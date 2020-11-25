The national lottery draw: 09 - 27 - 35 - 45 - 46 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
92735454657 / 29 = 3197774298 remainder 15
remainder + 1 = 16, so we use Round 16 (Round 21 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Perham 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
Buck Pete v tommy LFC 11-12
joezydudek v Cape Tear 11-13
JSteve v Yorkshire-Red 14-0
KeegansPerm v redforlife 11-14
Mivi v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
ollyfrom.tv v vivabobbygraham 11-17
RJH v BoRed 11-11
Trendisdestiny v Kopite1971 13-13
Vishwa Atma v Ndeyanka 14-12
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
176 148 +028 22 Cape Tear
191 168 +023 22 Mivi
190 162 +028 20 JSteve
187 171 +016 17 Kopite1971
181 168 +013 16 vivabobbygraham
182 164 +018 15 ollyfrom.tv
183 169 +014 15 LovelyCushionedHeader
168 159 +009 15 joezydudek
177 147 +030 14 Ndeyanka
186 169 +017 13 KeegansPerm
172 157 +015 13 Barneylfc (1)
173 163 +010 13 Trendisdestiny
171 186 -015 13 Vishwa Atma
160 180 -020 13 tommy LFC
157 138 +019 12 redforlife
179 171 +008 12 BoRed
124 157 -033 12 Yorkshire-Red (3)
158 195 -037 11 RJH
154 171 -017 06 Buck Pete
014 140 -126 03 Perham (9)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646