   00   168   Carrard
26   00   157   carraggeriise
27   00   150   AmanShah21
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorer - CornerTakenQuickly (25)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 PM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   25   277   CornerTakenQuickly
02   13   248   mickitez
03   00   238   Ycuzz
--------------------------------------------
04   21   228   Shelts
05   00   223   v15kop
06   11   209   rushyman
07   00   168   Carrard
08   00   157   carraggeriise
09   00   150   AmanShah21
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #624 on: Today at 12:05:11 AM »
v Ajax (H)

Kelleher
N. Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jones
Salah
Mane
Jota

FG - Jones
FS - Liverpool 1 - 0 Ajax (Jones)
DP - 10 (Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane; Schuurs, Blind)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #625 on: Today at 12:05:48 AM »
LEAGUE TABLE after Ajax H

01   12   308   Jsteve
02   13   306   KeegansPerm
03   14   305   Mivi
04   12   297   joezydudek
05   08   292   LovelyCushionedHeader
06   14   292   Kopite1971
07   12   289   ollyfrom.tv
08   12   289   CornerTakenQuickly
09   13   289   vivabobbygraham
10   13   285   BoRed
11   15   283   Vishwa Atma
12   12   275   Cape_Tear
13   14   275   redforlife
14   12   268   RJH
15   13   266   Trendisdestiny
16   16   264   Barneylfc
17   12   262   Ndeyanka
18   11   259   mickitez
19   10   254   tommy LFC
20   13   251   Ycuzz
21   12   240   Shelts
22   00   223   v15kop
23   13   222   rushyman
24   00   213   Yorkshire-Red
25   13   181   Carrard
26   10   167   carraggeriise
27   00   150   AmanShah21
28   00   69   MelwoodBoy
29   00   25   Perham


Top Scorer - Barneylfc (16)
Online Barney puts tinsel on "it"∗

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #626 on: Today at 12:07:15 AM »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   289   CornerTakenQuickly
02   11   259   mickitez
03   13   251   Ycuzz
--------------------------------------------
04   12   240   Shelts
05   00   223   v15kop
06   13   222   rushyman
07   13   181   Carrard
08   10   167   carraggeriise
09   00   150   AmanShah21
10   00   69   MelwoodBoy
