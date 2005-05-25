It's honestly bizarre that some have made him into a meme, he's a very very very good player.



I was surprised Klopp dropped him last season when Robertson returned considering how well he was playing. Like many players, he can look a bit ropey when dropped in cold having not played in a while, but when he has had regular games under his belt, he's been pretty good. Feels like the left hand side of our attack is a good opportunity to rotate and keep players fresh as whoever you might prefer there isn't a world of difference between Robertson/Tsimikas and Gakpo/Diaz.