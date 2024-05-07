« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2024, 08:03:36 pm
Right, Im telling Alan on you.

:D


I did find it interesting and when I argue with conspiracy theorists (me? argue?! Never! :D ) - it's good to come from a position where I know they are coming from.

A lot of stuff they say could be plausible if it weren't for pesky facts that always seem to crop up and get in the way.

The reason I was interested is that I have a few friends that are mild to less-mild conspiracy believers. Rather than just calling them dickheads, it seemed to me better to be able to discuss and debate.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  7, 2024, 01:55:22 pm
:D


I did find it interesting and when I argue with conspiracy theorists (me? argue?! Never! :D ) - it's good to come from a position where I know they are coming from.

A lot of stuff they say could be plausible if it weren't for pesky facts that always seem to crop up and get in the way.

The reason I was interested is that I have a few friends that are mild to less-mild conspiracy believers. Rather than just calling them dickheads, it seemed to me better to be able to discuss and debate.
I can recommend Voodoo Histories by David Aaronovitch to you. It covers JFK, the moon landings, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and much more.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  7, 2024, 05:18:43 pm
I can recommend Voodoo Histories by David Aaronovitch to you. It covers JFK, the moon landings, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and much more.

I'll give it a read cheers.

I think the thing to remember is that science is as much a belief system* as religion is. I accept the years of science that have built up a picture of the world, but I can prove very little of it myself.

There are some great scientists online that can provide (for instance) things you can do yourself without much cash to prove stuff yourself, but for the majority of science I (and most people I'd expect) haven't got the scientific background, knowledge or ability to go on anything but trust that scientists are telling the truth and know what they are doing.

I've read enough to have faith in that, but I can see why people might argue against it - not because of the science, but because they don't trust the people or entities explaining the science to them.


*To the lay-person
With the absence of a "middle east thread", for reasons I quite understand, I don't know here to throw this.

Anyway, an article which appeared briefly on the beeb news pages yesterday caught my eye, namely the Line project. Never heard it mentioned anywhere ever (though plenty of source online) but there they are again, Saudi Royalty killing people and destroying wildlife in the name of .. whatever the fuck they please.

All very dystopian and weird. When will people actually wake up and start to smell this coffee.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Line,_Saudi_Arabia
Quote from: has gone odd on May 10, 2024, 07:08:22 am
With the absence of a "middle east thread", for reasons I quite understand, I don't know here to throw this.

Anyway, an article which appeared briefly on the beeb news pages yesterday caught my eye, namely the Line project. Never heard it mentioned anywhere ever (though plenty of source online) but there they are again, Saudi Royalty killing people and destroying wildlife in the name of .. whatever the fuck they please.

All very dystopian and weird. When will people actually wake up and start to smell this coffee.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Line,_Saudi_Arabia
That project is all but abandoned. You must have missed it, but even the wiki page has a section on the 'scaling back' - a 98.6% reduction to the size of the project.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Line,_Saudi_Arabia#2024_scaling_back
Ahh cheers, I did miss that somehow.

Did read that a few British investors had pulled out after losing faith in the project, but hadn't realised that it had permanently reduced to 1.5m. Absolute batshit terrible idea anyways.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ak4on5uTaTg&amp;t=202s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ak4on5uTaTg&amp;t=202s</a>
The crazy thing is that there were actual people out there who thought the Line would actually be a thing one day and that it made complete sense to do it.
Quote from: stoa on May 10, 2024, 12:13:10 pm
The crazy thing is that there were actual people out there who FIFA thought the Line would actually be a thing one day and that it made complete sense to do it.

Fixed.
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 10, 2024, 11:21:06 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ak4on5uTaTg&amp;t=202s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ak4on5uTaTg&amp;t=202s</a>
This may be the greatest thing Ive ever watched
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 10, 2024, 07:25:24 pm
This may be the greatest thing Ive ever watched

I rather enjoyed it. Very dry.
Had some first hand experience of how hurtful these conspiracies can be. We lost a close friend really suddenly a fortnight ago. She was young and had an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. She died suddenly in work. An incredible friend since uni, we are all totally heartbroken.

Anti-vax ghouls, no doubt with alerts to sudden death stories, trawled her social media and shared loads of her posts about being vaccinated. Anonymous trolls saying she got what she deserved etc. musks Twitter did absolutely nothing to take it down despite all of our reports. Her husband asked a few of them firmly but politely for them to take it down, but was met with abuse.

Believe in this shite all you want, but when a devastated husband asks you to remove pictures youve stolen from his dead wifes Facebook, youd have to be a total c*nt not to do so.
Quote from: thejbs on May 11, 2024, 09:38:32 am
Had some first hand experience of how hurtful these conspiracies can be. We lost a close friend really suddenly a fortnight ago. She was young and had an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. She died suddenly in work. An incredible friend since uni, we are all totally heartbroken.

