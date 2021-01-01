« previous next »
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #920 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:05:46 pm
Quality back up and doesn't seem that fussed that he is a backup, seems to be a great guy in the changing room from his social media.

Like someone said above, he would be starting LB for most clubs in the PL.

Wasn't it in the Everton thread recently that one of that lot was scratching their head about how our bit part players are actually happy to be bit part players and never kick up a fuss? 
Popcorn's Art

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #921 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm »
 Love that left peg. He works great with Mane in the final third.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #922 on: Today at 06:28:58 pm »
I just realised that Tsimikas, in his in game photos, always looks like a man in his mid 30s waking up from a bender the night before.



Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #923 on: Today at 06:42:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:30:06 am
Still want to know if he can play right back as cover
 (part of my continued amazement there arent more inverted fullbacks given how teams set up to attack in modern football)

Defending on your weak foot side is one of the hardest things in the game, even against a winger who likes to come inside. I've tried it a few times and it just feels unnatural, everything you do is going against the usual movements of defending and you lose a yard or two just adjusting for each passage of play. Managers would simply switch their wingers and the fullback would be fucked.

Imagine a wrong side fullback against Mo and Sadio :lmao they would take them outside on their wrong foot constantly then take them inside just to throw a spanner in the works. There's a reason it's rarely used, its the left sided CB right sided CB discussion x 1000
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #924 on: Today at 06:54:44 pm »
Trent and Robbo switch positions now and then. Not of then, but they do. And neither looks out of place.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #925 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:54:44 pm
Trent and Robbo switch positions now and then. Not of then, but they do. And neither looks out of place.

Only when defending corners.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #926 on: Today at 06:58:26 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:56:19 pm
Only when defending corners.

Or when Robbo decides to press all the way to other side the pitch...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #927 on: Today at 06:58:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:56:19 pm
Only when defending corners.
Not only. There have been several times when they had the opportunity to switch back, but they didn't. I'm sure they've been instructed to do so, but I think my point stands.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #928 on: Today at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:28:58 pm
I just realised that Tsimikas, in his in game photos, always looks like a man in his mid 30s waking up from a bender the night before.





"Warriors, come out to play-ay... Warriors!"
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #929 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:28:58 pm
I just realised that Tsimikas, in his in game photos, always looks like a man in his mid 30s waking up from a bender the night before.





You just realised? That's only the first thing most people notice about the Greek Scouser.

You must be as tired at Tsimikas looks  ;)
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #930 on: Today at 07:05:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:58:54 pm
Not only. There have been several times when they had the opportunity to switch back, but they didn't. I'm sure they've been instructed to do so, but I think my point stands.

They only swap back when there's a break in play long enough for them to swap
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #931 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:28:58 pm
I just realised that Tsimikas, in his in game photos, always looks like a man in his mid 30s waking up from a bender the night before.


Mate if you look at his Instagram the bloke never sleeps, no wonder he doesn't look like that haha
