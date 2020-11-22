The national lottery draw: 03 - 10 - 15 - 29 - 30 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
310152930 / 30 = 10338431 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v joezydudek 18-16
Cape Tear v Perham 15-0
JSteve v RJH 16-17
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 17-12
Ndeyanka v LovelyCushionedHeader 18-19
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 18-14
vivabobbygraham v Yorkshire-Red 15-12
tommy LFC v KeegansPerm 15-20
Trendisdestiny v Mivi 13-15
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 13-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
163 137 +026 19 Cape Tear
177 155 +022 19 Mivi
176 162 +014 17 JSteve
174 158 +016 16 Kopite1971
171 147 +024 15 ollyfrom.tv
170 155 +015 15 LovelyCushionedHeader
157 146 +011 15 joezydudek
165 133 +032 14 Ndeyanka
175 155 +020 13 KeegansPerm
172 157 +015 13 Barneylfc
164 157 +007 13 vivabobbygraham
160 150 +010 12 Trendisdestiny
124 143 -019 12 Yorkshire-Red (2)
168 160 +008 11 BoRed
157 174 -017 10 Vishwa Atma
148 169 -021 10 tommy LFC
147 184 -037 10 RJH
143 127 +016 09 redforlife
143 159 -016 06 Buck Pete
014 140 -126 03 Perham (8 )
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646