Well we recalled Owen Beck from Dundee last season to cover. Hes been playing regularly for Blackburn Rovers this season so hed be a logical choice I think.
This was who I was thinking. I think we should give the lad a chance. Looked good in pre-season against handy teams, has done well wherever he's gone and can quite evidently handle himself. Would definitely be good to rotate the squad and keep Robbo as fresh as possible.
Itd be great if he was able to make it here, looked good whenever Ive seen him play. Hes also Rushies grand nephew.
Robbo surely can't play all minutes at left back. And we can't just rely on Gomez to deputise either given he will be playing full matches at centre back.Who else can we pick? Give a youngster a chance?
do we know when kostas is back ?
Last spotted on crutches, so not for a while you'd imagine.
I'm still not clear on what the problem is?
His foot
yeah but which one, smarty trousers?
Pics show his right foot in a boot, I think, so probably that one. But he's also been seen carrying a washbag so it might be mind games, and really it's his left foot that's injured...#youvebeenartetaed
ta Ghost.next question -- what's wrong with his right foot? AFAIK there's nothing been stated by the club.
No, all we were told was that he got a knock to an ankle during training. Under Slot there's a general policy of not revealing details about injuries in most cases. We still don't know, for example, if Jota really has a lung issue or whether that social media-sourced story was a blag.
just great to see him back on the pitch tonight.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
As we were talking about keeping track, here's another player absent for a while, last seen wearing a protective boot and then suddenly bang, one training session and he's playing
Looked a little rusty to me but he'll soon shake it off, great to have him back.
We're in great shape.. almost in the middle of the season.. /knocks_wood/Managed to rest the "entire" 1st team- after already having had a week off, players returning from injury- almost all at the same time... right when we're almost done with the tough fixtures and prolly our 2nd toughest run of the season.Season's turned out to be a dream so far and everything seems to be falling in our favour.
Kostas rust, always looks like he's just woke up first game back.. Good to get that out of the way
Maybe our most underrated player, the guy is actually a pretty good defender and also has a wicked delivery to go with it, some how people still think we need to replace him, if he can keep fit he should be our starting LB going forward.
Yeah I dont understand the assumption that we sell Kostas and not Robertson. Tsimikas is clearly superior as a backup option.
Probably more that Kostas might want to go and be a starter for the rest of his career.After his minute one brain fart he had a good game.
irc earlier in the season he a like really bad spell after not getting play time consistently. He was fine after that spell and the 1 Mistake.
