On the celebration of the goal with Firmino, first time i'd seen him close up and it actually looked like he'd had a good nights sleep.  Usually looks fucked!!
Just another incredible get by our recruitment team - hes a top class attacking full back whose worth at least triple what we paid for him
There's no real fall off at all when this lad plays left back. How Jurgen keeps both men happy over the long run is a conundrum. Keep winning trophies I suppose.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:26:52 am
Hes better offensively. Robbo better defensively and more stamina/pace for Robbo too

I love Kostas but there is a reason Robbo plays more. I do think like someone else said that Kostas would be good for the teams who like to play 9-10 behind the ball. He just seems to have more about his attacking game than Robbo

And he has a pretty good right foot too

Probably worth noting that our right-back is a creative genius with *some* defensive deficiencies (although not half as many as most people seem to think), so Jurgen is probably reluctant to weaken us defensively on both sides of the pitch.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:26:52 am
Hes better offensively. Robbo better defensively and more stamina/pace for Robbo too

I love Kostas but there is a reason Robbo plays more. I do think like someone else said that Kostas would be good for the teams who like to play 9-10 behind the ball. He just seems to have more about his attacking game than Robbo

And he has a pretty good right foot too
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1514511188679352332
Best Offensive Fullback for Liverpool this season granted his sample is smaller with 10 League games and 4 in the CL
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:28:26 am
On the celebration of the goal with Firmino, first time i'd seen him close up and it actually looked like he'd had a good nights sleep.  Usually looks fucked!!
I noticed he looked fresh and a fresh hair do 😂
Aww
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:26:52 am
Hes better offensively. Robbo better defensively and more stamina/pace for Robbo too

I love Kostas but there is a reason Robbo plays more. I do think like someone else said that Kostas would be good for the teams who like to play 9-10 behind the ball. He just seems to have more about his attacking game than Robbo

And he has a pretty good right foot too

Thats a crazy shout. I saw on Instagram the other day they had a 'most assists in 2022' stat and Robbo was second in the big 5 leagues, only behind Messi.

I love Kostas, he's not just a cracking player but also seems to have the perfect personality for us. But generally he's played in 'easier' games for us this season so seems a bit 'unfair' to compare his output per minute to Robbo and Trent.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:34:28 am
Thats a crazy shout. I saw on Instagram the other day they had a 'most assists in 2022' stat and Robbo was second in the big 5 leagues, only behind Messi.

I love Kostas, he's not just a cracking player but also seems to have the perfect personality for us. But generally he's played in 'easier' games for us this season so seems a bit 'unfair' to compare his output per minute to Robbo and Trent.

Don't think it's crazy at all. His touch is better, his right foot is better and his crossing is better. Robbo probably times his runs better and has more explosiveness to get into those positions, too.

Whoever plays full-back for us is going to get assists because of the positions we get them into. I don't think anyone would say Gomez is comfortable offensively, yet he still whips a beaut onto Jota's head against Watford.

Pretty certain Tsimikas would replicate Robbo's offensive output and then some with the same game-time - but there would be a drop-off defensively. Although we shouldn't pretend Robbo is perfect in that regard. He's been diving in too much all season and Jesus had the better of him aerially on Sunday. Overall, though, he's solid and dependable. With more experience, maybe Tsimikas can reach those levels.

I'd definitely start him against United or Everton, probably the latter. He's earned it.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:41:41 am
Don't think it's crazy at all. His touch is better, his right foot is better and his crossing is better. Robbo probably times his runs better and has more explosiveness to get into those positions, too.

Whoever plays full-back for us is going to get assists because of the positions we get them into. I don't think anyone would say Gomez is comfortable offensively, yet he still whips a beaut onto Jota's head against Watford.

Pretty certain Tsimikas would replicate Robbo's offensive output and then some with the same game-time - but there would be a drop-off defensively. Although we shouldn't pretend Robbo is perfect in that regard. He's been diving in too much all season and Jesus had the better of him aerially on Sunday. Overall, though, he's solid and dependable. With more experience, maybe Tsimikas can reach those levels.

