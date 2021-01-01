« previous next »
Kostas Tsimikas

Quote from: Ghost Town
Was great today. Skillful, direct, two footed, great cross, twists and turns, comes inside and makes telling passes, defends well, has a bit of fight and non-nonsense battle in him, and refuses to be beaten.

Should get some decent game time, and will feature in the assist rankings.

Some red faces in this thread, I expect.
Was havin a natter with a few lads on twitter aboot him when he signed after watching clips (Garstonite, Rednile) an i was sayin how much of an ideal Klopp type player he seemed to be. Robertsons my fave LFC player an i even mentioned how he could take his place. The one thing hes lacking is the energy Robertson gives the team just simply by the way he plays. Thatll come but its boss having what looks like 2 players in a position we struggled for years to find
Quote from: JC the Messiah
Great performance, assist, and that tackle whilst lying on the floor. Deserved his ovation from the Kop.
Was laughing at that thinking this is his Andy Robertson Forest Gump Moment against City that felt like thats when ya knew he was gonna be fucking ace
Our Scottish engine will find it hard to get his place back!
