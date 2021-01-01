It highlights the weakness of so much progressive and creative responsibility falling on the fullbacks doesn't it. Their backups will, inevitably, be much worse because fullbacks only have one position and have to play on the side of the stronger foot. Whereas if more progressive and creative responsibility is falling on the 8s then you have more options for mixing it up and greater strength in depth. It feels like we have to massively overplay Trent and Robbo because without them there's a huge drop off, not just individually but in terms of how we're setup. I kept thinking last night how poor we were at progressing the ball, which is no surprise when Trent isn't on the pitch.