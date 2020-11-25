« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 10207 times)

Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #520 on: November 25, 2020, 05:36:19 PM »
v Atalanta

Alisson
N Williams Matip Fabinho Tsimikas
Milner Gini Jones
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #521 on: November 25, 2020, 06:03:25 PM »
v Atalanta

Alisson
N Williams Matip Fabinho Tsimikas
Milner  Gini
Salah Jota Firmino Mane

Score: Liverpool 3-0 Atalanta
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Offline rushyman

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #522 on: November 25, 2020, 06:17:22 PM »
Atalanta

Alisson

N. Williams
R. Williams
Matip
Tsimikas

Shaqiri
Wijnaldum
Minamino

Salah
Jota
Origi

2-1
Salah
DP:6
Offline Carrard

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #523 on: November 25, 2020, 06:19:15 PM »
Atalanta

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas

Milner
Wij
Jones

Salah
Jota
Origi

2-0
 Jota
DP: 6
Offline carraggeriise

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #524 on: November 25, 2020, 06:21:06 PM »
Atalanta

Alisson

N Williams
Phillips
Fabinho
Tsimikas

Milner
Gini
Jones

Salah
Jota
Origi

Score: 3-1 us
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #525 on: November 26, 2020, 09:06:59 AM »
v Brighton

Alisson
N Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Jones Wijnaldum Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #526 on: November 26, 2020, 11:13:26 PM »
vs Brighton

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
Phillips
Robbo

Fabinho
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane
Jota

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #527 on: November 27, 2020, 01:09:57 AM »
v Brighton

Alisson
N Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-3 LFC WIN
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #528 on: November 27, 2020, 09:09:44 AM »
vs Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Wijnaldum
Jota

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:6
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #529 on: November 27, 2020, 01:45:41 PM »
@ Brighton Hove & Albion

                Alisson
Milner Fabinho Matip Robertson
       Henderson Wijnaldum
       Salah Minamino Jota
                 Firmino

FS: 1-2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP:8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #530 on: November 27, 2020, 02:27:41 PM »
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Henderson
Jota

Mane
Firmino
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 4
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #531 on: November 27, 2020, 03:09:32 PM »
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson

Milner
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Henderson

Jota
Mane
Firmino
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Firmino

DP - 4
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #532 on: November 27, 2020, 06:35:52 PM »
vs Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Wijnaldum
Jota

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #533 on: November 27, 2020, 06:38:35 PM »
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Henderson
Jota

Mané
Firmino
Salah

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 4
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #534 on: November 27, 2020, 08:03:38 PM »
vs Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Matip
Fabinho
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Firmino

Salah
Mane
Jota

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 6
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #535 on: November 27, 2020, 08:37:58 PM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Jones
Jota


Salah
Mane
Firmino

FG: Mane
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #536 on: November 27, 2020, 08:38:34 PM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
N.Williams
Phillips
Fabinho
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Milner
Minamino
Salah
Jota
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 4
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #537 on: November 27, 2020, 11:14:52 PM »
v Brighton

Alisson
N Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #538 on: November 28, 2020, 12:15:34 AM »
Brighton

Alisson
Milner Matip Fabinho Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Jones
Salah Firmino Jota

FS 0-2 LFC
FS Salah
DP 4
Offline rushyman

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #539 on: November 28, 2020, 12:32:38 AM »
Offline rushyman

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #540 on: November 28, 2020, 12:33:27 AM »
Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Jones
Jota


Salah
Mane
Firmino

3-1
Mané
DP: 4
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #541 on: November 28, 2020, 03:19:36 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Neco
Phillips
Fabinho
Robertson

Milner
Wijnaldum
Jota

Salah
Firmino
Minamino

3-0 Liverpool
1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #542 on: November 28, 2020, 03:21:23 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Neco
Phillips
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Henderson
Jota
Salah
Firmino
Minamino

2-1 to  Liverpool
1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #543 on: November 28, 2020, 06:36:57 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson

Milner
Phillips
Fabinho
Robertson

Hendo
Gini
Jota

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 0 - 4 to LFC
DP - 4
Offline JSteve

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #544 on: November 28, 2020, 09:25:23 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Milner Matip Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson
Jota Firmino Mane
Salah

