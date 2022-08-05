« previous next »
Author Topic: It's a conspiraceh

Offline TipTopKop

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #440 on: August 5, 2022, 10:24:20 am »
Correction to my terminology, yes it's not a trial, should have said court proceedings.
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  5, 2022, 08:36:59 am
He has cash pouring in from his right wing loonies.
Yes, much more than is visible.
Logged

Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #441 on: August 5, 2022, 03:45:06 pm »
The economist is testifying in the Alex Jones trial at the moment. You can watch it live on the law and criminal network youtube channel.
Logged

Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #442 on: August 5, 2022, 04:30:46 pm »
Testimony finished, he says Alex Jones is worth 130mil on the low end but closer to $260m on the top end.

Jury instructions next, then deliberation.
Logged

Online Hazell

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #443 on: August 5, 2022, 04:35:30 pm »
So what happens? Jones will need to pay more than the 4m from yesterday? Will that actually happen if he's bankrupt?
Logged
Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #444 on: August 5, 2022, 04:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August  5, 2022, 04:35:30 pm
So what happens? Jones will need to pay more than the 4m from yesterday? Will that actually happen if he's bankrupt?

Yesterday's verdict was for one charge, this is the 2nd charge for punitive damages.

It depends what the jury comes back with on the amount.

He's not bankrupt but he has filed for bankruptcy. That I have no idea about, as the laws make no sense to me.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #445 on: August 5, 2022, 05:15:38 pm »
Yes, those figures quoting his worth are closer to reality, and as I said, this line about how he funds his operation through supplements is way off the mark.

His dad's a dentist, funded his operation on radio to begin with and took it from there. Definitely not a rags to riches story.

Incredible how you can amass such a fortune by obscuring facts, spreading lies with 1% or 2% of truth in them, skimming headlines and riffing. It's what he does.

Days before the trial Alex appeared on Bannon's podcast to speak about a new puff piece documentary called "Alex's War" being made about him, and he was praising Bannon and talking about how much he admired him and his work...... and yet for the past 3 or 4 years he's done nothing but bash Bannon on InfoWars ;D

Talking about how he stole his ideas and gave them to Trump, how he's lied when giving testimony, how Bannon's fake and he's real... and just like that shows up to Bannon "I admire your work and what you do, this is amazing what you've done with Trump etc, etc"

By the way if I say trial I know it might not technically be that, Mark Bankston, lead counsel for the Sandy Hook family members who sued Alex keeps calling it a trial ...too long to type "Court proceedings" ;D
Logged

Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #446 on: August 5, 2022, 05:36:07 pm »
You've got to wonder about the future of Alex Jone's attorneys. They seems like dumbest fucking lawyers on earth.
Logged

Online Hazell

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #447 on: August 5, 2022, 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 04:38:29 pm
Yesterday's verdict was for one charge, this is the 2nd charge for punitive damages.

It depends what the jury comes back with on the amount.

He's not bankrupt but he has filed for bankruptcy. That I have no idea about, as the laws make no sense to me.

Ah right, thanks. Just hope he gets fucked some ways.
Logged
Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #448 on: August 5, 2022, 07:02:54 pm »
Deliberation has begun
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #449 on: August 5, 2022, 11:18:09 pm »
$45.2m in punitive damages.

He's finished
Logged

Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #450 on: August 5, 2022, 11:26:31 pm »
That's a great start!

Being that it's just one family!

I mean it's not nothing but it's not as much as it could have been.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #451 on: August 5, 2022, 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 11:26:31 pm
That's a great start!

Being that it's just one family!

I mean it's not nothing but it's not as much as it could have been.
Aren't there eight claims? At that rate, that's 360 million!
Logged
Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #452 on: August 5, 2022, 11:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  5, 2022, 11:29:07 pm
Aren't there eight claims? At that rate, that's 360 million!

Theres 4 lawsuits with I suppose 2 claims per, so yeah I think all in all 8 claims

2 down 6 to go!
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #453 on: August 5, 2022, 11:35:35 pm »
You gotta wonder if hes a flight risk? Just pack up and flee to a non extradition country with his family?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #454 on: August 5, 2022, 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 11:35:35 pm
You gotta wonder if hes a flight risk? Just pack up and flee to a non extradition country with his family?
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.
Logged

Offline Chakan

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #455 on: August 5, 2022, 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  5, 2022, 11:38:51 pm
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.

