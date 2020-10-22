« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.  (Read 13236 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #80 on: October 22, 2020, 07:12:19 PM »
Some boss photos there cheers mate.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #81 on: October 23, 2020, 02:54:24 PM »
The Tommy Lawrence picture is ace
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #82 on: October 23, 2020, 03:20:41 PM »
« Last Edit: October 23, 2020, 03:33:44 PM by Medellin »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #83 on: October 25, 2020, 12:18:11 PM »
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.



Fabinho concedes a penalty for his challenge on Oli McBurnie.



Roberto Firmino slots home Liverpools equaliser.



Heres a view of it from up in the stands.



Mohamed Salah (centre) congratulates Firmino.



Liverpools Mohamed Salah smacks the ball into the net.



Diogo Jota heads home to give Liverpool the three points.



Liverpools Diogo Jota scores their second goal.



Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into the lead.



Jota (left) celebrates scoring their second goal with Roberto Firmino (right) and Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Liverpools Mohamed Salah beats Aaron Ramsdale but not the woodwork.



Alisson puts quick Liverpool return down to faith and hard work.

« Last Edit: October 28, 2020, 12:41:23 PM by Dudek savessssss.........! »
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #84 on: October 28, 2020, 12:50:20 PM »
Anders Dreyer shoots at Alisson



Kaba vies with Gomez



Liverpool players watch on from the stand



Fabinho sits with an injury



Fabinho hobbles off with an injury as Klopp remonstrates



Fabinho leaves the game after picking up an injury during Liverpools win against Midtjylland at Anfield.



Jota scores for Liverpool



Diogo celebrates with his Liverpool teammates.



Klopp talks to Mane and Salah before they come on



Salah celebrates scoring from the penalty spot



Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #85 on: October 31, 2020, 02:32:24 PM »
Klopp: My Liverpool Romance by Anthony Quinn review  a sporting love letter published by Faber. To order a copy go to guardianbookshop.com.

Jürgen Klopp celebrates Liverpools victory in the 2019 Fifa Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.



Jürgen Klopp: None of the top seven clubs asked for any advantage. We just knew, because we knew our schedule, that it would be incredibly difficult.


Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #86 on: October 31, 2020, 02:33:03 PM »
As Liverpool seek Anfield record how do they compare with Paisley greats?
On Saturday against West Ham, Klopps team can equal a club record of 63 home league games unbeaten set from 1978-81

Jürgen Klopp has wished to avoid the subject of late  his reticence fuelled by a combination of a defensive injury crisis and a reluctance to tempt fate  but should Liverpool avoid defeat against West Ham on Saturday they will equal a club record of 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield. The record was set by Bob Paisleys defending champions between 25 February 1978 and 31 January 1981 and covered the entirety of two consecutive title-winning campaigns, another feat their successors are seeking to emulate. We look at how the runs were achieved 

Bob Paisley holds the 1983 League Cup after Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley.



Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy in July.



Graeme Souness pictured playing for Liverpool in 1982.



Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen with the 1981 European Cup in Paris.

Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #87 on: November 1, 2020, 12:14:31 PM »




















Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #88 on: November 3, 2020, 12:58:27 PM »
Re the mention of the possibility of equalling the record of 63 unbeaten league games at Anfield (which of course we did v West Ham), I see our next home league game is against Leicester City. The same club who ended our 63 game run back in January 1981. Two other things, Leicester are in s**t hot away form right now - wins at WBA 3-0 , Man City 5-2, Arsenal 1-0 and Leeds 4-1. Plus, we seem to have a habit of equalling records not beating them. But this team deserve to set a record I never thought would be beaten, although it's worth mentioning the 78-81 side went 85 home games unbeaten in all competitions.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,103
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #89 on: November 3, 2020, 03:12:11 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on November  1, 2020, 12:14:31 PM


That is some serious air from Phillips in the 6th picture... Looks like from standing as well?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #90 on: November 6, 2020, 12:54:42 PM »
Liverpools Diogo Jota dinks the ball past Atalantas goalkeeper Marco Sportiello ...





Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is shown a yellow card by the referee.



Diogo Jota slots the ball home for his hat-trick in Liverpools 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané also got on the scoresheet.



Diogo Jota (left) and Sadio Mané celebrate during their rout of Atalanta.



Liverpools Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Georginio Wijnaldum to complete his hat-trick.



A beaming Jürgen Klopp congratulates Curtis Jones after their victory.



Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #91 on: November 9, 2020, 01:21:02 PM »
Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the match



Firmino attempts to go around Ederson



Kyle Walker brings down Sadio Mane inside the box



Mohamed Salah guides home his penalty to give Liverpool the lead in the 13th minute.



Salah scores from the penalty spot



Jesus scores under pressure from Alexander-Arnold and Matip



Referee Craig Pawson refers to VAR



Kevin De Bruyne missed a golden chance to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead from 12 yards



Liverpools Alisson celebrates after Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne misses a penalty.



Alexander-Arnold sees his shot slip under Ederson, who who recovers to save



Jota shoots while under pressure by Kyle Walker



Shaqiri in action against Sterling and Rodrigo



Henderson challenges Gundogan as Salah looks on



Jordan Henderson consoles Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender collapsed on the ground with a suspected muscle problem.



Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota embrace each other at the end of the match



Jürgen Klopp embraces Ilkay Gündogan, whom he managed at Borussia Dortmund.

« Last Edit: November 9, 2020, 02:00:42 PM by Dudek savessssss.........! »
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #92 on: November 9, 2020, 02:57:55 PM »
Bye Melwood.





« Last Edit: November 9, 2020, 04:08:21 PM by Fordy »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #93 on: November 12, 2020, 01:41:48 PM »
the couch look awfully familiar
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,392
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #94 on: November 12, 2020, 05:19:32 PM »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,954
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #95 on: November 12, 2020, 07:51:53 PM »
The James Milner Door ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
  • The runaway train.....
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #96 on: November 12, 2020, 08:13:51 PM »
:D I wonder why as nothing else seems to be names after players.

It's just amazing. Like 5 star resort
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #97 on: November 12, 2020, 08:16:11 PM »
Axa Training Centre in Kirkby...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #98 on: November 17, 2020, 09:18:57 PM »
Logged

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #99 on: November 23, 2020, 03:13:32 PM »
Liverpools Curtis Jones shoots.



Should Joel Matip have been penalised for this handball?



Leicester Citys Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans (R) scores an own goal.



Evans reacts with frustration.



Diogo Jota celebrates scoring Liverpools second goal, thus becoming the first player in the clubs history to score in his first four home games in the top flight.



Naby Keïtas hamstring injury could further stretch Liverpools resources.



Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City saves a shot from Sadio Mane of Liverpool.



James Milner captained Liverpool, played at right-back and in midfield and provided an assist against Leicester.



Roberto Firminos effort hits the post and then the rebound is cleared off the line.



Liverpools Roberto Firmino scores his sides third goal.



Roberto Firmino heads home from a corner to score Liverpools third goal against Leicester.



Roberto Firmino celebrates after getting Liverpools third goal at Anfield



Jürgen Klopp congratulates Roberto Firmino after Liverpools 3-0 win over Leicester at Anfield.



« Last Edit: November 23, 2020, 03:20:49 PM by Dudek savessssss.........! »
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #100 on: November 27, 2020, 02:13:17 PM »
The players and officials observe a minutes silence for Diego Maradona.



Josip Ilicic stretches to beat Alisson and score Atalantas first goal.

Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:30:57 PM »
 Liverpools Neco Williams brings down Brightons Aaron Connolly in the box.



Salah scores but he is just offside.



Liverpools Diogo Jota drives in a precise shot.



Mo Salah walks past Juergen Klopp after being substituted.



Liverpools Sadio Mane heads home but it is disallowed after a VAR review.



Andy Robertson catches the foot of Brightons Danny Welbeck and a penalty is awarded.

Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 