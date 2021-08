That three in one challenge on him at the end and he still comes out with the ball. Well played, Kostas.



What I loved about him in that moment is that he didnt have to do it as he already knew he was coming off because of his injury yet still gave everything to get involved & win the ball before. It was like no f***s given. It's great we now have great lb depth & not much drop off should robbo spend a length of time in the treatment room.