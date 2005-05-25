« previous next »
Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 288224 times)

Offline mattD

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2400 on: December 2, 2024, 03:45:15 pm »
Robbo surely can't play all minutes at left back. And we can't just rely on Gomez to deputise either given he will be playing full matches at centre back.

Who else can we pick? Give a youngster a chance?
Offline lindylou100

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2401 on: December 2, 2024, 03:48:15 pm »
Well we recalled Owen Beck from Dundee last season to cover. Hes been playing regularly for Blackburn Rovers this season so hed be a logical choice I think.
Offline mattD

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2402 on: December 2, 2024, 03:54:17 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on December  2, 2024, 03:48:15 pm
Well we recalled Owen Beck from Dundee last season to cover. Hes been playing regularly for Blackburn Rovers this season so hed be a logical choice I think.

This was who I was thinking. I think we should give the lad a chance. Looked good in pre-season against handy teams, has done well wherever he's gone and can quite evidently handle himself. Would definitely be good to rotate the squad and keep Robbo as fresh as possible.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2403 on: December 2, 2024, 04:03:36 pm »
Can we recall him now, between windows though?

If we can maybe we should
Offline lindylou100

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2404 on: December 2, 2024, 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  2, 2024, 03:54:17 pm
This was who I was thinking. I think we should give the lad a chance. Looked good in pre-season against handy teams, has done well wherever he's gone and can quite evidently handle himself. Would definitely be good to rotate the squad and keep Robbo as fresh as possible.

Itd be great if he was able to make it here, looked good whenever Ive seen him play. Hes also Rushies grand nephew.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2405 on: December 2, 2024, 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on December  2, 2024, 04:05:25 pm
Itd be great if he was able to make it here, looked good whenever Ive seen him play. Hes also Rushies grand nephew.
And we wouldn't wanna put Rushie's nose out of joint...
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2406 on: December 2, 2024, 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  2, 2024, 03:45:15 pm
Robbo surely can't play all minutes at left back. And we can't just rely on Gomez to deputise either given he will be playing full matches at centre back.

Who else can we pick? Give a youngster a chance?
Endo.
Offline kop306

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2407 on: December 4, 2024, 10:26:54 pm »
do we know when kostas is back ?
Offline smicer07

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2408 on: December 4, 2024, 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on December  4, 2024, 10:26:54 pm
do we know when kostas is back ?

Last spotted on crutches, so not for a while you'd imagine.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2409 on: December 5, 2024, 03:27:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December  4, 2024, 10:27:12 pm
Last spotted on crutches, so not for a while you'd imagine.
I'm still not clear on what the problem is?
Offline duvva

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2410 on: December 5, 2024, 04:28:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2024, 03:27:06 pm
I'm still not clear on what the problem is?
His foot :)
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2411 on: December 5, 2024, 04:33:33 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2412 on: December 5, 2024, 05:33:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2024, 04:33:33 pm
yeah but which one, smarty trousers?

His back foot of course - if you pay attention to Slots passing requirements. 
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2413 on: December 5, 2024, 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2024, 04:33:33 pm
yeah but which one, smarty trousers?
Pics show his right foot in a boot, I think, so probably that one. But he's also been seen carrying a washbag so it might be mind games, and really it's his left foot that's injured...#youvebeenartetaed
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2414 on: December 5, 2024, 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  5, 2024, 05:56:07 pm
Pics show his right foot in a boot, I think, so probably that one. But he's also been seen carrying a washbag so it might be mind games, and really it's his left foot that's injured...#youvebeenartetaed

ta Ghost.

next question -- what's wrong with his right foot?  AFAIK there's nothing been stated by the club.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2415 on: December 5, 2024, 06:10:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  5, 2024, 06:03:34 pm
ta Ghost.

next question -- what's wrong with his right foot?  AFAIK there's nothing been stated by the club.
No, all we were told was that he got a knock to an ankle during training. Under Slot there's a general policy of not revealing details about injuries in most cases. We still don't know, for example, if Jota really has a lung issue or whether that social media-sourced story was a blag.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2416 on: December 5, 2024, 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  5, 2024, 06:10:54 pm
No, all we were told was that he got a knock to an ankle during training. Under Slot there's a general policy of not revealing details about injuries in most cases. We still don't know, for example, if Jota really has a lung issue or whether that social media-sourced story was a blag.
yeah that's true.  these days we don't get much other than fan-generated speculation.  kinda like in the old days -- but back then we didn't expect to be told a damn thing.  :)
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2417 on: December 18, 2024, 11:37:51 pm »
just great to see him back on the pitch tonight.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2418 on: December 19, 2024, 12:00:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 18, 2024, 11:37:51 pm
just great to see him back on the pitch tonight.
We're in great shape.. almost in the middle of the season.. /knocks_wood/

Managed to rest the "entire" 1st team- after already having had a week off, players returning from injury- almost all at the same time... right when we're almost done with the tough fixtures and prolly our 2nd toughest run of the season.

