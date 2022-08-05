Out of interest, has anyone read any conspiracy books?I read a lot. I never think I'm right about pretty much anything because I'm pretty much not.I've read works on history, science, maths, physical, tech and everything inbetween and it fascinates me how much I don't know.As part of this when I heard about David Icke, I thought that you can't just laugh at someone because someone tells you - if you want to understand what they are saying then you need to read what they've said.I've read The Perception Deception (Books 1 and 2), stuff about the Freemasons, Stuff about the Illuminanti, Books like the Golden Bough. I've read stuff about Area 51, Aliens, Ancient Mysteries and those that think that they mean many different things.I did learn some stuff - which I then read up on, but I can't say I came away from Icke's books thinking I'd had a revelation - but I did have a bit of a Paradigm Shift in my mind - it let me think about - and then reject - stuff in a different way.I may well be deluded. We all might be. I use VR quite a lot and as games get more and more complex then the graphics and the worlds you visit get more and more real. I have some sympathy with the idea that this might be a projected AI reality - as Phil K. Dick said himself as far back as 1977. Plato's Allegory of the cave is an interesting theory as well - we already know that we only hear stuff in our very limited range (Does 'sound' itself exist outside the human ear) and we know we see stuff in a very limited range (Does visual reality exist outside the human eye?) We can think within the confines of our brains and within the confines of the 3d reality we live in (4 if you want to count time, but we can discount time as Science shows that times arrow is fairly irrelevant).I always have felt that there is 'more' outside our ken than we can ever know, but perhaps that is part of the human condition. Maybe somethings are unknowable due to distance, time, space, reality and the dimensions we inhabit.But if you want to get a handle on ideas then have a read. Even if you disagree with most of it, I find that challenging myself with these ideas gives me a deeper understanding on what I think and how I feel about stuff.But you can't just discount stuff on soundbites if you haven't read it, thought about it and understood a different point of view.Just my 2p worth