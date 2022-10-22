« previous next »
robertobaggio37

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1760 on: Today at 10:22:58 pm
Great game from him today, should keep his place after a performance like that.
Yorkykopite

  RAWK Writer
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1761 on: Today at 10:24:09 pm
That extra touch before he squared the ball. Wow. Wasn't expecting that. Nor was the defence.
fallenhd

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1762 on: Today at 10:26:42 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:02:34 pm
I think we watched different games mate, I thought Fab wasn't great. Elliott MOTM for me.

Yea you definitely did but it's also opinions.
didi shamone

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1763 on: Today at 10:26:49 pm
Played well. I was happy to see him start as Robbo looks tired and we needed more energy.  Fully expect Robbo back on Sunday
El Lobo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1764 on: Today at 10:28:44 pm
Just.use him. He wasnt great but then hes not played in what seems like forever. As with the midfield, were not helping Robbo by running him into the ground and not using a good back up
KirkVanHouten

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1765 on: Today at 10:29:17 pm
Honestly Id keep him in the team. Give Robbo a rest and it will probably pay dividends towards the end of the season. As for his performance, the interplay with Gakpo and assist alone merits another game. We have struggled to create quality chances like that all season.
decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1766 on: Today at 10:34:57 pm
Did fine this evening to be fair. To be honest he reflected the team's performance: blunt and offering little when it was 0-0; played with freedom after we took the lead and did great for the second.

He's not an awful player and he's a good battler, but those saying he should be in ahead of Robertson are still going way overboard. He's still slow and often wasteful. Tsimikas got plenty of chances earlier in the season (and a couple, like Brentford, after the World Cup), and he simply wasn't very good. There's a reason why Klopp is running Robbo into the ground.

I'm happy to see him spare Robbo's legs one out of every five games, but that's about it.
killer-heels

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1767 on: Today at 10:37:54 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:34:57 pm
Did fine this evening to be fair. To be honest he reflected the team's performance: blunt and offering little when it was 0-0; played with freedom after we took the lead and did great for the second.

He's not an awful player and he's a good battler, but those saying he should be in ahead of Robertson are still going way overboard. He's still slow and often wasteful. Tsimikas got plenty of chances earlier in the season (and a couple, like Brentford, after the World Cup), and he simply wasn't very good.

I'm happy to see him spare Robbo's legs one out of every five games, but that's about it.

Thats where I stand with him. He showed real composure with that extra touch to create options but at 0-0 he wasnt great. Didnt progress the ball well and again his positioning is a bit mad. Defensively in a system he is easy to get around but as a 1 vs 1 defender he is decent.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1768 on: Today at 10:39:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:44 pm
Just.use him. He wasnt great but then hes not played in what seems like forever. As with the midfield, were not helping Robbo by running him into the ground and not using a good back up

Definitely.
KloppCorn

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1769 on: Today at 10:58:30 pm
Breath of fresh air.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1770 on: Today at 11:07:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:57:02 pm
He did alright, but the MOTM shouts are mad.
definitely.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1771 on: Today at 11:10:14 pm
decosabute

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1772 on: Today at 11:22:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:10:14 pm
LOL

So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1773 on: Today at 11:23:16 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:22:00 pm
So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.
just coz Robbo is faster that doesn't = Tsimi is slow does it? 

also - did you see his run for the goal that left their defender gasping?
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1774 on: Today at 11:30:09 pm
Good for him that assist - he always does his best with no complaints so well deserved.. Bought for peanuts; so a useful squad player and could probably cover for Robertson some more without wrecking the place.. But in footballing terms; some of the passing and decision making today wasn't 10/10 to be frank..
Keith Lard

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1775 on: Today at 11:30:22 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:22:00 pm
So you think he's quick? Tsimikas is a good-hearted honest player, but Robbo on one leg has way more pace and threat. Yes, even the below-par Robbo from this shitbag season.

We're clearly watching a different game. Tsimikas was excellent tonight and his assist was breathtaking. I thought it was Nunez initially that set up Salah, such was the electrifying nature of the assist.
MonsLibpool

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Reply #1776 on: Today at 11:40:47 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:30:22 pm
We're clearly watching a different game. Tsimikas was excellent tonight and his assist was breathtaking. I thought it was Nunez initially that set up Salah, such was the electrifying nature of the assist.
He's quick. Can't remember him getting done for pace by any winger. The difference is that Robbo is rapid so Kostas looks "slow" in comparison.