Season's turned out to be a dream so far and everything seems to be falling in our favour.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2419 on: December 19, 2024, 01:42:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 18, 2024, 11:37:51 pm
just great to see him back on the pitch tonight.
As we were talking about keeping track, here's another player absent for a while, last seen wearing a protective boot and then suddenly bang, one training session and he's playing
Offline farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2420 on: December 19, 2024, 06:51:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 01:42:31 am
As we were talking about keeping track, here's another player absent for a while, last seen wearing a protective boot and then suddenly bang, one training session and he's playing
They don't allow protective boots on the field, mate, he had to take it off... ;)

Yeah, good to see him back.
Offline him_15

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2421 on: December 19, 2024, 06:56:03 am »
Glad our Greek Scouse is back!
Offline tubby

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2422 on: December 19, 2024, 07:49:15 am »
Looked a little rusty to me but he'll soon shake it off,  great to have him back.
Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2423 on: December 19, 2024, 07:53:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2024, 07:49:15 am
Looked a little rusty to me but he'll soon shake it off,  great to have him back.

Kostas rust, always looks like he's just woke up first game back.. Good to get that out of the way :D
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2424 on: December 19, 2024, 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 01:42:31 am
As we were talking about keeping track, here's another player absent for a while, last seen wearing a protective boot and then suddenly bang, one training session and he's playing
yep. the injury/rehab/reintroduction m.o. is quite different.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2425 on: December 19, 2024, 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 19, 2024, 12:00:16 am
We're in great shape.. almost in the middle of the season.. /knocks_wood/

Managed to rest the "entire" 1st team- after already having had a week off, players returning from injury- almost all at the same time... right when we're almost done with the tough fixtures and prolly our 2nd toughest run of the season.

Season's turned out to be a dream so far and everything seems to be falling in our favour.

We know who to blame if things go tits up.. :D
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2426 on: December 19, 2024, 07:45:13 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 19, 2024, 07:53:30 am
Kostas rust, always looks like he's just woke up first game back.. Good to get that out of the way :D

Fixed
Online Coolie High

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Maybe our most underrated player, the guy is actually a pretty good defender and also has a wicked delivery to go with it, some how people still think we need to replace him, if he can keep fit he should be our starting LB going forward.
Offline Dree

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm
Maybe our most underrated player, the guy is actually a pretty good defender and also has a wicked delivery to go with it, some how people still think we need to replace him, if he can keep fit he should be our starting LB going forward.

Yeah I dont understand the assumption that we sell Kostas and not Robertson. Tsimikas is clearly superior as a backup option.
Online newterp

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 01:21:14 am »
Such bullshit that the guy who takes him out and should have been red carded - then scores while Kostas is waiting to come back on.
Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 07:42:41 am »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm
Yeah I dont understand the assumption that we sell Kostas and not Robertson. Tsimikas is clearly superior as a backup option.

Probably more that Kostas might want to go and be a starter for the rest of his career.

After his minute one brain fart he had a good game.
Offline Saus76

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 07:47:45 am »
Great delivery from Kostas from dead balls and open play. He starts ahead of Robbo now for me.
Offline RedG13

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 08:42:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:42:41 am
Probably more that Kostas might want to go and be a starter for the rest of his career.

After his minute one brain fart he had a good game.
irc earlier in the season he a like really bad spell after not getting play time consistently. He was fine after that spell and the 1 Mistake.
Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:42:35 am
irc earlier in the season he a like really bad spell after not getting play time consistently. He was fine after that spell and the 1 Mistake.

That first 5 minute spell I had my head in my hands, we must have given it away about 5 times really cheaply.
Online smutchin

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:42:35 am
irc earlier in the season he a like really bad spell after not getting play time consistently. He was fine after that spell and the 1 Mistake.

He's always been the same - takes a while to get up to speed when he comes in. Also can't help that he's only just back from injury.

Robbo will benefit from having him available for rotation as well, as he's clearly no longer able to play the full 90 twice a week. If they can both stay fit for the rest of the season, we'll be fine.
