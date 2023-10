Any really top level LB would want to play most games, so I think it wont happen as long as Robertson stays



How do you convince a young (20-24) left back to join and sit behind Robertson? Player could easily look at situation and think they are getting 10-15 games max per season for next 2-3 seasons. It’s not that enticing for any player who would likely have options to start regularly elsewhere.It’s the same with a LB/LCB hybrid. If they are understudy to Virgil and Robbo then they are not starting many games. Those players will be 1st choice when fit this season and I’d guess next season. Who is going to want to join and player 20 games a season, that will likely be mainly domestic cups and Europa League games. No-one really promising would do that in my opinion. I wouldn’t take the risk of playing minimal games a season and hurting my growth as a player.