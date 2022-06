Made me laugh on the bus yesterday with his flag on a long pole, Citizen Smith sunglasses , cutout of Mo which got dropped and must have blocked the driver's vision at times, and a Cup but he looked like he had a great time, singing and waving. Though as I started to flag watching it, our Duracell bunny looked tired too, the lack of sleep catching up with him maybe? But he perked up again after. Let's hope he has a few more parades to take part in.



Every right to be too. All the lads have been involved and prepared for every single game available to us, constantly geeing themselves up to be ready at a moments notice. The deflation of losing out on the league and the CL the way it unfolded must be really sapping. That being said, they'll get a deserved rest and come back fresh and hungry and ready to be defeated by Millie yet again in the lactate tests.Kostas had a really good season. Yet he played just over half the games played by Robbo. I think his target will be to push Robbo harder for selection next year and feature in 35+ games.