As Liverpool seek Anfield record how do they compare with Paisley greats?On Saturday against West Ham, Klopps team can equal a club record of 63 home league games unbeaten set from 1978-81Jürgen Klopp has wished to avoid the subject of late  his reticence fuelled by a combination of a defensive injury crisis and a reluctance to tempt fate  but should Liverpool avoid defeat against West Ham on Saturday they will equal a club record of 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield. The record was set by Bob Paisleys defending champions between 25 February 1978 and 31 January 1981 and covered the entirety of two consecutive title-winning campaigns, another feat their successors are seeking to emulate. We look at how the runs were achievedBob Paisley holds the 1983 League Cup after Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in the final at Wembley.Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy in July.Graeme Souness pictured playing for Liverpool in 1982.Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen with the 1981 European Cup in Paris.