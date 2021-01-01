He has always been this bad. Honestly, we had people picking him ahead of Robbo at times and I genuinely thought I was going mad.



21/22 season he genuinely wasn't though, he barely put a foot wrong that campaign and must have played a good 25 games. I refuse to believe anyone was watching him then and thinking he's shit. Last season I just thought he was a bit indifferent with less stand out games but this season he could end up losing his place to either a youth lad or someone who's played left back for us about five times in eight years. I'm amazed he's put himself in this decision, it's quite embarrassing really. Obviously he was never as good as Robertson but people liked for a lot more than just being a friendly figure around the squad.He just doesn't look like he's about to do anything right at any point now. He shouldn't play until after the City game at the earliest.