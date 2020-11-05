Lady luck produced quite a variety of scores this week, including both a 26-26 and a 13-13 draw. 23 points wasn't enough for Barney to avoid defeat, while 16 was enough for RJH to secure a much needed win.
The national lottery draw: 23 - 26 - 29 - 37 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
2326293743 / 31 = 75041733 remainder 20
remainder + 1 = 21, so we use Round 21 (Round 26 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
joezydudek v Perham 18-0
JSteve v Kopite1971 26-26
KeegansPerm v RJH 14-16
LovelyCushionedHeader v BoRed 16-16
Mivi v Barneylfc 29-23
ollyfrom.tv v Vishwa Atma 16-16
redforlife v Yorkshire-Red 24-0
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka 13-13
tommy LFC v Cape Tear 15-24
Trendisdestiny v Buck Pete 24-18
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
160 145 +015 17 JSteve
162 142 +020 16 Mivi
148 137 +011 16 Cape Tear
141 128 +013 15 joezydudek
147 114 +033 14 Ndeyanka
160 140 +020 13 Barneylfc
157 146 +011 13 Kopite1971
153 133 +020 12 ollyfrom.tv
151 137 +014 12 LovelyCushionedHeader
147 135 +012 12 Trendisdestiny
112 128 -016 12 Yorkshire-Red (2)
154 142 +012 11 BoRed
155 140 +015 10 KeegansPerm
149 145 +004 10 vivabobbygraham
144 159 -015 10 Vishwa Atma
133 149 -016 10 tommy LFC
130 168 -038 07 RJH
128 114 +014 06 redforlife
125 143 -018 03 Buck Pete
014 125 -111 03 Perham (7)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646