I like him. His passing and crossing is sublime at times, and with play coming at him he's quite a good fullback. Last night he looked like someone having a wonderful dream that he was playing for Liverpool, only to wake up and find he was playing for Liverpool and someone had just nicked the ball off him.



The issue is that it's not an isolated incident. He made the same mistake vs Leicester, albeit further up the pitch, also resulting in a goal against. When you play the way we do, you simply can't hand the opposition the ball with so many of our players pushed forward. Any game he starts, I worry he's got one in him now, and the other players will feel the same way. I don't think he's even doing much of the good parts of his game lately.It's a problem for the manager now - for the sake of squad harmony and showing we're all in it together, he'll not want to just bomb Tsimikas out. I think he'll play vs Brentford too for that reason. But ultimately, I don't feel like he can play most games either if we have any ambitions for winning things or even top 4.