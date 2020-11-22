« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 9189 times)

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #480 on: November 22, 2020, 10:23:16 AM »
v Leicester

Alisson
N. Williams Matip Phillips Robertson
Wijnaldum Thiago Fabinho
Firmino Mane Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #481 on: November 22, 2020, 10:47:42 AM »
Vs Leicester

Alisson
Milner
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson
Wijnaldum
Jones
Keita
Mane
Firmino
Jota

First Goal Milner
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #482 on: November 22, 2020, 11:05:02 AM »
vs Leicester

Alisson
N.Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Keita
Jota Firmino Mane
 
FS: 3 - 2 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #483 on: November 22, 2020, 11:30:00 AM »
Leicester

Allison

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Gini
Keita 

Mane
Firmino
Jota 

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final score: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #484 on: November 22, 2020, 12:01:21 PM »
Leicester

Allison

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Gini
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final score: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #485 on: November 22, 2020, 12:21:13 PM »
Liverpool v Leicester

Allison

N. Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Jota

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 8

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #486 on: November 22, 2020, 02:41:20 PM »
Liverpool v Leicester

Allison
Milner
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Jones
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Jota

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Vardy

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #487 on: November 22, 2020, 05:20:15 PM »
Leicester

Allison

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Gini
Keita 

Mané
Firmino
Jota 

2-2
Mané
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #488 on: November 22, 2020, 05:41:40 PM »
Leicester

Allison

Milner
Fabinho
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Gini
Keita 

Mané
Firmino
Jota 

3-2
Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #489 on: November 22, 2020, 05:43:22 PM »
Liverpool v Leicester

Allison

Milner
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Wij
Jones
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Jota

2-1
Vardy
DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 PM »
The national lottery draw: 03 - 10 - 15 - 29 - 30 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

310152930 / 30 = 10338431 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v joezydudek 18-16
Cape Tear v Perham 15-0
JSteve v RJH 16-17
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 17-12
Ndeyanka v LovelyCushionedHeader 18-19
ollyfrom.tv v BoRed 18-14
vivabobbygraham v Yorkshire-Red 15-12
tommy LFC v KeegansPerm 15-20
Trendisdestiny v Mivi 13-15
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 13-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

163   137   +026   19   Cape Tear
177   155   +022   19   Mivi
176   162   +014   17   JSteve
174   158   +016   16   Kopite1971
171   147   +024   15   ollyfrom.tv
170   155   +015   15   LovelyCushionedHeader
157   146   +011   15   joezydudek
165   133   +032   14   Ndeyanka
175   155   +020   13   KeegansPerm
172   157   +015   13   Barneylfc
164   157   +007   13   vivabobbygraham
160   150   +010   12   Trendisdestiny
124   143   -019   12   Yorkshire-Red (2)
168   160   +008   11   BoRed
157   174   -017   10   Vishwa Atma
148   169   -021   10   tommy LFC
147   184   -037   10   RJH
143   127   +016   09   redforlife
143   159   -016   06   Buck Pete
014   140   -126   03   Perham (8 )

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 PM »
v Atalanta

Alisson
N Williams Matip R Williams Tsimikas
Milner Wijnaldum Jones
Salah Firmino Origi

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  2, 2020, 10:35:10 PM
LEAGUE CUP QUARTER FINALS

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Ycuzz

Match 2 : BoRed vs Ndeyanka

Match 3 : redforlife vs Barneylfc

Match 4 : Vishwa Atma vs Cape_Tear


Ties to take place v Atalanta away.

I'll check these for replays tomorrow. If there are no ties, the semi final will take place v Atalanta on Wednesday.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 PM »
If I remember correctly, I lost. ;D
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:40:17 AM »
vs Atalanta

Alisson

N. Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Robertson

Milner
Jones
Wijnaldum

Jota
Salah
Firmino

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:37:37 AM »
Vs Atalanta

Alisson
N.Williams
R.Williams
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Jones
Wijnaldum
Milner
Minamino
Salah
Origi

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:41:53 PM »
Quote from: Ndeyanka on November  2, 2020, 06:38:11 AM
v Atalanta

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Gini
Naby

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 0-2
First goal: Salah
DP: 4

I'm taking Firmino as your prediction for first goal scorer here as he is listed first
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:46:54 PM »
LEAGUE CUP QUARTER FINAL RESULTS

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly 19 vs 00 Ycuzz

Match 2 : BoRed 12 vs 16 Ndeyanka

Match 3 : redforlife 5 vs 10 Barneylfc

Match 4 : Vishwa Atma 17 vs 19 Cape_Tear
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:07:10 PM »
LEAGUE CUP QUARTER SEMI FINALS

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Barneylfc

Match 2 : Cape Tear vs Ndeyanka


Ties to take place v Atalanta at home.
If there are any draws, the replays will take place v Ajax.
The final will be held over the final group game regardless.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:10:46 PM »
Vs Atalanta

Alisson
N.Williams
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Jones
Wijnaldum
Milner
Minamino
Salah
Origi

FS: 2-2
FG: Zapata
DP :6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #500 on: Today at 04:56:18 PM »
Vs Atalanta

Alisson

N.Williams
Matip
R.Williams
Tsimikas

Jones
Wijnaldum
Milner

Mane
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP : 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:34:01 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:46:54 PM
LEAGUE CUP QUARTER FINAL RESULTS

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly 19 vs 00 Ycuzz

Match 2 : BoRed 12 vs 16 Ndeyanka

Match 3 : redforlife 5 vs 10 Barneylfc

Match 4 : Vishwa Atma 17 vs 19 Cape_Tear

I've got to have set a record for lowest non zero score there?
