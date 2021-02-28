10 min: Firmino nearly puts Liverpool ahead!
Ramsdale saves a shot by Salah.
Curtis Jones calmly finishes after good work from Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpools first goal-scorer, Curtis Jones, celebrates with Mohamed Salah at Bramall Lane.
Curtis Jones in a muted celebration with Andy Robertson and Thiago.
Firmino scores Liverpools second goal.
Firmino celebrates with Salah.
Bobby Firmi-YES!
Salah screams after missing a chance to pass Sheffield Uniteds goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Alexander-Arnold (centre) complements Ramsdale after the match.