Did fine this evening to be fair. To be honest he reflected the team's performance: blunt and offering little when it was 0-0; played with freedom after we took the lead and did great for the second.



He's not an awful player and he's a good battler, but those saying he should be in ahead of Robertson are still going way overboard. He's still slow and often wasteful. Tsimikas got plenty of chances earlier in the season (and a couple, like Brentford, after the World Cup), and he simply wasn't very good. There's a reason why Klopp is running Robbo into the ground.



I'm happy to see him spare Robbo's legs one out of every five games, but that's about it.