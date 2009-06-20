« previous next »
Kostas Tsimikas

rafathegaffa83

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2120 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm
Hope he has a speedy recovery
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2121 on: Today at 07:58:43 pm
Gutted for Tsimi. And from a situation where an opponent takes a cheap shot at him too.

Hes done so well the last few weeks too, been such an important part of the team.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2122 on: Today at 07:58:53 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:52:31 pm
Awful for him. He been playing very well.
Hope for a quick recovery
Robbo's out for how long, with similar injury.  don't think we'll see Tsimi for a while.  our backline is on thin ince.
BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2123 on: Today at 07:58:55 pm
Huge loss. He's been great recently. Get well soon, Kostas.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2124 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm
Rusty as fuck when he first came in, practically sleep walking through games. Finally finds his rhythm then this happens....

SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2125 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 07:58:43 pm
Gutted for Tsimi. And from a situation where an opponent takes a cheap shot at him too.
and not even a fucking yellow!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2126 on: Today at 08:01:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:59:23 pm
and not even a fucking yellow!

Which was ridiculous. Even if he hadn't smashed into Klopp, it was still dangerous play
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2127 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:01:07 pm
Which was ridiculous. Even if he hadn't smashed into Klopp, it was still dangerous play
And avoided another yellow towards the end of the game for a reckless challenge.
Nick110581

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2128 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm
Suspected broken collarbone.
GreatEx

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2129 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:59:23 pm
and not even a fucking yellow!

Infuriating when players don't get booked for shoving opponents out of play, it's snide and very dangerous, something like this was inevitable. At least the ref didn't book Tsimi like what happened to Trent after Turdy Blonde-tips tried to put him over the hoardings.
RedG13

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2130 on: Today at 08:28:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:01:07 pm
Which was ridiculous. Even if he hadn't smashed into Klopp, it was still dangerous play
Just FYI the injury was not from the Klopp part. He landed on his Forearm with his whole body weight on it. When you fall your not supposed try and break with anything it why stuff looks like a dive at time(there a fine line of oh I need to go down like this and a dive). Im not sure how much tsimikas had control of his body to fall correctly though
tunred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2131 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm
gutted for Kostas. Ref didnt even give the foul at first and waited for his assistant. Saka was very lucky tonight.
Haggis36

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2132 on: Today at 08:30:12 pm
Shithouse challenge from a shithouse player. Get well soon Kostas.
RedG13

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2133 on: Today at 08:30:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:58:53 pm
Robbo's out for how long, with similar injury.  don't think we'll see Tsimi for a while.  our backline is on thin ince.
Different injury. Robbo had a tear in his shoulder or something.
Broken Collarbone should be a pretty straight forward timeline if it a clean break. Might need have a surgery to help but it like 6-8 week injury.
Yea it sucks.
MrGrumpy

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2134 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm
Gutted for the lad, hes hardly put a foot wrong since coming in for Robbo.
jambutty

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2135 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm
We're fucked.

He's been 30% of our attack lately.
Samie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2136 on: Today at 08:51:11 pm
Quote
Jürgen Klopp confirmed Kostas Tsimikas suffered a collarbone injury during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday evening.
John C

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2137 on: Today at 08:59:16 pm
Speedy recovery Kostas, we're all gutted for you lad.

He really has done a great job for us since Andy was injured. It's so fucking cruel for him.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2138 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm
Apparently its Klopps fault that Saka cynically shoved him in to the crowd because he was too tight to the touchline.
decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2139 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm
I was very critical of him earlier in the season, but I have to admit that he's done better than I'd expected, and is now a big loss. Feel sorry for the guy, as he's really contributed. Hope he's back to help in February.
CS111

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2140 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm
I broke my collar bone at school, piggy back fight at first break in primary 3.
Stayed at school all day, got xray and sling that night and back into school.


SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2141 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:06:54 pm
I broke my collar bone at school, piggy back fight at first break in primary 3.
Stayed at school all day, got xray and sling that night and back into school.
thanks for dropping by Mr. Byrne
Asam

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2142 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm


Another player linjuring one of ours with a Ramos style Judo throw
Andar

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:35:54 pm
How long would he be out for?
CS111

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2144 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:09:23 pm
thanks for dropping by Mr. Byrne

Welcome. On a more serious note as if no one has noticed, we are walking a very tight tightrope along the back.
You know its just a matter of time before konate and/or gomez are out for a spell. 
Marys Donkey

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2145 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:06:54 pm
I broke my collar bone at school, piggy back fight at first break in primary 3.
Stayed at school all day, got xray and sling that night and back into school.




Must have been years ago. With the Tory cuts to the NHS you would now miss two terms just waiting for the X-Ray.
Chakan Stevens

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2146 on: Today at 09:55:02 pm
Bloody bad news that. Gonna take awhile to get him ready. We need someone to come in in January to help us defensively
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2147 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Gutted for him. He's been excellent in the past month while being put in a tough spot deputising for Robbo on a regular basis. Get well soon Kostas!
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #2148 on: Today at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:35:54 pm
How long would he be out for?
I've read it's likely 8 weeks.  On here somewhere.

Klopp said it'll be "a long time" so god knows.
