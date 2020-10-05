The national lottery draw: 26 - 32 - 38 - 41 - 49 - 51 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
263238414951 / 34 = 7742306322 remainder 3
remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v vivabobbygraham 16-20
BoRed v Ndeyanka 13-21
joezydudek v JSteve 18-16
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 20-20
LovelyCushionedHeader v ollyfrom.tv 20-20
Mivi v Vishwa Atma 20-13
Perham v tommy LFC 0-18
redforlife v Cape Tear 13-13
RJH v Trendisdestiny 15-12
Yorkshire-Red v Kopite1971 13-22
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
101 068 +33 10 Ndeyanka
097 080 +17 10 BoRed
090 080 +10 10 tommy LFC
096 091 +05 10 JSteve
091 089 +02 10 Cape Tear
095 087 +08 09 Kopite1971
090 086 +04 09 Yorkshire-Red
103 091 +12 08 LovelyCushionedHeader
106 099 +07 08 ollyfrom.tv
101 081 +20 07 Barneylfc
108 091 +17 07 KeegansPerm
093 091 +02 07 Mivi
094 083 +11 06 Trendisdestiny
100 099 +01 06 vivabobbygraham
082 090 -08 06 joezydudek
082 111 -29 04 RJH
076 080 -04 03 redforlife
079 085 -06 03 Buck Pete
091 115 -24 03 Vishwa Atma
014 092 -78 03 Perham (4)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646