He has regressed. His confidence looks absolutely shot. But more games won't improve him, because his biggest problem is a huge lack of brains. That unfortunately won't get better with a run of games.
It's hard to take the emotion out of it with him, because - as dreadful as most of the other players were in the second half - I'm very pissed off at him right now, and all of that collapse starts with his appalling play. The second time he's made that kind of mistake this season resulting in a goal. Prior to that, we were unspectacular, but comfortable. When you have people on your team who are prone to errors that big, then it changes things for the rest.