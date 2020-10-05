« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #240 on: October 5, 2020, 08:30:31 PM »
Bloody lottery. :no

The national lottery draw: 21 - 34 - 39 - 41 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

2134394145 / 35 = 60982689 remainder 30

remainder + 1 = 31, so we use Round 31 (Round 34 after renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-16
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 18-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 14-15
JSteve v ollyfrom.tv 16-16
KeegansPerm v BoRed 19-19
Perham v Ndeyanka 0-15
redforlife v Barneylfc 17-17
RJH v Mivi 18-18
tommy LFC v vivabobbygraham 14-12
Trendisdestiny v Yorkshire-Red 14-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

84   59   +25   10   BoRed
80   73   +07   10   JSteve
77   64   +13   09   Yorkshire-Red
78   76   +02   09   Cape Tear
80   55   +25   07   Ndeyanka
85   61   +24   07   Barneylfc
83   71   +12   07   LovelyCushionedHeader
86   79   +07   07   ollyfrom.tv
72   80   -08   07   tommy LFC
88   71   +17   06   KeegansPerm
82   68   +14   06   Trendisdestiny
73   74   -01   06   Kopite1971
73   78   -05   04   Mivi
80   83   -03   03   vivabobbygraham
64   74   -10   03   joezydudek
78   95   -17   03   Vishwa Atma
14   74   -60   03   Perham (3)
63   67   -04   02   redforlife
59   65   -06   02   Buck Pete
67   99   -32   01   RJH

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #241 on: October 15, 2020, 09:19:02 AM »
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Milner
Salah Minamino Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #242 on: October 15, 2020, 04:31:10 PM »
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 10
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 PM
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #243 on: October 15, 2020, 05:27:43 PM »
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Calvert Lewin
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #244 on: October 15, 2020, 09:26:21 PM »
v Everton

Adrian
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Fabinho
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #245 on: October 15, 2020, 09:31:47 PM »
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 0-0
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #246 on: October 16, 2020, 06:25:48 AM »
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #247 on: October 16, 2020, 09:13:03 AM »
vs Everton

Adrian

TAA
VVD
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-2 to everton
FG: Calvert Lewin
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #248 on: October 16, 2020, 01:42:29 PM »
vs Everton

Adrian
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Thiago Henderson Milner
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #249 on: October 16, 2020, 03:24:38 PM »
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First goal: Mane
Final Score:0 - 3 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #250 on: October 16, 2020, 03:46:28 PM »
vs Everton

Adrian
TAA Gomez VVD Robbo
Thiago Henderson Gini
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 0-0
FG: No goal
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #251 on: October 16, 2020, 04:34:08 PM »
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First goal: Calvert Lewin
Final Score: 0-0
DP: 12
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #252 on: October 16, 2020, 04:59:48 PM »
Everton v Liverpool

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #253 on: October 16, 2020, 07:03:42 PM »
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 LFC Win
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #254 on: October 16, 2020, 07:21:01 PM »
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 4 - 1 LFC Win
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #255 on: October 16, 2020, 10:15:50 PM »
Everton (a)

Adrián

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mané
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 2
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #256 on: October 16, 2020, 11:33:54 PM »

V Everton

Adrián
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Mané
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
First Goal: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #257 on: October 16, 2020, 11:50:57 PM »
Everton

Adrian
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FS 0-2 LFC
FS Mane
DP 8
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #258 on: October 17, 2020, 01:41:29 AM »
V Everton

Adrián

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mané
Firmino
Salah

FS: 1-1
First Goal: Calvert Lewin
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #259 on: October 17, 2020, 05:05:35 AM »

v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Fabinho
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 4-2 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #260 on: October 17, 2020, 06:43:06 AM »
Vs Everton

Adrian
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 1-1
FG: DCL
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #261 on: October 17, 2020, 07:34:28 AM »
Vs Everton

Adrian

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to.LFC
DP: 7
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #262 on: October 17, 2020, 08:28:56 AM »
Vs Everton

Adrian
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Thiago
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Mane
Salah
Minamino

First Goal Calvert-Lewis
Final Score 0-0
DP 10
Didi Hamann

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #263 on: October 17, 2020, 08:30:56 AM »

Vs Everton

Adrian

TAA
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Mane
Salah
Firmino

First Goal - Mane
Final Score 0-2 Liverpool
DP 6
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #264 on: October 17, 2020, 09:49:47 AM »
v Everton

Adrian
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2- 2
First goal: Calvert-Lewin
DP: 10
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #265 on: October 17, 2020, 10:35:00 AM »
Everton

Adrian
Trent Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Jota

Score: 1:2 to us
Scorer: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #266 on: October 17, 2020, 11:19:19 AM »
Thought it was 17:30

Brill
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #267 on: October 17, 2020, 07:48:52 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on October 17, 2020, 11:19:19 AM
Thought it was 17:30

Brill

I know I've been asking you this for at least ten years, but why don't you just post now for the next game?
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #268 on: October 17, 2020, 08:05:34 PM »
The national lottery draw: 26 - 32 - 38 - 41 - 49 - 51 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

263238414951 / 34 = 7742306322 remainder 3

remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v vivabobbygraham 16-20
BoRed v Ndeyanka 13-21
joezydudek v JSteve 18-16
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 20-20
LovelyCushionedHeader v ollyfrom.tv 20-20
Mivi v Vishwa Atma 20-13
Perham v tommy LFC 0-18
redforlife v Cape Tear 13-13
RJH v Trendisdestiny 15-12
Yorkshire-Red v Kopite1971 13-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

101   068   +33   10   Ndeyanka
097   080   +17   10   BoRed
090   080   +10   10   tommy LFC
096   091   +05   10   JSteve
091   089   +02   10   Cape Tear
095   087   +08   09   Kopite1971
090   086   +04   09   Yorkshire-Red
103   091   +12   08   LovelyCushionedHeader
106   099   +07   08   ollyfrom.tv
101   081   +20   07   Barneylfc
108   091   +17   07   KeegansPerm
093   091   +02   07   Mivi
094   083   +11   06   Trendisdestiny
100   099   +01   06   vivabobbygraham
082   090   -08   06   joezydudek
082   111   -29   04   RJH
076   080   -04   03   redforlife
079   085   -06   03   Buck Pete
091   115   -24   03   Vishwa Atma
014   092   -78   03   Perham (4)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #269 on: October 17, 2020, 08:07:03 PM »
v Ajax

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #270 on: October 17, 2020, 08:21:59 PM »
BTW, if anyone is interested in the Champions League prediction competition, the thread can be found here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346276
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #271 on: October 17, 2020, 08:40:51 PM »
v Ajax

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum

Salah
Jota
Mane

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #272 on: October 18, 2020, 08:14:20 PM »
vs Ajax

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Milner
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-1 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 AM »
vs Ajax

Adrian

TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 PM »
v Ajax

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 PM
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 PM »
v Ajax

Adrián

Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 1-1
First goal: Mané
DP: 4
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:30:15 AM »
Ajax

Adrian
TAA Fabinho Gomez Robertson
Henderson Gini Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2-3 LFC
FG: Salah
DP:4
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
« Reply #277 on: Today at 05:58:55 AM »
Ajax

Adrian
TAA Fabinho Gomez Robertson
Milner Gini Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:4
