Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******  (Read 8751 times)

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #440 on: November 5, 2020, 01:16:20 PM »
Vs Manchester City

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Jota

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #441 on: November 6, 2020, 08:16:30 AM »
v Man City

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 1 - 2 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #442 on: November 6, 2020, 09:22:39 AM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 4-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #443 on: November 6, 2020, 12:41:25 PM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-1 Man City
FG: Sterling
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #444 on: November 6, 2020, 12:47:26 PM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jones

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-2
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #445 on: November 6, 2020, 03:14:53 PM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jota

Firmino
Mane
Salah

FS: 1-2  LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #446 on: November 6, 2020, 03:21:17 PM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Firmino
Mane
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Jesus
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #447 on: November 6, 2020, 04:30:49 PM »
vs City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita

Jota
Mane
Salah

FS: 1 - 1
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #448 on: November 6, 2020, 05:10:57 PM »
Man City

Alisson
Trent Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Mane
 
FS 1-2 LFC
FS Mane
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #449 on: November 6, 2020, 09:44:27 PM »
Man City

Alisson
Trent Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Mane
 
FS 1-2 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #450 on: November 6, 2020, 11:25:23 PM »
vs City

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Jota
Mane
Salah

FS: 1-3 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #451 on: November 7, 2020, 08:30:25 PM »
Man City v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #452 on: November 7, 2020, 08:33:33 PM »
Man City

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mané
 
FS 3-3 LFC
FS Mané
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #453 on: November 7, 2020, 09:28:27 PM »
Vs. Man City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG: Sterling
FS: 2-2
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #454 on: November 8, 2020, 09:32:12 AM »
Vs Man City

Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Keita Henderson Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 1-2 LFC Win
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #455 on: November 8, 2020, 10:26:59 AM »
vs Man City

Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Mane
 
FS 2-2
FS Salah
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #456 on: November 8, 2020, 12:23:01 PM »
vs Man City

Alisson
Trent Matip Gomez Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane
 
FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #457 on: November 8, 2020, 12:50:22 PM »
Vs City

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Mane
Salah
Firmino
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #458 on: November 8, 2020, 01:13:16 PM »
Man City

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mané
 
2-3
Mané
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #459 on: November 8, 2020, 01:53:27 PM »
Man City

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mané
 
3-1 to LFC
Bobby Firmino
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #460 on: November 8, 2020, 02:45:29 PM »
Man City v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

2-3 Liverpool
1st Goal - Salah
DP - 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #461 on: November 8, 2020, 02:46:41 PM »
City

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Keita


Salah
Firmino
Mane

2-2
Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #462 on: November 8, 2020, 02:48:43 PM »
City

Alisson

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jota
Firmino
Mane
Salah

2-1
Firmino
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #463 on: November 9, 2020, 08:38:46 PM »
Lady luck produced quite a variety of scores this week, including both a 26-26 and a 13-13 draw. 23 points wasn't enough for Barney to avoid defeat, while 16 was enough for RJH to secure a much needed win.

The national lottery draw: 23 - 26 - 29 - 37 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

2326293743 / 31 = 75041733 remainder 20

remainder + 1 = 21, so we use Round 21 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

joezydudek v Perham 18-0
JSteve v Kopite1971 26-26
KeegansPerm v RJH 14-16
LovelyCushionedHeader v BoRed 16-16
Mivi v Barneylfc 29-23
ollyfrom.tv v Vishwa Atma 16-16
redforlife v Yorkshire-Red 24-0
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka 13-13
tommy LFC v Cape Tear 15-24
Trendisdestiny v Buck Pete 24-18

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

160   145   +015   17   JSteve
162   142   +020   16   Mivi
148   137   +011   16   Cape Tear
141   128   +013   15   joezydudek
147   114   +033   14   Ndeyanka
160   140   +020   13   Barneylfc
157   146   +011   13   Kopite1971
153   133   +020   12   ollyfrom.tv
151   137   +014   12   LovelyCushionedHeader
147   135   +012   12   Trendisdestiny
112   128   -016   12   Yorkshire-Red (2)
154   142   +012   11   BoRed
155   140   +015   10   KeegansPerm
149   145   +004   10   vivabobbygraham
144   159   -015   10   Vishwa Atma
133   149   -016   10   tommy LFC
130   168   -038   07   RJH
128   114   +014   06   redforlife
125   143   -018   03   Buck Pete
014   125   -111   03   Perham (7)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #464 on: November 17, 2020, 07:53:55 AM »
v Leicester

Alisson
N. Williams
Matip
Philips
Robertson
Milner
Thiago
Wijnaldum
Jota
Mane
Firmino

FG - Mane
FS - 3-2 Liverpool
DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #465 on: November 17, 2020, 11:12:49 AM »
vs Leicester

Alisson
N.Williams Matip Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Jones
Jota Firmino Mane
 
FS: 2-1
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #466 on: November 19, 2020, 09:48:44 AM »
v Leicester

Alisson
N. Williams Matip Phillips Tsimikas
Milner Jones Keita
Shaqiri Mane Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #467 on: November 19, 2020, 02:37:00 PM »
v Leicester

Alisson
Milner Matip Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Thiago Keita
Firmino Mane Jota

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Mane
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 AM »
vs Leicester

Alisson

N Williams
Matip
Phillips
Robbo

Milner
Keita
Jones

Jota
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 AM »
vs Leicester

Allison

Milner
Matip
Phillips
Tsimikas

Wijnaldum
shaqiri
Jones

Mane
Firmino
Jota

FS: 4-2 to Leicester
FG: Vardy
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 07:25:22 PM »
vs Leicester

Alisson
N.Williams Matip Phillips Robertson
Wijnaldum Milner Jones
Jota Firmino Mane
 
FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 PM »
Vs Leicester

Alisson
N. Williams
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Keita
Milner
Mane
Firmino
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 08:15:33 PM »
vs Leicester City

Alisson
Milner Matip Phillips Robertson
Gini Keita Jones
Shaqiri Jota Mane

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Vardy
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #473 on: Today at 09:24:03 AM »
Vs Leicester

Alisson

Milner
Matip
Robbo
Phillips

Wijnaldum
Keita
Jones

Mane
Firmino
Jota

FS: 3-2 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #474 on: Today at 09:26:30 AM »

Vs Leicester

Alisson

Williams
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho

Wijnaldum
Keita
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Jota

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Vardy
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #475 on: Today at 10:10:44 AM »
Vs Leicester

Alisson
Milner Phillips Matip Robertso
Wijnaldum Fabinho Keita
Mane Firmino Jota

FS: 2-1 LFC Win
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:44:01 AM »
Leicester

Alisson
Milner Fabinho Matip Robertson
Jones Wijnaldum Keita
Mane Firmino Jota

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