True but if you know youve got 3 more of these to get through then thats going to take a serious hit.

RW mentalist are not just gonna hand him $200m+
Logged

Online Elmo!

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #456 on: August 5, 2022, 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  5, 2022, 11:38:51 pm
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.

At this rate though, at what point to the mentalists think, we're essentially using Jones as a conduit to hand money over to those they disagree with though.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #457 on: August 6, 2022, 12:23:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  5, 2022, 11:43:34 pm
At this rate though, at what point to the mentalists think, we're essentially using Jones as a conduit to hand money over to those they disagree with though.
He's an established media mouthpiece though, supporting him through monetary means is easier than taking the time and the same monetary resources to establish another talking head to further their agenda.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #458 on: September 13, 2023, 04:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 03:38:09 pm
You are going to need to explain the connection for me. ???

Quote from: gazzalfc on September 13, 2023, 03:47:25 pm
Probably puts paid to a Bread reunion show  :lmao


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

When you paste the wrong link...   :-[ :-\   (and what a wrong link!!)


Meant to post: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66792977




Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #459 on: September 13, 2023, 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 04:02:36 pm

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

When you paste the wrong link...   :-[ :-\   (and what a wrong link!!)

Meant to post: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66792977
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D
Logged
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #460 on: September 13, 2023, 04:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 04:06:03 pm
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D

me too, I thought, Ill let someone ask and else look daft.

Nobby's link needs to be really, really interesting now, after this build up.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #461 on: September 13, 2023, 04:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 13, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
me too, I thought, Ill let someone ask and else look daft.

Nobby's link needs to be really, really interesting now, after this build up.
I'm always willing to oblige. :D It was blind chance that saved me. :)
Logged
Offline Party Phil

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #462 on: September 13, 2023, 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 02:32:24 pm
Does this change things?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-66797606




This is one of the best posts I have ever seen on RAWK :lmao
Logged
Offline spen71

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #463 on: September 13, 2023, 11:05:43 pm »
Ha ha.   When I first read this,  I was thinking hmmmm.  Ma Boswell and a conspiracy theory?
Logged

Offline Huyrob

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #464 on: September 13, 2023, 11:08:14 pm »
 :champ :champ
Logged

Offline KillieRed

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #465 on: September 14, 2023, 10:02:28 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 04:06:03 pm
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D

Same. Was very confused.
Logged
Offline CornerFlag

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #466 on: September 20, 2023, 05:43:08 pm »
At Liverpool Town Hall.  Bunch of absolute whoppers.

https://twitter.com/HumphreysECHO
Logged
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #467 on: September 20, 2023, 09:36:32 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on September 20, 2023, 05:43:08 pm
At Liverpool Town Hall.  Bunch of absolute whoppers.

https://twitter.com/HumphreysECHO


What the actual fuck?

People really are fuckwittedly stoopid
Logged
Online So Howard Philips

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #468 on: October 24, 2023, 05:39:53 pm »
Theres a flat earthier who serenades the tourists in Chester with his claptrap.

Today he was espousing the fantasy that Scott of the Antarctic didnt exit and his expedition was a story.

I didnt hang around long enough to get the punch line.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #469 on: October 24, 2023, 08:38:26 pm »
At my nan's wake a couple of year ago, I got talking to a cousin of mine who I hadn't spoke to in years. This is a lad who I grew up with, good education.

He'd gone completely off the deep end, believed in every conspiracy under the sun. Even the flat earth. Started explaining to me about how water in a cup stays flat even when you tilt the cup. Was fucking bizarre. Before talking to him I used to believe most flat earthers were in on the joke. It's not the case unfortunately, they really are out there.
Logged
Offline Robinred

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #470 on: May 4, 2024, 04:59:41 pm »
Logged
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #471 on: May 4, 2024, 07:00:07 pm »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 02:49:28 am »
Quote from: Robinred on May  4, 2024, 04:59:41 pm
This is well worth a read from the always perceptive George Monbiot:

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/may/04/youre-going-to-call-me-a-holocaust-denier-now-are-you-george-monbiot-comes-face-to-face-with-his-local-conspiracy-theorist?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Superb stuff.

You might as well pin this piece into the 'The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!' thread.

