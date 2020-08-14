It will be interesting to see where they're going with this. I really like Cities Skylines and have played it a lot (also got a lot of the DLC and quite a few mods). Having said that, a lot of stuff has been added on to the game with various DLC and it will be interesting to see how much of that is included in the base game from the start. Same goes for the mod stuff that is just such a quality of life improvement. One thing I would want to have a lot more detail is traffic and how to deal with it or even avoid it. It's just such a central issue in CS and it is basically the only thing that decides whether your city is growing or turning into a ghost town. Yet, with the stupid AI and only limited options in terms of public transport or influencing the AI's behaviour in terms of road usage it's just a pain in the arse to deal with. You still can do some cool stuff, I had one part of my town on a small island and basically put in a traffic ban for non electrical vehicles, put in a cable car to connect it to the rest of the city and it worked well. My best city traffic-wise was one I created years ago (and have lost since then), where I started using footpaths and elevated paths right from the start after they became available. You could get to every part of the city using an elevated footpath and it was impressive how much walking the people did.



I'll definitely keep an eye out for CS2, but it'll take more information about what the game will be like and what mechanics they're pushing before I get excited...