Awful for him. He been playing very well.Hope for a quick recovery
Gutted for Tsimi. And from a situation where an opponent takes a cheap shot at him too.
and not even a fucking yellow!
Which was ridiculous. Even if he hadn't smashed into Klopp, it was still dangerous play
Robbo's out for how long, with similar injury. don't think we'll see Tsimi for a while. our backline is on thin ince.
Jürgen Klopp confirmed Kostas Tsimikas suffered a collarbone injury during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday evening.
I broke my collar bone at school, piggy back fight at first break in primary 3. Stayed at school all day, got xray and sling that night and back into school.
thanks for dropping by Mr. Byrne
How long would he be out for?