FS: 1-2 LFC Win
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #545 on: November 28, 2020, 09:26:48 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Neco
Fabinho
Philips
Robertson
Jones
Wijnaldum
Hendo
Jota
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP:6
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #546 on: November 28, 2020, 09:49:14 AM »
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson
Jones
Wijnaldum
Hendo
Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Mo Salah
DP:6
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #547 on: November 28, 2020, 10:10:58 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on November 28, 2020, 12:32:38 AM
Soon as I started reading I was waiting for my fulham prediction 😂

The -3 on .tv is a good recall

I reckon it was Wholey 😂


Any idea how? :D
Offline rushyman

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #548 on: November 28, 2020, 10:27:51 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 28, 2020, 10:10:58 AM
Any idea how? :D

remember we used to have points docked if we hit less than a certain number of players.

That was even got rid of before we switched to RAWK
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #549 on: November 28, 2020, 08:16:36 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on November 28, 2020, 10:27:51 AM
remember we used to have points docked if we hit less than a certain number of players.

That was even got rid of before we switched to RAWK

So if that had been in place when you got 2 points, I may have won the league? That makes it even worse. ;D

The way this season's going, I may well join you in the Championship next year.
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #550 on: November 28, 2020, 08:17:22 PM »
The national lottery draw: 09 - 27 - 35 - 45 - 46 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

92735454657 / 29 = 3197774298 remainder 15

remainder + 1 = 16, so we use Round 16 (Round 21 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Perham 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
Buck Pete v tommy LFC 11-12
joezydudek v Cape Tear 11-13
JSteve v Yorkshire-Red 14-0
KeegansPerm v redforlife 11-14
Mivi v LovelyCushionedHeader 14-13
ollyfrom.tv v vivabobbygraham 11-17
RJH v BoRed 11-11
Trendisdestiny v Kopite1971 13-13
Vishwa Atma v Ndeyanka 14-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

176   148   +028   22   Cape Tear
191   168   +023   22   Mivi
190   162   +028   20   JSteve
187   171   +016   17   Kopite1971
181   168   +013   16   vivabobbygraham
182   164   +018   15   ollyfrom.tv
183   169   +014   15   LovelyCushionedHeader
168   159   +009   15   joezydudek
177   147   +030   14   Ndeyanka
186   169   +017   13   KeegansPerm
172   157   +015   13   Barneylfc (1)
173   163   +010   13   Trendisdestiny
171   186   -015   13   Vishwa Atma
160   180   -020   13   tommy LFC
157   138   +019   12   redforlife
179   171   +008   12   BoRed
124   157   -033   12   Yorkshire-Red (3)
158   195   -037   11   RJH
154   171   -017   06   Buck Pete
014   140   -126   03   Perham (9)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #551 on: November 28, 2020, 08:20:56 PM »
v Ajax

Alisson
N Williams Matip R Williams Tsimikas
Jones Fabinho Henderson
Salah Origi Mane

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 12:58:12 PM »
vs Ajax

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
R Williams
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo

Salah
Firmino
Mane
Jota

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6

Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #553 on: Yesterday at 03:35:30 PM »
Vs Ajax

Alisson
N.Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Firmino
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Jota
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
Offline JSteve

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #554 on: Today at 09:32:54 AM »
Vs Ajax

Alisson
Fabinho Matip Williams Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum
Jota Firmino Mane
Salah

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:43:14 PM »
Ajax

              Alisson
Neco Fabinho Matip Robertson
    Henderson Wijnaldum
    Jota   Firmino   Mane
              Salah



FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #556 on: Today at 04:35:57 PM »
vs Ajax

Alisson

N. Williams
Fabinho
R. Williams
Robertson

Henderson
Kieta
Jones

Jota
Mane
Salah

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline rushyman

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #557 on: Today at 05:38:41 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 28, 2020, 08:16:36 PM
So if that had been in place when you got 2 points, I may have won the league? That makes it even worse. ;D

The way this season's going, I may well join you in the Championship next year.

There was uproar about it. So it was scrapped

Not by me I never bitch about the rules ..
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #558 on: Today at 09:31:45 PM »
Vs Ajax

Alisson
N.Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Firmino
Mane
Salah
Jota

FG: Firmino
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 6
