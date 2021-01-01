« previous next »
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm »
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.
Offline shook

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

Games I've seen he always appears to be less than 100% focused. Has talent though
Offline Caligula?

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He was never that good to begin with. He's backup who can do and okay job from time to time and that's all.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He has always been this bad. Honestly, we had people picking him ahead of Robbo at times and I genuinely thought I was going mad.
Offline masher

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm
Games I've seen he always appears to be less than 100% focused. Has talent though

Really, I dont see much of it, apart from maybe set piece delivery at times.
Offline decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 08:03:36 pm »
He has regressed. His confidence looks absolutely shot. But more games won't improve him, because his biggest problem is a huge lack of brains. That unfortunately won't get better with a run of games.

It's hard to take the emotion out of it with him, because - as dreadful as most of the other players were in the second half - I'm very pissed off at him right now, and all of that collapse starts with his appalling play. The second time he's made that kind of mistake this season resulting in a goal. Prior to that, we were unspectacular, but comfortable. When you have people on your team who are prone to errors that big, then it changes things for the rest.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

Definitely regressed. Was a very good back-up option 21/22. Looks a liability now.
Offline decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:00:25 pm
Really, I dont see much of it, apart from maybe set piece delivery at times.

He can hit a good cross when given time and space. Half decent set pieces. Can battle well when it's more backs to the wall and he's not going to get caught out of position.

When it comes to everything else he's almost absolutely miles from the level we need. Kelleher aside (and that's because of the ridiculous level of who he's replacing) Tsimikas is by far the biggest drop off in terms of quality in the squad.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm
He has always been this bad. Honestly, we had people picking him ahead of Robbo at times and I genuinely thought I was going mad.

21/22 season he genuinely wasn't though, he barely put a foot wrong that campaign and must have played a good 25 games. I refuse to believe anyone was watching him then and thinking he's shit. Last season I just thought he was a bit indifferent with less stand out games but this season he could end up losing his place to either a youth lad or someone who's played left back for us about five times in eight years. I'm amazed he's put himself in this decision, it's quite embarrassing really. Obviously he was never as good as Robertson but people liked for a lot more than just being a friendly figure around the squad.

He just doesn't look like he's about to do anything right at any point now. He shouldn't play until after the City game at the earliest.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 08:22:28 pm »
Some of the revisionism on here is a bit ridiculous. He's probably been the best backup LB in the Premier League, or is at least right up there. People saying he's crap and always has been crap are talking nonsense. He was a pleasant surprise on arrival in that no one knew who he was, he was signed from the Greek league, but he has always looked fairly competent and steady. When your direct comparison is the best LB to have played for Liverpool in decades, there's every risk you'll look crap but he's always been pretty dependable. Recent performances have been disappointing though.
Offline decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:22:28 pm
Some of the revisionism on here is a bit ridiculous. He's probably the best backup LB in the Premier League, or is at least right up there. People saying he's crap and always has been crap are talking nonsense. He was a pleasant surprise on arrival in that no one knew who he was, he was signed from the Greek league, but he has always looked fairly competent and steady. When your direct comparison is the best LB to have played for Liverpool in decades, there's every risk you'll look crap but he's always been pretty dependable. Recent performances have been disappointing though.

Most are saying he's regressed rather than always been terrible. I was never a huge fan, but he had a perfectly OK first season as a backup. Last season was weaker. This season he's a full blown liability.

I'm sorry, but saying he's the best backup LB in the league is utter nonsense. It wasn't even the case two seasons ago. Now, he's genuinely playing like one of the worst.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 08:34:45 pm »
I've always rated Tsimikas for the role he's had, I probably rate him more than most seem to. Since being here he's been about as good as you can get for a back-up LB. At his best, the drop off from Robertson to him was negligible. Having said that, he's been really dreadful recently and his drop off has come at a very inconvenient time.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 08:44:24 pm »
The new LCB whatever role plays to his weaknesses. Just as it did to Robertson's.

That said, even his crossing has gone to shit. Which was one of his strengths.

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm »
I dont even think he/we are playing the left back that tucked in, certainly not as much as when we started playing this system last season. The bizarre thing is, when we were playing your standard 4-3-3, Tsimikas would be defending almost within arms length of the left centre back, when we needed him closer to his winger.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm »
Always looks half asleep. I thought he was good the year we won the 2 cups? Looked really passionate but since the cups he's not really been the same for some reason.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
You could write a long rambling essay type appraisal of his strengths and weaknesses and post some of them silly statbomb graphs to the contrary but Ill sum it up in three words

Not good enough
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm »
He has regressed. He's played much better than in recent times.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He was never as good as RAWK would have had you believe but he definitely seems worse than he was. It's no surprise really given he's been happy to sit on the bench for the last 3 seasons. Anybody would suffer if they're not getting regular first team football.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm »
Regressed. Needs to get more sleep and up his game. Theres a quality player in there, but needs to find his form.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
Always looks half asleep. I thought he was good the year we won the 2 cups? Looked really passionate but since the cups he's not really been the same for some reason.
Think it's just baggy eyes, to be fair.
Offline Kansti

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm »
Hes not good
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm
He was never as good as RAWK would have had you believe but he definitely seems worse than he was. It's no surprise really given he's been happy to sit on the bench for the last 3 seasons. Anybody would suffer if they're not getting regular first team football.

