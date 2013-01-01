« previous next »
LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20

mickitez

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 09:12:30 AM
vs Sheffield Utd

Adrian

TAA
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 04:43:38 PM
vs Sheffield United

Adrian

Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Gini

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Trendisdestiny

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 05:18:23 PM
v Sheffield United

Adrian
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Keita Wijnaldum
Mane Firmino Salah

FS: 3-0
FG: Mane
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 08:53:47 AM
vs Sheffield United

Adrian

Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 4-0
FG: Mane
DP: 2
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 10:27:42 AM
vs Sheffield Utd

Adrian

TAA
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 11:52:30 AM
Vs Sheffield United

Adrian

Trent Alexander
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum

Mane
Firmino
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 3 - 0
DP: 6
