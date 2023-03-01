« previous next »
Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 188665 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1760 on: March 1, 2023, 10:22:58 pm »
Great game from him today, should keep his place after a performance like that.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1761 on: March 1, 2023, 10:24:09 pm »
That extra touch before he squared the ball. Wow. Wasn't expecting that. Nor was the defence.
Offline fallenhd

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1762 on: March 1, 2023, 10:26:42 pm »
Quote from: sminp on March  1, 2023, 10:02:34 pm
I think we watched different games mate, I thought Fab wasn't great. Elliott MOTM for me.

Yea you definitely did but it's also opinions.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1763 on: March 1, 2023, 10:26:49 pm »
Played well. I was happy to see him start as Robbo looks tired and we needed more energy.  Fully expect Robbo back on Sunday
Offline El Lobo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1764 on: March 1, 2023, 10:28:44 pm »
Just.use him. He wasnt great but then hes not played in what seems like forever. As with the midfield, were not helping Robbo by running him into the ground and not using a good back up
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1765 on: March 1, 2023, 10:29:17 pm »
Honestly Id keep him in the team. Give Robbo a rest and it will probably pay dividends towards the end of the season. As for his performance, the interplay with Gakpo and assist alone merits another game. We have struggled to create quality chances like that all season.
Online decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1766 on: March 1, 2023, 10:34:57 pm »
Did fine this evening to be fair. To be honest he reflected the team's performance: blunt and offering little when it was 0-0; played with freedom after we took the lead and did great for the second.

He's not an awful player and he's a good battler, but those saying he should be in ahead of Robertson are still going way overboard. He's still slow and often wasteful. Tsimikas got plenty of chances earlier in the season (and a couple, like Brentford, after the World Cup), and he simply wasn't very good. There's a reason why Klopp is running Robbo into the ground.

I'm happy to see him spare Robbo's legs one out of every five games, but that's about it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1767 on: March 1, 2023, 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March  1, 2023, 10:34:57 pm
Did fine this evening to be fair. To be honest he reflected the team's performance: blunt and offering little when it was 0-0; played with freedom after we took the lead and did great for the second.

He's not an awful player and he's a good battler, but those saying he should be in ahead of Robertson are still going way overboard. He's still slow and often wasteful. Tsimikas got plenty of chances earlier in the season (and a couple, like Brentford, after the World Cup), and he simply wasn't very good.

I'm happy to see him spare Robbo's legs one out of every five games, but that's about it.

Thats where I stand with him. He showed real composure with that extra touch to create options but at 0-0 he wasnt great. Didnt progress the ball well and again his positioning is a bit mad. Defensively in a system he is easy to get around but as a 1 vs 1 defender he is decent.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1768 on: March 1, 2023, 10:39:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  1, 2023, 10:28:44 pm
Just.use him. He wasnt great but then hes not played in what seems like forever. As with the midfield, were not helping Robbo by running him into the ground and not using a good back up

Definitely.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1769 on: March 1, 2023, 10:58:30 pm »
Breath of fresh air.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1770 on: March 1, 2023, 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  1, 2023, 09:57:02 pm
He did alright, but the MOTM shouts are mad.
definitely.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1771 on: March 1, 2023, 11:10:14 pm »
Online decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1772 on: March 1, 2023, 11:22:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  1, 2023, 11:10:14 pm
LOL

So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.
Offline SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1773 on: March 1, 2023, 11:23:16 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March  1, 2023, 11:22:00 pm
So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.
just coz Robbo is faster that doesn't = Tsimi is slow does it? 

also - did you see his run for the goal that left their defender gasping?
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1774 on: March 1, 2023, 11:30:09 pm »
Good for him that assist - he always does his best with no complaints so well deserved.. Bought for peanuts; so a useful squad player and could probably cover for Robertson some more without wrecking the place.. But in footballing terms; some of the passing and decision making today wasn't 10/10 to be frank..
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1775 on: March 1, 2023, 11:30:22 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March  1, 2023, 11:22:00 pm
So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.