Quote
We know were being lied to, we know justice is not done, we see the beneficiaries flaunting their immense wealth and undemocratic power. Conspiracy fantasists may get the facts wrong, but often get the feelings right.
Logged
Online Red Beret

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 09:32:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:49:28 am

You might as well pin this piece into the 'The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!' thread.

Quote

    We know were being lied to, we know justice is not done, we see the beneficiaries flaunting their immense wealth and undemocratic power. Conspiracy fantasists may get the facts wrong, but often get the feelings right.


I've never considered myself a conspiracy theorist - or conspiracy fantasist. But certainly in several occasions in that thread I tried to emphasise that something has felt off about numerous decisions over the past few years - and went into overdrive in this season.

It's good for people to want evidence, but then I see everything being explained away - a little too vigorously. It's more dismissive than anything else, and turns into undermining the person rather than what's being discussed. I feel people don't want to trust their own instincts sometimes.

I don't want the discussion rehashed here, but I don't think supposed professionals are capable of that level of incompetence; and if it's not incompetence then it's something else.

I largely walked away from the thread because it just became too exhausting to deal with.
Logged
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #474 on: Today at 01:56:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:32:02 pm
I've never considered myself a conspiracy theorist - or conspiracy fantasist. But certainly in several occasions in that thread I tried to emphasise that something has felt off about numerous decisions over the past few years - and went into overdrive in this season.

It's good for people to want evidence, but then I see everything being explained away - a little too vigorously. It's more dismissive than anything else, and turns into undermining the person rather than what's being discussed. I feel people don't want to trust their own instincts sometimes.

I don't want the discussion rehashed here, but I don't think supposed professionals are capable of that level of incompetence; and if it's not incompetence then it's something else.

I largely walked away from the thread because it just became too exhausting to deal with.

Quote
Incompetence is a better explanation than conspiracy in most human activity - Peter Bergen

What I've noticed over the years is that incompetence is very rarely consistent. If it was, the perpetrators would never be seen or employed in roles such as PL officials.
Logged
Online Red Beret

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #475 on: Today at 09:08:54 am »
Sorry. I should have said not JUST incompetence. That they are clearly incompetent is beyond dispute at this point. But the consistency is obvious, and I don't see any officials being fired for it.

But I'll say no more. No sense derailing the topic.  ;D :thumbup
Logged
Online Buster Gonad

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #476 on: Today at 07:35:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #477 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm »
Out of interest, has anyone read any conspiracy books?

I read a lot. I never think I'm right about pretty much anything because I'm pretty much not.

I've read works on history, science, maths, physical, tech and everything inbetween and it fascinates me how much I don't know.

As part of this when I heard about David Icke, I thought that you can't just laugh at someone because someone tells you - if you want to understand what they are saying then you need to read what they've said.

I've read The Perception Deception (Books 1 and 2), stuff about the Freemasons, Stuff about the Illuminanti, Books like the Golden Bough. I've read stuff about Area 51, Aliens, Ancient Mysteries and those that think that they mean many different things.

I did learn some stuff - which I then read up on, but I can't say I came away from Icke's books thinking I'd had a revelation - but I did have a bit of a Paradigm Shift in my mind - it let me think about - and then reject - stuff in a different way.

I may well be deluded. We all might be. I use VR quite a lot and as games get more and more complex then the graphics and the worlds you visit get more and more real. I have some sympathy with the idea that this might be a projected AI reality - as Phil K. Dick said himself as far back as 1977. Plato's Allegory of the cave is an interesting theory as well - we already know that we only hear stuff in our very limited range (Does 'sound' itself exist outside the human ear) and we know we see stuff in a very limited range (Does visual reality exist outside the human eye?) We can think within the confines of our brains and within the confines of the 3d reality we live in (4 if you want to count time, but we can discount time as Science shows that times arrow is fairly irrelevant).

I always have felt that there is 'more' outside our ken than we can ever know, but perhaps that is part of the human condition. Maybe somethings are unknowable due to distance, time, space, reality and the dimensions we inhabit.

But if you want to get a handle on ideas then have a read. Even if you disagree with most of it, I find that challenging myself with these ideas gives me a deeper understanding on what I think and how I feel about stuff.

But you can't just discount stuff on soundbites if you haven't read it, thought about it and understood a different point of view.


Just my 2p worth :)
Logged