Anti-vax ghouls, no doubt with alerts to sudden death stories, trawled her social media and shared loads of her posts about being vaccinated. Anonymous trolls saying she got what she deserved etc. musks Twitter did absolutely nothing to take it down despite all of our reports. Her husband asked a few of them firmly but politely for them to take it down, but was met with abuse.

Believe in this shite all you want, but when a devastated husband asks you to remove pictures youve stolen from his dead wifes Facebook, youd have to be a total c*nt not to do so.

Ghouls as you say. You see it anytime someone dies suddenly, or at a young-ish age. All the Im just asking questions brigade.
The shooting of the Slovakian PM is a breeding ground for conspiracies. According to the people who have woken up unlike the sheeple it was the illuminati because he rejected the WHO, it was a Muslim who shot him because something something immigration, it was a pro Ukraine activist because of something to do with aid, and it was a NATO secret agent because Slovakia vetod Ukraine joining NATO.

All of these different theories present themselves within the first 10/15 posts when you search Slovakia on Twitter, all stated as absolute fact with hundreds of engagements. Absolute cesspit of shite.
A bunch of conspiracy weirdos on trial for attempting to kidnap and jail a Coroner.

No evidence yet as to their motivation, other than being fucking odd balls, but Im sure ant reason will be breathtakingly stupid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjjw9w4v0j7o
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 17, 2024, 01:22:36 pm
A bunch of conspiracy weirdos on trial for attempting to kidnap and jail a Coroner.

No evidence yet as to their motivation, other than being fucking odd balls, but Im sure ant reason will be breathtakingly stupid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjjw9w4v0j7o

Well that seems a bit ..odd as in surreal.
Conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with this.

British tech company Autonomy was bought by HP in 2011 for $11bn. Soon after, HP kicked off as they believed Autonomy's value had been artificially inflated. They took out a prosecution against Autonomy's former CEO/main shareholder, Mike Lynch, and its Finance VP, who were eventually extradited to the US. They were both acquitted in June after a ten year legal battle.

Reports came in yesterday of a superyacht (owned by his wife) sinking off the coast of Sicily in freak weather. One of the people missing-presumed-dead is Mike Lynch.

Today it's being reported that his co-defendant was killed on Saturday in Cambridgeshire after being hit by a car whilst out jogging.

I absolutely believe the two are sheer and cruel coincidence - HP are certainly incapable of generating an intense storm in the central Med - but this is the kind of sequence of events that will spawn conspiracy bollocks.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:27:38 am
Conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with this.

British tech company Autonomy was bought by HP in 2011 for $11bn. Soon after, HP kicked off as they believed Autonomy's value had been artificially inflated. They took out a prosecution against Autonomy's former CEO/main shareholder, Mike Lynch, and its Finance VP, who were eventually extradited to the US. They were both acquitted in June after a ten year legal battle.

Reports came in yesterday of a superyacht (owned by his wife) sinking off the coast of Sicily in freak weather. One of the people missing-presumed-dead is Mike Lynch.

Today it's being reported that his co-defendant was killed on Saturday in Cambridgeshire after being hit by a car whilst out jogging.

I absolutely believe the two are sheer and cruel coincidence - HP are certainly incapable of generating an intense storm in the central Med - but this is the kind of sequence of events that will spawn conspiracy bollocks.

Have a quick peek in the weird thread. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:30:43 am
Have a quick peek in the weird thread. ;D


 :o
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:27:38 am
Conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with this.

British tech company Autonomy was bought by HP in 2011 for $11bn. Soon after, HP kicked off as they believed Autonomy's value had been artificially inflated. They took out a prosecution against Autonomy's former CEO/main shareholder, Mike Lynch, and its Finance VP, who were eventually extradited to the US. They were both acquitted in June after a ten year legal battle.

Reports came in yesterday of a superyacht (owned by his wife) sinking off the coast of Sicily in freak weather. One of the people missing-presumed-dead is Mike Lynch.

Today it's being reported that his co-defendant was killed on Saturday in Cambridgeshire after being hit by a car whilst out jogging.

I absolutely believe the two are sheer and cruel coincidence - HP are certainly incapable of generating an intense storm in the central Med - but this is the kind of sequence of events that will spawn conspiracy bollocks.

They certainly aren't capable but also the yacht wasn't in the middle of the Med, it was anchored 500mtrs from Port

Why set sail to drop anchor so close to shore?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:12:54 am
They certainly aren't capable but also the yacht wasn't in the middle of the Med, it was anchored 500mtrs from Port

Why set sail to drop anchor so close to shore?

If you aren't planning on going anywhere, it's very expensive to sit in port quayside. At my work if we have an idle rig, we don't bring it in quaysude in a port or shipyard for any longer than abso;lutely necessary (e.g. if it needs work done on it).
Come on lads, be sensible.

It's HP we are talking about here. Their inkjet cartridges barely work, and now they're getting Storm from the X Men to send a mini tornado in the Med?

That said, if it was Boeing rather than HP I would 1000% believe they put a hit out on him and his partner.
