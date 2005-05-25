« previous next »
Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 275555 times)

Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2320 on: October 27, 2024, 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: sminp on October 27, 2024, 07:23:37 pm
Agree with the calls for him to start over Robbo. Robbo sadly appears to be struggling with whats required from him in a Slot team.

I'd agree, Robbo was worldclass based on his intensity, stamina, overlap crossing etc. Now his legs are declining he does look a little bit like the odd man out, Slot needs his left back to be able to pass every direction.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2321 on: October 27, 2024, 07:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 27, 2024, 07:22:24 pm
Start him midweek ?
no, start Robbo and start Tsimi on Saturday

edit:  scratch that - start Joe in the LC, start Tsimi next Saturday.
« Last Edit: October 27, 2024, 07:48:27 pm by SamLad »
Offline farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2322 on: October 27, 2024, 09:16:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 27, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
no, start Robbo and start Tsimi on Saturday

edit:  scratch that - start Joe in the LC, start Tsimi next Saturday.
Yeah, I'd go along with that. Tsimi offers a lot going forward and he's quite good defensively. We got used to thinking of him as Robbo's backup, but Robbo is slowing down and Tsimi's game is picking up.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2323 on: October 27, 2024, 10:11:55 pm »
Surprised to be saying this, but Tsimikas has to be ahead of Robbo at right back now?

At least based on current form
Offline JP!

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2324 on: October 27, 2024, 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 27, 2024, 10:11:55 pm
Surprised to be saying this, but Tsimikas has to be ahead of Robbo at right back now?

At least based on current form

Yeah, behind Trent, Bradley, Gomez, and anyone else with a functioning right foot, I reckon, then them two :D
Offline PEG2K

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2325 on: October 27, 2024, 11:24:20 pm »
He's been better than Robbo since preseason. His cross is better. His right foot is far far better. He has more energy than Robbo now. Think Slot respects Robbo's seniority too much.
Offline Giono

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2326 on: October 27, 2024, 11:36:46 pm »
It was a relief to see him come on for Robbo. We all get older.


Maybe Robbo coming on for Tsimikas later in matches may be better for an aging player with great defensive instincts.
Offline Agent99

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2327 on: October 30, 2024, 05:22:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LrDj-nWOuIQ?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LrDj-nWOuIQ?</a>
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2328 on: November 2, 2024, 05:14:10 pm »
My MOTM. Defended really well and virtually every corner was dangerous.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2329 on: November 2, 2024, 05:15:13 pm »
Keep him in the side, hes earned his spot.

That defending at the end where it looked his man had rounded him was class
Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2330 on: November 2, 2024, 05:16:23 pm »
Excellent, was left hung out to dry first half and all.
Offline mobydick

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2331 on: November 2, 2024, 05:16:24 pm »
Played well today. Good corner kicks and runs back like a madman when danger is on the cards.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2332 on: November 2, 2024, 05:17:36 pm »
He was excellent. Really solid defensively and kept the ball really well.
Offline Giono

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2333 on: November 2, 2024, 05:20:14 pm »
I was pissed when he was gonna take a FK and Trent showed up and eventually took it. His crosses and corners are always quality.
Offline farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2334 on: November 2, 2024, 05:22:03 pm »
Loved his overall performance. His crosses were peaches.
Offline JP!

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2335 on: November 2, 2024, 05:22:15 pm »
It's honestly bizarre that some have made him into a meme, he's a very very very good player.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2336 on: November 2, 2024, 06:15:33 pm »
For me, it's his shirt to lose now.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2337 on: November 2, 2024, 06:23:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November  2, 2024, 05:22:15 pm
It's honestly bizarre that some have made him into a meme, he's a very very very good player.

absolutely. if he was on the market, which PL teams wouldn't go hard to get him?  and most would start him.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2338 on: November 2, 2024, 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  2, 2024, 06:15:33 pm
For me, it's his shirt to lose now.
I agree.
Offline RedG13

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2339 on: November 2, 2024, 07:02:34 pm »
Was excellent game by him.
Offline elkun

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2340 on: November 2, 2024, 07:03:47 pm »
Excellent game again. He's been really good this season.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2341 on: November 2, 2024, 07:35:42 pm »
He has earned the shirt.
Online Kalito

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2342 on: November 2, 2024, 07:51:48 pm »
Very good performance today.
Offline CS111

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2343 on: November 2, 2024, 07:54:28 pm »
Played well today and was full of energy 'all game'
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2344 on: November 2, 2024, 07:59:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November  2, 2024, 05:22:15 pm
It's honestly bizarre that some have made him into a meme, he's a very very very good player.

I was surprised Klopp dropped him last season when Robertson returned considering how well he was playing. Like many players, he can look a bit ropey when dropped in cold having not played in a while, but when he has had regular games under his belt, he's been pretty good. Feels like the left hand side of our attack is a good opportunity to rotate and keep players fresh as whoever you might prefer there isn't a world of difference between Robertson/Tsimikas and Gakpo/Diaz.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2345 on: November 2, 2024, 08:18:57 pm »
MOTM for me today. Feel a bit dirty saying it but he didnt put a foot wrong.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2346 on: November 2, 2024, 08:32:47 pm »
Was the one shining light in the first half and continued the performance into the second. Comfortable MOTM.
Offline John C

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2347 on: November 2, 2024, 11:20:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  2, 2024, 08:18:57 pm
Feel a bit dirty saying it but he didnt put a foot wrong.
Except for the foot which made him step out of the way for a block for their goal :)
Otherwise, yep I'd be happy to see him start other games.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2348 on: Yesterday at 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  2, 2024, 08:18:57 pm
MOTM for me today. Feel a bit dirty saying it but he didnt put a foot wrong.
eh??
Online us_col

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
He played well, and we needed him to. He needs to do it consistently now and put some realistic pressure on Robo, so his game will improve.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm »
Quote from: us_col on Today at 02:29:53 pm
He played well, and we needed him to. He needs to do it consistently now and put some realistic pressure on Robo, so his game will improve.

his game is already at a high level.

Not sure what some folks think Tsimi is  ;D  hes always been a really good left back for us.
Online paulrazor

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm »
played very well saturday

