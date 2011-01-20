It just depends what he eats, surely.
Thought he was excellent today, the best thing you can have with squad players is to not have to worry about them, and I don't worry about Tsimikas.
I'm baffled by the disrespect he gets at times. Players like him that know their role and can put in a decent shit win you titles.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Yep, really good today, after a couple of shaky games, last two have been much better.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Crosby Nick never fails.
Was good for the whole 99 today. Seems in the past his pattern is to be good for about 70 and then lose some focus. He was really solid from start to finish.
Onward and upward, time to make the spot his own.
what a goal that would have been for kostas must be so gutting when that happens for a player
I don't know. There's something amazing about smacking one against the bar. They live in the memory much more than hitting the boring old net. Much harder to do as well.
I always think of the Suarez volley from Gerrard's corner. really did "almost break the bar".
Is that the dude from Clerks? jay?
Looks like he's working one of the 'corners' in The Wire.
