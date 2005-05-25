Agree with the calls for him to start over Robbo. Robbo sadly appears to be struggling with whats required from him in a Slot team.
Start him midweek ?
no, start Robbo and start Tsimi on Saturdayedit: scratch that - start Joe in the LC, start Tsimi next Saturday.
Surprised to be saying this, but Tsimikas has to be ahead of Robbo at right back now?At least based on current form
It's honestly bizarre that some have made him into a meme, he's a very very very good player.
For me, it's his shirt to lose now.
Feel a bit dirty saying it but he didnt put a foot wrong.
He played well, and we needed him to. He needs to do it consistently now and put some realistic pressure on Robo, so his game will improve.
