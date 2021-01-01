Thats a crazy shout. I saw on Instagram the other day they had a 'most assists in 2022' stat and Robbo was second in the big 5 leagues, only behind Messi.



I love Kostas, he's not just a cracking player but also seems to have the perfect personality for us. But generally he's played in 'easier' games for us this season so seems a bit 'unfair' to compare his output per minute to Robbo and Trent.



Don't think it's crazy at all. His touch is better, his right foot is better and his crossing is better. Robbo probably times his runs better and has more explosiveness to get into those positions, too.Whoever plays full-back for us is going to get assists because of the positions we get them into. I don't think anyone would say Gomez is comfortable offensively, yet he still whips a beaut onto Jota's head against Watford.Pretty certain Tsimikas would replicate Robbo's offensive output and then some with the same game-time - but there would be a drop-off defensively. Although we shouldn't pretend Robbo is perfect in that regard. He's been diving in too much all season and Jesus had the better of him aerially on Sunday. Overall, though, he's solid and dependable. With more experience, maybe Tsimikas can reach those levels.I'd definitely start him against United or Everton, probably the latter. He's earned it.