I'd definitely start him against United or Everton, probably the latter. He's earned it.

With the greatest respect, I dont think we'll get much balance from you on the subject considering you've slaughtered Robbo a fair few times this season.

Robbo is the best LB in the world, because he's top class going both ways (ooh er). Like I say, Kostas has done really well this season but his assists and his best performances have come in 'dead rubbers' or easier games. Not particularly a criticism, players like him have been absolutely vital in us still being in all competitions. But its the pretty classic case of a fringe squad player being bigged up over a first teamer, when the first teamer is clearly the first teamer for a reason. I'm sure this season we've had shouts of Minamino and even Kelleher to start more games because of their form in similar games. We should be absolutely thrilled that we now have two genuinely class options at LB having not really had one for years before Robbo.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:52:17 am
With the greatest respect, I dont think we'll get much balance from you on the subject considering you've slaughtered Robbo a fair few times this season.

Robbo is the best LB in the world, because he's top class going both ways (ooh er). Like I say, Kostas has done really well this season but his assists and his best performances have come in 'dead rubbers' or easier games. Not particularly a criticism, players like him have been absolutely vital in us still being in all competitions. But its the pretty classic case of a fringe squad player being bigged up over a first teamer, when the first teamer is clearly the first teamer for a reason. I'm sure this season we've had shouts of Minamino and even Kelleher to start more games because of their form in similar games. We should be absolutely thrilled that we now have two genuinely class options at LB having not really had one for years before Robbo.

But that's kinda my point - I think he could actually be a better option for those games because he's more composed and has a demon of a cross on him from either foot. His set pieces are class too, whereas Robbo's are pretty abysmal on the whole.

Like you say, great to have two excellent options and makes for interesting discussion.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 02:26:52 am
Hes better offensively. Robbo better defensively and more stamina/pace for Robbo too

I love Kostas but there is a reason Robbo plays more. I do think like someone else said that Kostas would be good for the teams who like to play 9-10 behind the ball. He just seems to have more about his attacking game than Robbo

And he has a pretty good right foot too

Could he provide cover for Trent on the right?  Gomez does this role as well but if he wasn't available Tsimikas would surely be a better option than Milner.
From the guy who bought you "Robertson is just a full back"
Think this guy would be permanent left back in majority of Prem teams...a real gem.
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:28:26 am
On the celebration of the goal with Firmino, first time i'd seen him close up and it actually looked like he'd had a good nights sleep.  Usually looks fucked!!

Hahaha, I also noticed that .. the bags under his eyes were almost gone, and he had a fresh haircut as well.

What a signing he has been - genuinely, it is very hard (and I mean this with no disrespect to Robbo) to determine who is the better RB between them at this point. Love everything about him, not least of all how he obviously loves being at our club. Hope that him and Robbo both play the rest of their careers with us.

Now to find Trent Mk 2 .......
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 12:10:31 pm
Hahaha, I also noticed that .. the bags under his eyes were almost gone, and he had a fresh haircut as well.

What a signing he has been - genuinely, it is very hard (and I mean this with no disrespect to Robbo) to determine who is the better RB between them at this point. Love everything about him, not least of all how he obviously loves being at our club. Hope that him and Robbo both play the rest of their careers with us.

Now to find Trent Mk 2 .......

Kostas is definitely the better RB since he can actually play with his right foot  ;D
We're too good at this transfer thing.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:28:40 am
From the guy who bought you "Robertson is just a full back"

What position does Robertson play?
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 12:53:08 pm
What position does Robertson play?

More importantly why doesn't he pass to Minamino? Any surprise Minamino hasn't been on the bench lately.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 12:00:40 pm
Think this guy would be permanent left back in majority of Prem teams...a real gem.

He wouldn't be first choice for United though because Luke Shaw would eat him.
Its not crazy to say he is a better footballer at least technically than Robertson at all, does that make him a better LB overall? No, but in terms of his on ball ability he would be ahead of Robbo just for the fact he can pretty much match Robertsons delivery but also has a better weaker foot also, what Robbo has ahead of him is his engine and a bit more athleticism.