And yet conversely, he's never as bad as RAWK would have you believe too! 
Online jacobs chains

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 06:28:25 am »
I like him. His passing and crossing is sublime at times, and with play coming at him he's quite a good fullback. Last night he looked like someone having a wonderful dream that he was playing for Liverpool, only to wake up and find he was playing for Liverpool and someone had just nicked the ball off him.
Offline decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 07:45:42 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:28:25 am
I like him. His passing and crossing is sublime at times, and with play coming at him he's quite a good fullback. Last night he looked like someone having a wonderful dream that he was playing for Liverpool, only to wake up and find he was playing for Liverpool and someone had just nicked the ball off him.

The issue is that it's not an isolated incident. He made the same mistake vs Leicester, albeit further up the pitch, also resulting in a goal against. When you play the way we do, you simply can't hand the opposition the ball with so many of our players pushed forward. Any game he starts, I worry he's got one in him now, and the other players will feel the same way. I don't think he's even doing much of the good parts of his game lately.

It's a problem for the manager now - for the sake of squad harmony and showing we're all in it together, he'll not want to just bomb Tsimikas out. I think he'll play vs Brentford too for that reason. But ultimately, I don't feel like he can play most games either if we have any ambitions for winning things or even top 4.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 07:53:12 am »
Going to be a long 3 months you feel.
Online Draex

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 07:53:17 am »
Not having Jones being a safe option certainly doesnt help but he is playing far below his level, this was his chance and hes not taking it.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 07:58:07 am »
And this is why Klopp hardly gave Kostas chances because he sees him in training. That said, maybe Kostas has regressed because he never got chances.
Offline tubby

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 09:54:26 am »
Wonder if it's the change in formation and tactics that's not working in his favour.  When his role was to bomb up the wing and he always had a midfielder dropping in behind, he looked much better.  Now he comes inside a bit more and we're not playing to his strengths as much as before.
Offline decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 10:17:37 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:54:26 am
Wonder if it's the change in formation and tactics that's not working in his favour.  When his role was to bomb up the wing and he always had a midfielder dropping in behind, he looked much better.  Now he comes inside a bit more and we're not playing to his strengths as much as before.

Maybe it's affecting him from an attacking point of view, but a slight change in formation (and I basically think we're still just playing a variation of 4-3-3 with him as a mostly orthodox left back) doesn't suddenly make a player dawdle on the ball and hand it to the opposition to counter and score. I understand people not wanting to destroy the guy, but there are a lot of excuses being made for him when he's simply playing badly.
Offline Gerard00

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Theres no such thing as the perfect player especially when it comes to defenders and everyone makes mistakes. If hes making them week in and week out then its a problem but i havent seen it yet and hes clearly second choice. Of course there are better players out there but they're not at the club and they guy has to do a job when called upon. Lets realise that hes not going to be perfect week in week out but can get us through this early part of the season.
Online Davidbowie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
When you've spent your entire career as a specialist leftback, and the manager still opts (in some games) to pick a right footed centreback over you - that tells you everything you need to know.

Not athletic enough, not physical enough. Having a decent cross every now and then isn't sufficient enough to warrant a place in the team or squad.

Should be replaced at the end of the season.
Online Henry Gale

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:38:52 am
When you've spent your entire career as a specialist leftback, and the manager still opts (in some games) to pick a right footed centreback over you - that tells you everything you need to know.

Not athletic enough, not physical enough. Having a decent cross every now and then isn't sufficient enough to warrant a place in the team or squad.

Should be replaced at the end of the season.

Hasn't he recently signed a new contract?
Online Davidbowie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 11:50:48 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:40:12 am
Hasn't he recently signed a new contract?

Yes, and hopefully that was to protect his value.
Online thaddeus

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:38:52 am
When you've spent your entire career as a specialist leftback, and the manager still opts (in some games) to pick a right footed centreback over you - that tells you everything you need to know.

Not athletic enough, not physical enough. Having a decent cross every now and then isn't sufficient enough to warrant a place in the team or squad.

Should be replaced at the end of the season.
I don't see it happening.  Kostas has limitations but I don't think there's a queue of better left backs waiting to come and be Robbo's back-up.

It's a different topic but Robbo hadn't been at his best for some time before his injury so I guess we might look to bring in a new first choice left back but I don't see it being a priority for us.

Ideally we'd bring in a top quality left-sided central defender that can also play left back.  Similar to Gomez but on the other side.  Unfortunately Man City have already hoovered up Gvardiol and Ake  ::)
Online KillieRed

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
Hes making Andy Robertson looked amazing. This was his big chance to (potentially) take a starting spot. Hes failed utterly.
Online newterp

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:44:53 pm
Hes making Andy Robertson looked amazing. This was his big chance to (potentially) take a starting spot. Hes failed utterly.

He was never displacing Robertson. And the suggestion that Robertson has not been amazing is a bit weird.
