« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 191001 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,512
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 08:59:10 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:58:07 am
I like him but he is a bit of a flapper no? The first 15-20 mins yesterday he was horrific.

I don't think he is very good but to be fair it was hard to be fully comfortable when your not playing much. We could do with better fullback signings though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,131
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 09:00:32 am »
Should be judged after having a run in the side eg a few games. One off's don't help.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 09:45:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:00:32 am
Should be judged after having a run in the side eg a few games. One off's don't help.

This is correct, must be a nightmare being dropped in last minute with zero minutes in you, into an an everchanging demotivated team, then trying to perform at your best.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,465
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Not sure if its a tactical thing within our system (whatever that is right now), as Ive noticed it creeping into Robbo a bit more toobut he really needs to stop essentially holding hands with the left centre back. Can only assume were doing this to allow crosses to come in from deep, may be more noticeable with us sticking a striker in front of them too.
Logged
AHA!

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:00:32 am
Should be judged after having a run in the side eg a few games. One off's don't help.

This is right.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
He's never going to get a run of games barring injury to Robertson though, which is a problem that comes with having back ups for only one outfield role/position.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,512
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 10:48:56 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:42:48 am
He's never going to get a run of games barring injury to Robertson though, which is a problem that comes with having back ups for only one outfield role/position.

Indeed. Next season we go into our 5th season where both Trent and Robertson will be undeniably first choice and for me that is completely mad. How can a club like ours just have a place granted like that, considering the serious miles both players have on the clock with us.

Both of them, or at least one of them, need to have proper, genuine competition for their place. Not someone like Ramsey, but a full back who you would be happy to start in a big champions league game.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 10:56:55 am »
It highlights the weakness of so much progressive and creative responsibility falling on the fullbacks doesn't it. Their backups will, inevitably, be much worse because fullbacks only have one position and have to play on the side of the stronger foot. Whereas if more progressive and creative responsibility is falling on the 8s then you have more options for mixing it up and greater strength in depth. It feels like we have to massively overplay Trent and Robbo because without them there's a huge drop off, not just individually but in terms of how we're setup. I kept thinking last night how poor we were at progressing the ball, which is no surprise when Trent isn't on the pitch.
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,971
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:56 am
Indeed. Next season we go into our 5th season where both Trent and Robertson will be undeniably first choice and for me that is completely mad. How can a club like ours just have a place granted like that, considering the serious miles both players have on the clock with us.

Both of them, or at least one of them, need to have proper, genuine competition for their place. Not someone like Ramsey, but a full back who you would be happy to start in a big champions league game.

This is what I said when we signed Ramsey and people were saying we finally have back up for Trent. The boy hasn't started any games, let alone a big champions league game. Now he's injured with what appears to be a serious injury so who knows what we are getting there.

That being said, I thought Gomez was pretty good in his few showings at RB and probably deserves a run of 2-3 games in a settled back 4 to see if we can make things work. We certainly lose something in attack, but we also perhaps lose something defensively but in this case losing a negative is gaining a positive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 