******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 04:30:30 PM »
v Ajax

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 1-3 Liverpool
First goal: Mane
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 PM »
vs Ajax

Adrian
Trent Gomez Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 PM »
League Cup 2nd round tomorrow. Draw will be posted in the afternoon.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 PM »
Adrian
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robbo
Hendo
Gini
Minamino
Jones
Sadio
Mo

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Trent
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:52:38 AM »
v Ajax

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson

Milner
Hendo
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
