He's generally been fine when called upon but thought today was one of his best performances for us. Him and Gakpo seemed to work well together as well.



Yep, that game against the Hammers was his finest 60 minutes of this season before today. And what was our busiest, and for a large part, only way of progressing the ball? Tsimi and Gakpo! And they both were fire that night.Pulled off a Phil Jones, to boot, which should've made him MotM on the night.