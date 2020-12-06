The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 14 - 21 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
311142144 / 28 = 11112219 remainder 12
remainder + 1 = 13, so we use Round 13 (Round 18 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v JSteve 25-15
BoRed v tommy LFC 17-22
Kopite1971 v Perham 16-0
LovelyCushionedHeader v RJH 27-17
Mivi v joezydudek 27-15
Ndeyanka v Cape Tear 16-26
ollyfrom.tv v Buck Pete 24-14
vivabobbygraham v redforlife 24-24
Vishwa Atma v Trendisdestiny 18-16
Yorkshire-Red v KeegansPerm 27-28
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
202 164 +038 25 Cape Tear
218 183 +035 25 Mivi
203 171 +032 20 Kopite1971
205 187 +018 20 JSteve
206 178 +028 18 ollyfrom.tv
210 186 +024 18 LovelyCushionedHeader
205 192 +013 17 vivabobbygraham
197 172 +025 16 Barneylfc (1)
214 196 +018 16 KeegansPerm
189 202 -013 16 Vishwa Atma
182 197 -015 16 tommy LFC
183 186 -003 15 joezydudek
193 173 +020 14 Ndeyanka
181 162 +019 13 redforlife
189 181 +008 13 Trendisdestiny
196 193 +003 12 BoRed
151 185 -034 12 Yorkshire-Red (3)
175 222 -047 11 RJH
168 195 -027 06 Buck Pete
014 156 -142 03 Perham (10) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646