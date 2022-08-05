« previous next »
Correction to my terminology, yes it's not a trial, should have said court proceedings.
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  5, 2022, 08:36:59 am
He has cash pouring in from his right wing loonies.
Yes, much more than is visible.
The economist is testifying in the Alex Jones trial at the moment. You can watch it live on the law and criminal network youtube channel.
Testimony finished, he says Alex Jones is worth 130mil on the low end but closer to $260m on the top end.

Jury instructions next, then deliberation.
So what happens? Jones will need to pay more than the 4m from yesterday? Will that actually happen if he's bankrupt?
Quote from: Hazell on August  5, 2022, 04:35:30 pm
So what happens? Jones will need to pay more than the 4m from yesterday? Will that actually happen if he's bankrupt?

Yesterday's verdict was for one charge, this is the 2nd charge for punitive damages.

It depends what the jury comes back with on the amount.

He's not bankrupt but he has filed for bankruptcy. That I have no idea about, as the laws make no sense to me.
Yes, those figures quoting his worth are closer to reality, and as I said, this line about how he funds his operation through supplements is way off the mark.

His dad's a dentist, funded his operation on radio to begin with and took it from there. Definitely not a rags to riches story.

Incredible how you can amass such a fortune by obscuring facts, spreading lies with 1% or 2% of truth in them, skimming headlines and riffing. It's what he does.

Days before the trial Alex appeared on Bannon's podcast to speak about a new puff piece documentary called "Alex's War" being made about him, and he was praising Bannon and talking about how much he admired him and his work...... and yet for the past 3 or 4 years he's done nothing but bash Bannon on InfoWars ;D

Talking about how he stole his ideas and gave them to Trump, how he's lied when giving testimony, how Bannon's fake and he's real... and just like that shows up to Bannon "I admire your work and what you do, this is amazing what you've done with Trump etc, etc"

By the way if I say trial I know it might not technically be that, Mark Bankston, lead counsel for the Sandy Hook family members who sued Alex keeps calling it a trial ...too long to type "Court proceedings" ;D
You've got to wonder about the future of Alex Jone's attorneys. They seems like dumbest fucking lawyers on earth.
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 04:38:29 pm
Yesterday's verdict was for one charge, this is the 2nd charge for punitive damages.

It depends what the jury comes back with on the amount.

He's not bankrupt but he has filed for bankruptcy. That I have no idea about, as the laws make no sense to me.

Ah right, thanks. Just hope he gets fucked some ways.
Deliberation has begun
$45.2m in punitive damages.

He's finished
That's a great start!

Being that it's just one family!

I mean it's not nothing but it's not as much as it could have been.
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 11:26:31 pm
That's a great start!

Being that it's just one family!

I mean it's not nothing but it's not as much as it could have been.
Aren't there eight claims? At that rate, that's 360 million!
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  5, 2022, 11:29:07 pm
Aren't there eight claims? At that rate, that's 360 million!

Theres 4 lawsuits with I suppose 2 claims per, so yeah I think all in all 8 claims

2 down 6 to go!
You gotta wonder if hes a flight risk? Just pack up and flee to a non extradition country with his family?
Quote from: Chakan on August  5, 2022, 11:35:35 pm
You gotta wonder if hes a flight risk? Just pack up and flee to a non extradition country with his family?
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  5, 2022, 11:38:51 pm
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.

True but if you know youve got 3 more of these to get through then thats going to take a serious hit.

RW mentalist are not just gonna hand him $200m+
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  5, 2022, 11:38:51 pm
The money isn't a concern, as he'll be backed by the RW mentalists in the US.

At this rate though, at what point to the mentalists think, we're essentially using Jones as a conduit to hand money over to those they disagree with though.
Quote from: Elmo! on August  5, 2022, 11:43:34 pm
At this rate though, at what point to the mentalists think, we're essentially using Jones as a conduit to hand money over to those they disagree with though.
He's an established media mouthpiece though, supporting him through monetary means is easier than taking the time and the same monetary resources to establish another talking head to further their agenda.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 03:38:09 pm
You are going to need to explain the connection for me. ???

Quote from: gazzalfc on September 13, 2023, 03:47:25 pm
Probably puts paid to a Bread reunion show  :lmao


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

When you paste the wrong link...   :-[ :-\   (and what a wrong link!!)


Meant to post: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66792977




Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 04:02:36 pm

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

When you paste the wrong link...   :-[ :-\   (and what a wrong link!!)

Meant to post: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66792977
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 04:06:03 pm
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D

me too, I thought, Ill let someone ask and else look daft.

Nobby's link needs to be really, really interesting now, after this build up.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 13, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
me too, I thought, Ill let someone ask and else look daft.

Nobby's link needs to be really, really interesting now, after this build up.
I'm always willing to oblige. :D It was blind chance that saved me. :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 02:32:24 pm
Does this change things?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-66797606




This is one of the best posts I have ever seen on RAWK :lmao
Ha ha.   When I first read this,  I was thinking hmmmm.  Ma Boswell and a conspiracy theory?
 :champ :champ
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2023, 04:06:03 pm
That's a relief. I thought I was being wooshed! ;D

Same. Was very confused.
At Liverpool Town Hall.  Bunch of absolute whoppers.

https://twitter.com/HumphreysECHO
Quote from: CornerFlag on September 20, 2023, 05:43:08 pm
At Liverpool Town Hall.  Bunch of absolute whoppers.

https://twitter.com/HumphreysECHO


What the actual fuck?

People really are fuckwittedly stoopid
Theres a flat earthier who serenades the tourists in Chester with his claptrap.

Today he was espousing the fantasy that Scott of the Antarctic didnt exit and his expedition was a story.

I didnt hang around long enough to get the punch line.
At my nan's wake a couple of year ago, I got talking to a cousin of mine who I hadn't spoke to in years. This is a lad who I grew up with, good education.

He'd gone completely off the deep end, believed in every conspiracy under the sun. Even the flat earth. Started explaining to me about how water in a cup stays flat even when you tilt the cup. Was fucking bizarre. Before talking to him I used to believe most flat earthers were in on the joke. It's not the case unfortunately, they really are out there.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm
This is well worth a read from the always perceptive George Monbiot:

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/may/04/youre-going-to-call-me-a-holocaust-denier-now-are-you-george-monbiot-comes-face-to-face-with-his-local-conspiracy-theorist?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Superb stuff.

You might as well pin this piece into the 'The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!' thread.

Quote
We know were being lied to, we know justice is not done, we see the beneficiaries flaunting their immense wealth and undemocratic power. Conspiracy fantasists may get the facts wrong, but often get the feelings right.
