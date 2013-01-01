Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20****** (Read 5621 times)
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 574
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #320 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:30 AM »
vs Sheffield Utd
Adrian
TAA
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Mane
Firmino
Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
CornerTakenQuickly
Kemlynite
Posts: 33
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #321 on:
Yesterday
at 04:43:38 PM »
vs Sheffield United
Adrian
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robbo
Hendo
Keita
Gini
Mane
Firmino
Salah
FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Trendisdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 12,959
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #322 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:23 PM »
v Sheffield United
Adrian
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Keita Wijnaldum
Mane Firmino Salah
FS: 3-0
FG: Mane
DP:6
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Believer
Posts: 7,447
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #323 on:
Today
at 08:53:47 AM »
vs Sheffield United
Adrian
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Wijnaldum
Mane
Firmino
Salah
FS: 4-0
FG: Mane
DP: 2
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
AmanShah21
Believer
Posts: 1,165
At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #324 on:
Today
at 10:27:42 AM »
vs Sheffield Utd
Adrian
TAA
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Milner
Mane
Firmino
Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Ndeyanka
Kopite
Posts: 917
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #325 on:
Today
at 11:52:30 AM »
Vs Sheffield United
Adrian
Trent Alexander
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum
Mane
Firmino
Salah
First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final Score: 3 - 0
DP: 6
Logged