Still would prefer Robertson overall because with Trent on the other side the balance is perfect when you have someone who is a bit more switched on defensively and a good athlete with one of the best engines in world football.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 12:53:08 pm
What position does Robertson play?
Wing back, the second best one in the league.
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:28:26 am
On the celebration of the goal with Firmino, first time i'd seen him close up and it actually looked like he'd had a good nights sleep.  Usually looks fucked!!

Get some rest Tsim. You look tired.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:26:14 pm
Get some rest Tsim. You look tired.

Would certainly mikas all feel better...
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:57:02 pm
Would certainly mikas all feel better...

And reduce the chance to kostas any goals.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:45:05 pm
We're too good at this transfer thing.

It's a bit scary.

I think people are often too quick to say "so and so would get into x amount of teams in this league" when it comes to our bench or youth players after a good performance or a few good ones, but it's actually true about Kostas. Think it's safe to say he could be the starting LB for the majority of clubs in this league and we're lucky enough to have him as Robbo's backup!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:01:28 am
There's no real fall off at all when this lad plays left back. How Jurgen keeps both men happy over the long run is a conundrum. Keep winning trophies I suppose.

That's it in a nutshell. He's already got a medal this season, he's played in a CL Quarter last night, will be on the bench for an FA Cup semi, CL semi and involved in the chase for the league. Playing in the big games is obviously better than being on the bench, but only City can offer him the same level of challenging for trophies. I do think Klopp will use him more when the 5 subs starts.

He does look like he is absolutely buzzing just being here, dream for a player to be at LFC right now.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:45:05 pm
We're too good at this transfer thing.
Looks like insider trading, doesn't it?!
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 12:00:40 pm
Think this guy would be permanent left back in majority of Prem teams...a real gem.

The only other Prem teams where Tsimi would not be automatic starter are probably City, Chelsea. and Arsenal. And in probably only half a dozen other teams in Europe.

What I learned from my old Greek housemate George is that they are crazy for olive oil. And he would only eat his olive oil sandwiches with the olive oil his mother sent to him from Greece.

Tell Tsimi's mum to keep the packages coming, and we should be good for a few years.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 05:37:43 pm
The only other Prem teams where Tsimi would not be automatic starter are probably City, Chelsea. and Arsenal. And in probably only half a dozen other teams in Europe.

Hes much better than Tierney.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:19:39 pm
That's it in a nutshell. He's already got a medal this season, he's played in a CL Quarter last night, will be on the bench for an FA Cup semi, CL semi and involved in the chase for the league. Playing in the big games is obviously better than being on the bench, but only City can offer him the same level of challenging for trophies. I do think Klopp will use him more when the 5 subs starts.

He does look like he is absolutely buzzing just being here, dream for a player to be at LFC right now.
I think that's it. He's playing at one of the top 5 clubs in europe/World right now!

This lad is turning into a fantastic LB and is pushing Robbo for a starting place.
Where else can this guy play? What position is there for him in the team if Robbo also plays. He looks a guy you could mould into a holding midfielder. He has 2 feet...
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:19:39 pm
That's it in a nutshell. He's already got a medal this season, he's played in a CL Quarter last night, will be on the bench for an FA Cup semi, CL semi and involved in the chase for the league. Playing in the big games is obviously better than being on the bench, but only City can offer him the same level of challenging for trophies. I do think Klopp will use him more when the 5 subs starts.

He does look like he is absolutely buzzing just being here, dream for a player to be at LFC right now.

Like you say, with the 5 subs rule being applied to the league next season too, therell be more minutes for the squad players. In the CL, weve made 5 subs in every game except the home games with Atletico (4) and Inter (3). Weve changed one of the full backs (never both) on 60 mins in 6 of the 10 ties, but one of the 4 where we didnt do so was the last game where neither started.
