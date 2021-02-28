« previous next »
10 min: Firmino nearly puts Liverpool ahead!



Ramsdale saves a shot by Salah.



Curtis Jones calmly finishes after good work from Alexander-Arnold.



Liverpools first goal-scorer, Curtis Jones, celebrates with Mohamed Salah at Bramall Lane.



Curtis Jones in a muted celebration with Andy Robertson and Thiago.



Firmino scores Liverpools second goal.



Firmino celebrates with Salah.



Bobby Firmi-YES!



Salah screams after missing a chance to pass Sheffield Uniteds goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.



Alexander-Arnold (centre) complements Ramsdale after the match.



There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

^ I love the Jagielka one :D
 Liverpools players warm up in the Puskas Arena, with Trent Alexander-Arnold looking exhausted already.



Mohamed Salah hols off Dani Olmo.



Mohamed Salah is frustrated after skying his chance.



Diogo Jota under pressure from Dayot Upamecano.



Mohamed Salah gives the Reds the lead.





Sadio Mane jumps for joy after doubling the lead.





Sadio Mane is congratulated after firing the second for the Reds.



Fabinho looking good with his Man of the Match award.

Sadio Mane skips past Rui Patricio.



Diogo Jota fires the winning goal for the Reds.



Diogo Jota is congratulated for scoring against his former employers.



Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool against his former club Wolves.



Mohamed Salah goes close for Liverpool.

 8) :o

Alisson and David Seaman - Never seen on the same pitch together.



Roberto Firmino on the attack.



The pass is just behind Salah, allowing Gabriel to clear.



James Milner should have done better.



Bernd Leno tangles with Mohamed Salah, who scored Liverpools second.



Alexander-Arnold strides down the right and curls a sensational cross towards Jota at the far post. Jota powers a header into the top left. Hes been on less than four minutes!



Diogo Jota gets on the scoresheet again.



Mohamed Salah adds the second for the Reds.



Mohamed Salah doubles the lead for Liverpool.



Mohamed Salah gets back in the scoring groove.



Mohamed Salah is congratulated after scoring Liverpools second goal.



Diogo Jota grabs his second goal of the night.



Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold carries the fight to Arsenals Gabriel Martinelli.



Jürgen Klopp congratulates Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (left) talks to Alisson, his Liverpool counterpart.



 ;D
 Liverpools Roberto Firmino scores their first goal before it is then disallowed by VAR.



Liverpool have scored a goal, and not even VAR can stop this one! Mohamed Salah nods home the equaliser.



Mohamed Salah celebrates his equaliser.



Trent Alexander-Arnold has given Liverpool the lead in injury-time! It was a beautiful goal, flashed into the far corner from the edge of the area.



Trent Alexander-Arnold shoots and scores



Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates the winning goal.



Alexander-Arnold (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the late winner.



Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpools winner against Aston Villa in added time.

Flowers, shirts and photographs surround the eternal flame of the Hillsborough memorial tonight.



Real Madrids keeper Thibaut Courtois thwarts Liverpools Mohamed Salah.



Liverpools Ozan Kabak blocks a shot by Real Madrids Luka Modric.



Liverpools James Milner shoots at goal.



Thibaut Courtois saves James Milners long-range effort.



Real Madrids Casemiro clatters into James Milner.



Andrew Robertson (left) and Jurgen Klopp (right) share their opinion with Casemiro of Real Madrid.



Liverpools Georginio Wijnaldum smashes the ball into row Z.



Roberto Firmino of Liverpool reacts after his shot was saved.



Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid has a shot saved by Liverpool keeper Alisson.



Karim Benzema of Real Madrid wins a header whilst under pressure from Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool.



Players from both sides, including Liverpools Mohamed Salah, react at full time.



Liverpools Mohamed Salah looks dejected.

Liverpool fans protest outside Elland Road.



A supporter burns a Liverpool shirt outside Elland Road.



Roberto Firmino comes close to scoring the first goal



Ozan Kabak on the ball.



Diogo Jotas cross is blocked.



Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Sadio Mané celebrates his goal with Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.



James Milner in action.



Leeds appeal for a penalty when a cross hits the arm of Alexander-Arnold. VAR are checking. This is close - it definitely hit his arm, but it was tight to his body.



Mohamed Salah comes on as a substitute to replace Sadio Mane.



Patrick Bamford of Leeds United hits the cross Bar.



Diego Llorente scores the equaliser from a corner.



Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and his captain at Elland Road, James Milner, both voiced concerns over the breakaway plans on Monday.

Meanwhile outside Anfield, fans applaud the team bus while demanding FSG do one...



... and the other.



Mohamed Salah wastes no time in giving the Reds the lead.





Allan Saint-Maximin is felled by Ozan Kabak.



Martin Dubravka denies Mohamed Salah.



Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Joelinton



Callum Wilson bundles in, but not before it hits his arm.



Joe Willock fires in the late equaliser.



Jürgen Klopp said the late equaliser meant the draw at Anfield feels like a defeat after his side wasted a host of chances to secure victory.

