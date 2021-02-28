10 min: Firmino nearly puts Liverpool ahead!Ramsdale saves a shot by Salah.Curtis Jones calmly finishes after good work from Alexander-Arnold.Liverpools first goal-scorer, Curtis Jones, celebrates with Mohamed Salah at Bramall Lane.Curtis Jones in a muted celebration with Andy Robertson and Thiago.Firmino scores Liverpools second goal.Firmino celebrates with Salah.Bobby Firmi-YES!Salah screams after missing a chance to pass Sheffield Uniteds goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.Alexander-Arnold (centre) complements Ramsdale after the match.

There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep. Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT