Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the match
Firmino attempts to go around Ederson
Kyle Walker brings down Sadio Mane inside the box
Mohamed Salah guides home his penalty to give Liverpool the lead in the 13th minute.
Salah scores from the penalty spot
Jesus scores under pressure from Alexander-Arnold and Matip
Referee Craig Pawson refers to VAR
Kevin De Bruyne missed a golden chance to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead from 12 yards
Liverpools Alisson celebrates after Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne misses a penalty.
Alexander-Arnold sees his shot slip under Ederson, who who recovers to save
Jota shoots while under pressure by Kyle Walker
Shaqiri in action against Sterling and Rodrigo
Henderson challenges Gundogan as Salah looks on
Jordan Henderson consoles Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender collapsed on the ground with a suspected muscle problem.
Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota embrace each other at the end of the match
Jürgen Klopp embraces Ilkay Gündogan, whom he managed at Borussia Dortmund.