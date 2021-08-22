Our seats are a few rows behind the away dugout right on the tunnel, can hear and see everything the oppo bench say. Best thing about this was when Kostas was pole axed by one of their cloggers a minute or two before, one of Dyches lap dogs (initials IW, dont know who he is) was mouthing off and being sarcastic saying oh hes hurt his shoulder, He cant move, is he gonna be Ok?and bless him hope hes ok. Then he looked at the medics behind the dugouts and gestured as if to say sarcastically they will definitely be needed. Then when Kostas got to his feet he gave him a big sarcastic cheer and started shouting what a warrior. He was a little gobshite all game right from the first minute, no idea how he didnt get sent to the stands.



Few people told him to say it to Kostas face and called him out for being a blert. Then when Kostas had that little moment above the little knobhead slumped into his seat and didnt stand up again until the full time whistle. He was the only one laughing at his own jokes, proper uncle knobhead behaviour. Even the Burnley bench were ignoring him when he was doing his routine.



Can't fucking stand Burnley/Dyche/the coaches for things like this. Barnes, Gunnarson, McNeil all dived more than once under minor contact/shoulder to shoulder contact. Gunnarson even feigned serious injury from a shoulder barge. Yet they have this toxic masculine attitude that because they're a monoethnic team full of shithouse cloggers, they are 'hard' and everyone else is weak.They got shown up physically all over the park by players who are also technically superior. Only times they could compete were illegal (except one firm but fair tackle, among many fouls, on Elliot as we were starting to counter from our box).These c*nts are quick to cast aspersions and know the media will rarely say 'but what about Barnes's repeated dives or Gunnarson playing dead from a shoulder barge' or something like that when they talk in dog whistle terms about foreign and 'soft' players