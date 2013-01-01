Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20****** (Read 4947 times)
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Believer
Posts: 7,443
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #280 on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:30 PM
v Ajax
Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Thiago
Wijnaldum
Salah
Firmino
Mane
Score: 1-3 Liverpool
First goal: Mane
DP: 4
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Ycuzz
of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,254
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #281 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:01 PM
vs Ajax
Adrian
Trent Gomez Fabinho Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane
FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
@Yvanicuzz
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 44,640
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #282 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:33 PM
League Cup 2nd round tomorrow. Draw will be posted in the afternoon.
Premier League Predictions 20/21 sign up thread -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345833.0
LFC Predictions 20/21 -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.0
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,478
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #283 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:36 PM
Adrian
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robbo
Hendo
Gini
Minamino
Jones
Sadio
Mo
FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Trent
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
joezydudek
Believer
Posts: 3,607
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
«
Reply #284 on:
Today
at 01:52:38 AM
v Ajax
Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson
Milner
Hendo
Wijnaldum
Salah
Firmino
Mane
Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
