Yes, those figures quoting his worth are closer to reality, and as I said, this line about how he funds his operation through supplements is way off the mark.His dad's a dentist, funded his operation on radio to begin with and took it from there. Definitely not a rags to riches story.Incredible how you can amass such a fortune by obscuring facts, spreading lies with 1% or 2% of truth in them, skimming headlines and riffing. It's what he does.Days before the trial Alex appeared on Bannon's podcast to speak about a new puff piece documentary called "Alex's War" being made about him, and he was praising Bannon and talking about how much he admired him and his work...... and yet for the past 3 or 4 years he's done nothing but bash Bannon on InfoWarsTalking about how he stole his ideas and gave them to Trump, how he's lied when giving testimony, how Bannon's fake and he's real... and just like that shows up to Bannon "I admire your work and what you do, this is amazing what you've done with Trump etc, etc"By the way if I say trial I know it might not technically be that, Mark Bankston, lead counsel for the Sandy Hook family members who sued Alex keeps calling it a trial ...too long to type "Court proceedings"