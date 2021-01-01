« previous next »
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

Games I've seen he always appears to be less than 100% focused. Has talent though
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 07:58:46 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He was never that good to begin with. He's backup who can do and okay job from time to time and that's all.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He has always been this bad. Honestly, we had people picking him ahead of Robbo at times and I genuinely thought I was going mad.
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:57:09 pm
Games I've seen he always appears to be less than 100% focused. Has talent though

Really, I dont see much of it, apart from maybe set piece delivery at times.
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
He has regressed. His confidence looks absolutely shot. But more games won't improve him, because his biggest problem is a huge lack of brains. That unfortunately won't get better with a run of games.

It's hard to take the emotion out of it with him, because - as dreadful as most of the other players were in the second half - I'm very pissed off at him right now, and all of that collapse starts with his appalling play. The second time he's made that kind of mistake this season resulting in a goal. Prior to that, we were unspectacular, but comfortable. When you have people on your team who are prone to errors that big, then it changes things for the rest.
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

Definitely regressed. Was a very good back-up option 21/22. Looks a liability now.
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:00:25 pm
Really, I dont see much of it, apart from maybe set piece delivery at times.

He can hit a good cross when given time and space. Half decent set pieces. Can battle well when it's more backs to the wall and he's not going to get caught out of position.

When it comes to everything else he's almost absolutely miles from the level we need. Kelleher aside (and that's because of the ridiculous level of who he's replacing) Tsimikas is by far the biggest drop off in terms of quality in the squad.
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:25 pm
He has always been this bad. Honestly, we had people picking him ahead of Robbo at times and I genuinely thought I was going mad.

21/22 season he genuinely wasn't though, he barely put a foot wrong that campaign and must have played a good 25 games. I refuse to believe anyone was watching him then and thinking he's shit. Last season I just thought he was a bit indifferent with less stand out games but this season he could end up losing his place to either a youth lad or someone who's played left back for us about five times in eight years. I'm amazed he's put himself in this decision, it's quite embarrassing really. Obviously he was never as good as Robertson but people liked for a lot more than just being a friendly figure around the squad.

He just doesn't look like he's about to do anything right at any point now. He shouldn't play until after the City game at the earliest.
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 08:22:28 pm »
Some of the revisionism on here is a bit ridiculous. He's probably been the best backup LB in the Premier League, or is at least right up there. People saying he's crap and always has been crap are talking nonsense. He was a pleasant surprise on arrival in that no one knew who he was, he was signed from the Greek league, but he has always looked fairly competent and steady. When your direct comparison is the best LB to have played for Liverpool in decades, there's every risk you'll look crap but he's always been pretty dependable. Recent performances have been disappointing though.
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:22:28 pm
Some of the revisionism on here is a bit ridiculous. He's probably the best backup LB in the Premier League, or is at least right up there. People saying he's crap and always has been crap are talking nonsense. He was a pleasant surprise on arrival in that no one knew who he was, he was signed from the Greek league, but he has always looked fairly competent and steady. When your direct comparison is the best LB to have played for Liverpool in decades, there's every risk you'll look crap but he's always been pretty dependable. Recent performances have been disappointing though.

Most are saying he's regressed rather than always been terrible. I was never a huge fan, but he had a perfectly OK first season as a backup. Last season was weaker. This season he's a full blown liability.

I'm sorry, but saying he's the best backup LB in the league is utter nonsense. It wasn't even the case two seasons ago. Now, he's genuinely playing like one of the worst.
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 08:34:45 pm »
I've always rated Tsimikas for the role he's had, I probably rate him more than most seem to. Since being here he's been about as good as you can get for a back-up LB. At his best, the drop off from Robertson to him was negligible. Having said that, he's been really dreadful recently and his drop off has come at a very inconvenient time.
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
The new LCB whatever role plays to his weaknesses. Just as it did to Robertson's.

That said, even his crossing has gone to shit. Which was one of his strengths.

« Reply #1933 on: Today at 08:48:17 pm »
I dont even think he/we are playing the left back that tucked in, certainly not as much as when we started playing this system last season. The bizarre thing is, when we were playing your standard 4-3-3, Tsimikas would be defending almost within arms length of the left centre back, when we needed him closer to his winger.
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
Always looks half asleep. I thought he was good the year we won the 2 cups? Looked really passionate but since the cups he's not really been the same for some reason.
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 10:13:36 pm »
You could write a long rambling essay type appraisal of his strengths and weaknesses and post some of them silly statbomb graphs to the contrary but Ill sum it up in three words

Not good enough
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 10:14:51 pm »
He has regressed. He's played much better than in recent times.
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Has he regressed, or was he always this bad? He seems to me to be well worse then when he arrived. Can not think of any other player in the Klopp era to get poorer after coming in.

He was never as good as RAWK would have had you believe but he definitely seems worse than he was. It's no surprise really given he's been happy to sit on the bench for the last 3 seasons. Anybody would suffer if they're not getting regular first team football.
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 11:21:52 pm »
Regressed. Needs to get more sleep and up his game. Theres a quality player in there, but needs to find his form.
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:08:56 pm
Always looks half asleep. I thought he was good the year we won the 2 cups? Looked really passionate but since the cups he's not really been the same for some reason.
Think it's just baggy eyes, to be fair.