We're clearly watching a different game. Tsimikas was excellent tonight and his assist was breathtaking. I thought it was Nunez initially that set up Salah, such was the electrifying nature of the assist.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1776 on: March 1, 2023, 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on March  1, 2023, 11:30:22 pm
We're clearly watching a different game. Tsimikas was excellent tonight and his assist was breathtaking. I thought it was Nunez initially that set up Salah, such was the electrifying nature of the assist.
He's quick. Can't remember him getting done for pace by any winger. The difference is that Robbo is rapid so Kostas looks "slow" in comparison.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1777 on: March 2, 2023, 12:34:18 am »
Quote from: decosabute on March  1, 2023, 11:22:00 pm
So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.

He's  definitely not slow which is what you described him as. Not being as quick as Robbo doesn't make him slow.
Also his 6 assists suggests a one legged Robbo isn't more of a threat.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1778 on: March 2, 2023, 10:12:36 am »
Loved his Barney'esque run for the crucial second...the 2nd touch, where he knocked it into space for himself and said, cmon cunthooks, catch me...was superb
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1779 on: March 2, 2023, 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: sminp on March  1, 2023, 09:58:35 pm
Yeah the pace, drive and haircut had me fooled too.

Same!
Offline CS111

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1780 on: March 2, 2023, 11:11:50 am »
Only seen the 2nd half but though he looked on par with robbo
Definitely wasn't out of his depth. Thought we looked a lot like our old selves, jota looked v good
Offline El Lobo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1781 on: March 2, 2023, 02:45:24 pm »
Before last night he'd played four minutes since the middle of January....probably fair enough he looked a little rusty to start with!
Offline JackWard33

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1782 on: March 2, 2023, 05:55:13 pm »
He carries at least as much threat as Robertson (both have excellent analytics - his a notch better but small sample obv)  hes not quite the athlete but his decision making in the final 3rd is a bit better
Dont think we lose much by playing him
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1783 on: March 2, 2023, 06:23:27 pm »
Deserves to play more and Robertson could do with the rest from time to time.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1784 on: March 2, 2023, 06:24:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  2, 2023, 02:45:24 pm
Before last night he'd played four minutes since the middle of January....probably fair enough he looked a little rusty to start with!

Shame that little detail never factored into Stephen 'Roberto Carlos' Warnock's assessment last night . ::)
Offline rob1966

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1785 on: March 2, 2023, 08:17:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March  2, 2023, 05:55:13 pm
He carries at least as much threat as Robertson (both have excellent analytics - his a notch better but small sample obv)  hes not quite the athlete but his decision making in the final 3rd is a bit better
Dont think we lose much by playing him

He's good enough that if Robbo was out for 6 weeks or more there's be no need to worry and we'd still do really well with Kostas in the team.
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1786 on: March 2, 2023, 10:04:05 pm »
I like Kostas. He's a decent defender 1 on 1 and not bad going forward. Would not describe him as slow at all, not sure where that is coming from. Very capable back-up to Robbo.

More minutes would be good for him and Robbo.
Offline Beninger

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1787 on: March 2, 2023, 10:42:10 pm »
I dont recall jelly arms getting any joy down our left either.
Offline diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1788 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 am »
Needs a run of games (will not get) as Robbo has been PP for too long...no end product!
Offline KillieRed

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1789 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 am »
Thought he was terrible in the first half, obviously much better in the second when he managed to forge a partnership with Darwin. Hes a really good backup wholl always offer energy and his best.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 04:36:05 am »
Robbo will return for MU and rightly so, but Kostas is a terrific squad option and as others have said, he makes the prospect of a Robbo injury less catastrophic. It'd be a shame if rumours of him leaving in summer are true because he's ideal for the role and will need replacing.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 09:34:36 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:30:48 am
Thought he was terrible in the first half, obviously much better in the second when he managed to forge a partnership with Darwin. Hes a really good backup wholl always offer energy and his best.

Don't think he was that bad in the first half, but had a really strong second half for sure.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:36:05 am
Robbo will return for MU and rightly so, but Kostas is a terrific squad option and as others have said, he makes the prospect of a Robbo injury less catastrophic. It'd be a shame if rumours of him leaving in summer are true because he's ideal for the role and will need replacing.

I think he deserves a run of games. Robbo has been pretty inconsistent himself to be honest.
